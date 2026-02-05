Inside the Houston Arts and Culture Parties That Had People Talking — Celebs, Causes and Creative Moments

Anita Chatterjee, Nina Magon, Masaba Gupta, Rupi Kaur, Payal Kadakia at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper

Houston’s arts and culture scene makers knows how to throw a party. From celebrity hosts to meaningful causes, a number of standout events brought together fashion, design, philanthropy and plenty of familiar faces. Six of the most memorable bashes took place here in Houston, with one more unfolding during the high-gloss energy of Art Basel Miami Beach.

Actor Zachary Levi, bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and retail icon Robert Sakowitz were among the notable names. They were joined by familiar faces from Houston’s art scene, including Sneha Merchant, Nina Magon and DJ Sun.

Here’s a look at some of the scene’s most talked-about arts and culture parties:

Art From the Eye of India at Miami Art Week Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Nina Magon Studio 1 9 Masaba Gupta, Nina Magon at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 2 9 Models walk for House of Masaba at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 3 9 A dance performance by Payal Kadakia and Sa Dance Company at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper The Allen Swipe













Next 4 9 Rupi Kaur delivers a live reading at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 5 9 Anita Chatterjee, Chloé Trujillo at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 6 9 A model walks for House of Masaba at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 7 9 Jay Sean, Rupi Kaur at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 8 9 A model walks for House of Masaba at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper 9 9 Anita Chatterjee, Nina Magon, Masaba Gupta, Rupi Kaur, Payal Kadakia at Art From The Eye of India at Miami Art Week at The Shelborne by Proper

Art From the Eye of India

What: Art From the Eye of India, hosted by Nina Magon, Rupi Kaur and Masaba Gupta

Where: The Shelborne By Proper

PC Moment: Aligned with Art Basel Miami Beach fair week, a crowd of cultural leaders gathered at the reimagined Shelborne hotel. They came together to celebrate Indian art, fashion, dance, poetry and design. Luxury interior designer Nina Magon curated and designed the event, with decorations by Prashe Decor.

Gupta’s fashion line House of Masaba debuted a new 20-piece collection of clothing and jewelry. The pieces paid tribute to “the India beyond.” Kaur delivered a live reading of selected works about resilience and the Indian diaspora. Choreographer Payal Kadakia, founder of ClassPass, performed with her troupe Sa Dance Company. The routine blended contemporary and classical Indian dance.

Several speakers delivered remarks on the importance of Miami Art Week as a cultural platform. They included musician Jay Sean, the Asian American Foundation’s Prisca Bae, Art Basel Hong Kong director Angelle Siyang-Le, artist Rajiv Menon and UBS’ Shinjit Ghosh.

PC Seen: Speakers Rohan Oza, Archana Jain, and Anita Chatterjee; Chloé Trujillo; Shayoon Mendeluk; Jeremy Skaller; and Carrie Bernstein.

Investing in Creativity: An Evening of Art and Vision Larry Fagala 1 8 Sneha Merchant, Zachary Levi and Nick Merchant at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 2 8 Beth Muecke and Staci Lindseth at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 3 8 Tammie Johnson, Michael Hoctor and Faith Majors at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 4 8 Jim and Vy Hopkins at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 5 8 Ahmad Malik, Nick Merchant and Don Kim at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 6 8 James Craig and Jacquie Baly at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 7 8 Nick and Sneha Merchant, Zachary Levi and Trevor Hightower at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design. 8 8 Sherri Zucker, Zachary Levi and Margie Renhart at Investing in Creativity at Reeves Art + Design.

Investing in Creativity

What: Investing in Creativity: An Evening of Art & Vision, hosted by Sneha and Nick Merchant with Michael Hoctor

Where: Reeves Art + Design

PC Moment: Sneha Merchant’s newest art collection, All Eyes on Her, went on view for more than 60 art lovers. The exhibition was presented in collaboration with GTM’s Art World with the evening focusing on celebrating innovation across art and film.

