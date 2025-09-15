Arts / Museums

Your Complete Houston Fall Arts Guide — The Big Fair, Major Museum Exhibitions and Under-the-Radar Gallery Shows To Know

Where to Find Arty Hotels and Creative Restaurants

BY //
413 Chayse Sampy USS Blue-min

Chayse Sampy’s "USS Blue," 2024, at Houston Museum of African American Culture.

The arrival of the Untitled Art, Houston, fair is igniting the Bayou City’s fall scene. This vaunted art extravaganza is set to take place this Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, with a VIP event planned for Thursday, September 18. Expect the George R. Brown Convention Center to be transformed into a haven for viewing and collecting.

But there is much more than Untitled Art to this Houston arts fall. Don’t-miss exhibitions abound and anyone could use an arts guide, complete with suggested hotels for out-of-town collectors and Houston’s hottest restaurants to hit.

What to See: Art Shows That Matter Most

Robert Rauschenberg’s "Whistle Stop (Spread)," 1977, at The Menil Collection (The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Museum Purchase and Commission, The Benjamin J. Tillar Memorial Trust)
Aaron Parazette's "New Blue," 2025, at McClain Gallery
Dario Robleto's "American Seabed," 2014, at Art League Houston
Louise Nevelson's "Untitled," 1959, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Courtesy of Gió Marconi Gallery & Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Photo by: Gianni Ummarino © 2025 Estate of Louise Nevelson / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
Tomashi Jackson’s "Dajerria All Alone (Bolling v Sharpe (District of Columbia)) (McKinney Pool Party)," 2016, at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Karin Broker's "Judith," 2025 at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art
Karen Navarro’s "Chroma Collective," 2025, at Discovery Green
Richard Stout’s "Long Day at Bolivar," 2015, at Foltz Fine Art
Sui Park's "Microcosm," 2025, at Moody Center (Courtesy of Sapar Contemporary and the artist)
James Drake's "Time to Time," 2015, at Moody Gallery
Roberto Lugo's "Pigeon Crib" at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
Jane Eggers' "Artichoke," 2023, at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's CraftTexas 2025
Chayse Sampy’s "USS Blue," 2024, at Houston Museum of African American Culture.
Teresa Serrano’s "Goddess of Fertility," 1993, at Barbara Davis Gallery
Ed Wilson's "Atlas," 2025, at Redbud Arts Center
Gerardo Rosales' "Bluebirds," 2022, at Andrew Durham Gallery
1
16

Robert Rauschenberg’s "Whistle Stop (Spread)," 1977, at The Menil Collection (The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Museum Purchase and Commission, The Benjamin J. Tillar Memorial Trust)

2
16

Aaron Parazette's "New Blue," 2025, at McClain Gallery

3
16

Dario Robleto's "American Seabed," 2014, at Art League Houston

4
16

Louise Nevelson's "Untitled," 1959, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Courtesy of Gió Marconi Gallery & Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino Photo by: Gianni Ummarino © 2025 Estate of Louise Nevelson / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)

5
16

Tomashi Jackson’s "Dajerria All Alone (Bolling v Sharpe (District of Columbia)) (McKinney Pool Party)," 2016, at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

6
16

Karin Broker's "Judith," 2025 at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art

7
16

Karen Navarro’s "Chroma Collective," 2025, at Discovery Green

8
16

Richard Stout’s "Long Day at Bolivar," 2015, at Foltz Fine Art

9
16

Sui Park's "Microcosm," 2025, at Moody Center (Courtesy of Sapar Contemporary and the artist)

10
16

James Drake's "Time to Time," 2015, at Moody Gallery

11
16

Roberto Lugo's "Pigeon Crib" at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

12
16

Jane Eggers' "Artichoke," 2023, at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's CraftTexas 2025

13
16

Chayse Sampy’s "USS Blue," 2024, at Houston Museum of African American Culture.

14
16

Teresa Serrano’s "Goddess of Fertility," 1993, at Barbara Davis Gallery

15
16

Ed Wilson's "Atlas," 2025, at Redbud Arts Center

16
16

Gerardo Rosales' "Bluebirds," 2022, at Andrew Durham Gallery

An Ode to Rauschenberg’s 100th at Menil

September 19 through March 1

Collectors can celebrate the 100th birthday of a late Texas-born icon at “Robert Rauschenberg: Fabric Works of the 1970s” organized by The Menil Collection and senior curator Michelle White in collaboration with the painter/sculptor’s foundation. Focusing on the innovative master of many media and his way with textiles, it’s the first such show in the world to do so and only will be presented in Houston.