Actor Zachary Levi made a special guest appearance. He spoke about his upcoming creative sanctuary dubbed Wyldwood currently in development in Austin. Levi described Wyldwood as “a place that honors creativity as a living, breathing force,” saying it should be protected, shared and celebrated. The actor also discussed his latest movie Sarah’s Oil.

PC Seen: Wyldwood partner Trevor Hightower, Tammie Johnson, Faith Majors, Beth Muecke, Staci Lindseth, Ahmad Malik, Don Kim, Henri Merceron, Viet Hoang, Sherri Zucker, Margie Renhart, Gary T. Murphy, and Mia Shay.

The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage Priscilla Dickson 1 7 John Cabaniss, Minnette Boesel and Betty Cabaniss at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 2 7 Catherine D. Anspon and Robert Sakowitz at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 3 7 Brian Teichman and Robert Sakowitz at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 4 7 John and Magdalena English, The Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling and Peter McGillivray at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 5 7 Martha Hirsch and Pamela Wright at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 6 7 Diana and Brad Wander at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club. 7 7 Tevia McLaren and April Lykos at The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage at The Forest Club.

Celebrating Houston History

What: The Heritage Society’s Evening of Heritage 2025: Moving Forward by Looking Back

Where: The Forest Club

PC Moment: Event chair Brian Teichman welcomed 80 supporters to The Heritage Society’s annual fundraiser. The evening celebrated Houston history and local legacy. Robert Sakowitz, former president and CEO of Sakowitz, Inc., delivered the signature presentation. It was titled “More Than a Store – Three Decades of Tumultuous Changes 1960-1990: A Series of Vignettes.”

Sakowitz’s new book of the same name was available for purchase and signing. Attendees could also pick up his other recent release, Ultimate Gifts in the Golden Age of Catalogues.

PC Seen: Heritage Society executive director Alison Bell and board president Jillian Jopling with husband Peter McGillivray; Minnette Boesel; Cathy Brock; Pamela Wright; Diana and Brad Wander; Angela and Will Cannady; Kathy and John Davis; Joan and Dan Linebaugh; Kirksey Gregg and Shay Calhoun; Betty and John Cabaniss; Magdalena and John English; Michelle Ensell; Tevia McLaren; and April Lykos.

Dora Maar Cultural Center Celebration Hung L. Truong 1 13 Host Krista Dumas and Martha Claire Tompkins at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 2 13 Frauke Josenhans, host Krista Dumas, Édouard Kopp and Gwen Strauss at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 3 13 Kim Steinhagen, Frauke Josenhans and Erin Dorn at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 4 13 Dora Maar Cultural Center director Gwen Strauss and Kate Mulholland at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 5 13 Kate Mulholland, Alice Major and Phil Smith at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 6 13 Carla Knobloch and host Michael Dumas at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 7 13 Martha Claire Tompkins and Josh Pazda at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 8 13 Host Krista Dumas and Kate Mulholland at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 9 13 Karl Cogard and Edouard Kopp at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 10 13 Ellis Mills, Sharon Lederer, Howard Sherman, Kate Mulholland, host Krista Dumas and Beverly Robinson at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 11 13 Mickey & Mike Marvins at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 12 13 Bernardino Arocha, Edouard Kopp and Mary Arocha at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration. 13 13 Colleen & Phil Smith and host Michael Dumas at the Dora Maar Cultural Center celebration.

Dora Maar Cultural Center Toasts Its Houston Supporters

What: A cocktail reception and book signing to celebrate the Dora Maar Cultural Center

Where: The art-filled home of Krista and Michael Dumas

PC Moment: Following Michael Dumas’ recent induction to the DMCC’s board, the family hosted an evening for more than 40 friends and supporters. Based in Ménerbes, France, the Dora Maar Cultural Center offers residencies in arts, literature and scholarship for extraordinary creatives.

Artist Kate Mulholland, a DMCC fellow sponsored by Houston’s Paola Creixell, spoke about her experience at Dora Maar. DMCC executive director Gwen Strauss also presented her latest nonfiction novel Milena and Margarete: A Love Story in Ravensbrück.

PC Seen: Dora Maar Cultural Center newly appointed deputy director and chief curator Frauke Josenhans; Heidi Gerger; Joe Havel; Karl Cogard; The Menil Collection’s Édouard Kopp; Mary and Bernardino Arocha; Beverly and Howard Robinson; Sharon Lederer; Ellis Mills; Howard Sherman; Alice Major; Melissa Sandor; Kim and Roy Steinhagen; and Carla Knobloch.

20 YRS at The Flat Khaili Sam-Sin and Trish Badger 1 11 Jasmine Richardson and DJ Sun with The Senate of Texas’ Resolution honoring The Flat for its contributions to the City of Houston 2 11 Art League Houston's Alberto Careaga performs at 20 YRS at The Flat 3 11 Triniti Hymes-Richardson, Jasmine Richardson, DJ Sun, Khaili Sam-Sin at 20 YRS at The Flat 4 11 DJ Flo at 20 YRS at The Flat 5 11 DJ Amanda Richardson performs at 20 YRS at The Flat 6 11 DJ Sun, DEMUIR at 20 YRS at The Flat 7 11 Gin Braverman, DJ Sun at 20 YRS at The Flat 8 11 Jackson Allers from Icehouse Radio at 20 YRS at The Flat 9 11 Michael Mandola, DJ Sun at 20 YRS at The Flat 10 11 Morgan Morgan performs at 20 YRS at The Flat 11 11 DJs at Hotel Saint Augustine for The Flat's listening party

DJ Sun Celebrates 20 Years

What: 20 YRS at The Flat

Where: The Flat, a Montrose live music venue

PC Moment: DJ Sun, an award-winning musician and owner of The Flat, celebrated the venue’s 20th anniversary. The celebration unfolded over a week of activations and live performances.

Notable events included DJ sets with Houston’s Ice House Radio and two Art League Houston staff members. The evening honored ALH’s Community Day, with 10 percent of sales donated to the organization. The week also featured a listening party at Hotel Saint Augustine and a headline performance by DJ Amanda Robinson.

“This week is a love letter to everyone who helped write our story and kept the dance floor alive,” DJ Sun says. “We are deeply grateful to our community for the incredible journey so far and excited to build on this legacy for years to come.”

PC Seen: Music artists including Morgan Morgan, DJ Flo, Doc Guava, Garth Trinidad, Demuir, Chris Ryo, Saint Izmael; Gin Design Group’s Gin Braverman, who designed The Flat; Michael Mandola; and Triniti Hymes-Richardson.

Art Untamed: A Night of Contemporary Western Art Jacob McCready 1 11 Bill Pinckard, Sassy Stanton, Lori Leal Wedemeyer & Barkley Wedemeyer at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 2 11 Kathryn Bonesteel Brueggeman, Lauren Elliot at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 3 11 Ryan Horton, Meredith Peebles, Taylor Crowder, Kara Przybyl McIver & David McIver at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 4 11 Melissa Williams Murphy, The Bryan Museum founder J.P. Bryan at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 5 11 Abraham Silva, Elizabeth Bodeman at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 6 11 Nocona Burgess at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 7 11 Jay Lendrum, Kelly Zúñiga, Deborah & Monte Stavis at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 8 11 Bailey Dalton, Debbie Bernstein at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 9 11 Christine & Mike Glover at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 10 11 John & D'Lisa Johnston, Margaret Drake at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club 11 11 Randolf Holford, Vickie McMillan-Hayes at The Bryan Museum’s Art Untamed at The Coronado Club

Art Untamed

What: Art Untamed: A Night of Contemporary Western Art benefitting The Bryan Museum

Where: Kickoff at The Lancaster Hotel; main event at The Coronado Club in Downtown Houston

PC Moment: The fourth-annual Art Untamed fundraiser for Galveston’s Bryan Museum began with a special reception at The Lancaster Hotel. Principal partner Jay Shinn hosted the opening night.