Rauschenberg was one of the touchstone talents of modern and contemporary art for museum founders Dominique and John de Menil and founding director Walter Hopps, with 87 works in the collection. The Menil’s seminal 1998 Rauschenberg retrospective, co-curated by Hopps — which traveled from the Guggenheim to Houston, where it was co-presented at the Menil, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston — is remembered in Texas art circles as one of the shows of that decade.

040 Robert Rauschenberg, Whistle Stop (Spread), 1977-min
Robert Rauschenberg’s “Whistle Stop (Spread),” 1977, at The Menil Collection (The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Museum Purchase and Commission, The Benjamin J. Tillar Memorial Trust)

“Fabric Works of the 1970s,” which showcases some 30 works, may not be a blockbuster in terms of scope and size, but it zeroes in on some of the whispery gems featured in the artist’s monumental 1998 exhibition — works from the Hoarfrost series — alongside the muted beauty of the Venetian and more jaunty Jammer series. Expect revelations in this deep dive into the bounty of the brilliant Rauschenberg.

Painter’s Progress

Running through November 1

“Aaron Parazette: Sweet” at McClain Gallery. With its cheeky surf-term title, “Sweet” spans more than three decades of this University of Houston professor/former Core Fellow’s work, including a recent series of small paintings created during his Elaine de Kooning House residency in the Hamptons. The exhibition coincides with the release of Parazette’s first monograph, published by Skira, Milan.

038 New Blue 45×45 2025
Aaron Parazette’s New Blue, 2025, at McClain Gallery

You Had Us at Nevelson

September 13 through November 22

“New Classicism in Collage: Negret, Nevelson and Ramírez Villamizar” at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino. The chance to see collage works by la grande dame Louise Nevelson in dialogue with a duo of late Latin American notables promises to be an art-historical occasion, marking a fitting tribute to this gallery’s seminal first 30 years.

Toasting Texas Artist of the Year

September 26 through December 21

“If You Remember, I Remember: Dario Robleto” at Art League Houston. Among the most poetic artists of modern times in Texas, Robleto’s exhibition promises to delve into his obsessively considered practice, an arcane and beautiful meditation on love, science, history, the human heartbeat and the cosmos, crafted across many decades and media by a talent who has been in residence at the galactic SETI Institute.

409 2) American Seabed (detial)-min
Dario Robleto’s American Seabed, 2014, at Art League Houston

Art + Activism Arise

Running through March 29

“Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe” at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Jackson unpacks images culled from the Civil Rights movement, forging captivating, multilayered assemblages that underscore her prowess with printmaking and grasp of underknown court cases from American history. The exhibition uncannily resonates with our current moment.

Feminism Ascendant

Running through October 11

“Karin Broker: beautiful rage (a clear and concise history of the female gender” at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art. This Rice professor emerita of printmaking and drawing debuts recent work including an eight-by-five-foot graphite on laminate that addresses the biblical narrative of Judith. This tour de force drawing steals the show.

Screenshot 2025-08-19 at 4.45.19 PM
Karin Broker’s Judith, 2025, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art

Interactive Multiculturalism in Public Art

Running through November 2

“Karen Navarro: Chroma Collective” at Discovery Green. One of the rising art stars of the Houston scene, this inaugural Discovery Green Art Lab fellow mines her own experience as an Argentine-born immigrant. Navarro crafts two self-portraits alongside portraits of five sitters in an ambitious, interactive photo-based sculpture measuring 22 feet long by 6 1/2 feet high that speaks to the rich cultural zeitgeist of our region.

Texas Master Remembered

Running through October 11

“Beyond the Sea: Richard Stout’s Gulf Coast Legacy” at Foltz Fine Art. Rediscover one of the pillars of Houston’s 20th-century art world. Painter and UH professor Stout’s melding of lyrical passages of abstraction with a sense of place still speaks to us. These qualities make this late Beaumont-born artist’s canvases timeless and compelling.

A Half-Century Milestone

Running through October 25

“50th Anniversary Exhibition, Part I” at Moody Gallery. Marking a half centennial as an art dealer, gallerist Betty Moody devotes this fall to showcasing the gallery’s foundational artists, joined by more recent arrivals who have characterized her program across five decades. Catch the OGs in Part 1. Part II is set to follow with a November 8 through December 23 run date.

071 JD 427 – Time to Time-min
James Drake’s Time to Time, 2015, at Moody Gallery

Sci Fi Meets Art

Running through December 20

“Bio Morphe” at Moody Center for the Arts. Seven international artists including Louise Bourgeois are showcased in this smart take on nature, science, and technology, from biology to bioengineering, with a stance that varies between utopian and dystopian. Watch for showstopping site-specific installations by Sui Park and Eva Fàbregas.