The following evening, committee members Christine Glover, Linda and Bill Reeves and Guylene and Jay Lendrum welcomed more than 115 art enthusiasts. The group gathered to celebrate 32 Texas and Southwestern artists. Their work came from the museum’s Visions of the West exhibit.

Seventy-three works were displayed during cocktail hour, leading to spirited bidding at the live auction. Top lots included Bob Stuth-Wade’s Santiago Peak from Chalk Draw, Nathaniel Garza’s Three Reasons and Echo Ukrainetz’s Lucy Mulhall, Champion Steer Roper of the World.

“A collection is an expression of a soul. It speaks to where our heart is,” Bryan Museum founder J.P. Bryan says. “The museum was founded to share the story of Texas and the American West through a world-class collection, outstanding exhibitions and educational programming.”

This memorable Western party raised nearly $100,000.

PC Seen: Lori Leal Wedemeyer and Barkley Wedemeyer; Sassy Stanton; Bill Pinckard; Mike Glover; Shara Fryer; Barry Silverman; Frank Rynd; Deborah and Monte Stavis; Kelly and Luis Zúñiga; Kara Przybyl McIver and David McIver; Dianne Reynolds; Stephanie and Brent Kindle; Penny and Townes Pressler; Linda and Jerry Dickson; Bob Leibrock; Paulina Padilla; Nocona Burgess; Vickie McMillan-Hayes; and Ricardo Robles.

Kimono Zulu at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market Charlie Ewing 1 6 Tina Zulu, Hisako “The Houston Geisha” Cabell at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market 2 6 Franki Star, Jeff Forrester, Catherine D. Anspon, Sebastien "Mr.D 1987" Boileau, John Walker at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market 3 6 Ellen Doss, Joseph Levey, Franki Star at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market 4 6 Angela Fabbri, Kelley Devine at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market 5 6 Eva Sagisaka, Tina Zulu, Jonathan Paul Jackson, Selven O’Keef Jarmon at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market 6 6 Sarah Foltz, Eve French, Laura Bledsoe, Fendley Russell at Kimono Zulu's pop-up at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market

Kimono Zulu Pops Up at Foltz Fine Art

What: Kimono Zulu at Foltz Fine Art Holiday Market

Where: Foltz Fine Art’s Upper Kirby gallery

PC Moment: Nearly 100 people attended this opening reception for the gallery’s holiday market. PR maven Tina Zulu hosted a pop-up for her vintage kimono brand, Kimono Zulu. The event focused on a new collaboration with Foltz artist Jonathan Paul Jackson.

Jackson’s abstract nature motifs were reimagined on kimonos. Other designs came from Angela Fabbri, Shelbi Nicole, Judy Masliyah of My Flaming Heart, Emilie Duval, Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau, Selven O’Keef Jarmon and Rohan Whyte.

Everyone enjoyed light bites from James Beard-nominated chef Monica Pope and pastry chef Heba Abu of Simsim Bliss. They rocked out to live music by DJ Josh Zulu. Cosplay artist Hisako, known as “The Houston Geisha,” wowed the crowd in her traditional kimono dress.

The market continued through the weekend. It featured an abundance of art gifts and small works from Ellen Doss, DUAL, Preetika Rajgariah, Matt Messinger and Rachel Gardner.

PC Seen: Foltz owner and founder Sarah Foltz, Kelley Devine, Cynthia Alvarado, Karla Modesto, Susie Hernandez, Aimee Namakarn, Evan Cabell, Elise Glattier-Hollingsworth, Ken Mazzu, Catherine D. Anspon and John Walker.