Crafty Doubleheader

Pigeon Crib: Running through October 25

CraftTexas: Running through January 31

“CraftTexas 2025” and “Roberto Lugo, Pigeon Crib: Houston Edition” at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Lugo’s renowned street-art take on ceramics is informed by contemporary culture and a critique of colonialism. Here, he dialogues with James McNeill Whistler’s fabled Gilded Age Peacock Room in a complex interplay across time.

Another reason to visit? The biennial “CraftTexas” is juried his fall by the Metropolitan Museum curator Abraham Thomas, who culled 50 pieces from 49 artists, out of 350-plus submissions.

060 Lugo__Pigeon Crib_2
Roberto Lugo’s “Pigeon Crib” at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

An Important Pairing

Running through December 15

“Danny Simmons: The Journey to Everything” and “Chayse Sampy: Who Feels It, Knows It” at Houston Museum of African American Culture.

This doubleheader begins with the traveling museum exhibition showcasing dramatic recent work by Philadelphia-based Simmons — painter, poet, novelist, arts-foundation philanthropist and creator of Neo-African abstract expressionism. He’s also a Tony Award winner for Def Poetry Jam and older brother of hip-hop entrepreneur Russell Simmons and rapper Joseph Simmons of Run DMC.

Paired with Danny Simmons is Houston-based Sampy’s work. Her sculptural mixed media paintings conjure enigmatic images that embody Afro Surrealism.

Latin American Pioneer

Running through October 18

“Teresa Serrano: Echoing What Is Known” at Barbara Davis Gallery. Spanning 40 years and traveling to Houston directly from Serrano’s recent retrospective at the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Monterrey, this exhibition presents a talent for the art-history books. Nearing her nineties (having been born in Mexico City in 1936), Serrano’s nuanced work in sculpture addresses the body in ways that are discrete, yet powerful.

011 Untitled_From the series of the gods of fertility_Teresa_Serrano_1993-min
Teresa Serrano’s Goddess of Fertility, 1993, at Barbara Davis Gallery

Heavy Metal

Running through October 25

“Ed Wilson: If I Knew Then” at Redbud Arts Center. Mr. Houston Sculpture, aka Ed Wilson, is known for heroically sized public art including a hard-won commission at George R. Brown Convention Center. Metal is his medium. At Redbud, he turns on the playful side, altering his usual jumbo scale, inspired originally by the desire to make toys for his grandkids. These little metal masterpieces recall Tonka trucks while demonstrating the artist’s finesse with his material.

Texas Trifecta

Running through September 27

“Jim Hatchett, Gerardo Rosales, Curtis Gannon,” at Andrew Durham Gallery. Spanning generations and aesthetics, cartooning to abstraction, an immigration narrative to pure painting, this unique roundup underscores the breadth and depth of Texas art.

Other Great Art Shows to See

Marcella Colavecchio's "They Told Me Don’t Go Walking Slow, the Devil’s On the Loose," 2025, at Anya Tish Gallery
Jorge Pardo’s "Folly," 2022, at the University of Houston
Sergio Hernández's "Danza," 2018, at Art of the World Gallery
Graciela Hasper's "Continuous Motion," 2025, at IAH, Houston Airport System
Benjamin Edmiston's "Sea Holly," 2024, at David Shelton Gallery
LaMonté French's "Birds Fly South For The Summer," 2025 at ELLIO Fine Art
The Pottery Bros at Foelber Pottery Gallery & Studio
Vernon Fisher's "Starry Night," 2013, at Cat Spring Collection, 4411 Montrose
Hayun Surl's "Guardian 11," 2025, at Hooks-Epstein Galleries (Photo by Alex Barber)
Alejandra Regalado's "Alma No. 6," 2017, at Houston Center for Photography
Agnes Martin's "Untitled," 1997, at Josh Pazda Hiram Butler
Ellen Frances Tuchman's "Enlighten Me," 2017, at Koelsch Gallery
Zhuang Hong Yi's "ZHY-B12552, B12553," 2025, at Laura Rathe Fine Art
Dorothea Prühl's "Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg)," 1989, at MFAH
Anthony Suber's "Soft Rebuke," 2025, at
Allison Miller's "Tongue," 2018, at Seven Sisters
Preston Douglas Boyer's "Infinite Blessing," 2023, at 2910 McKinney
1
17

Marcella Colavecchio's "They Told Me Don’t Go Walking Slow, the Devil’s On the Loose," 2025, at Anya Tish Gallery

2
17

Jorge Pardo’s "Folly," 2022, at the University of Houston

3
17

Sergio Hernández's "Danza," 2018, at Art of the World Gallery

4
17

Graciela Hasper's "Continuous Motion," 2025, at IAH, Houston Airport System

5
17

Benjamin Edmiston's "Sea Holly," 2024, at David Shelton Gallery

6
17

LaMonté French's "Birds Fly South For The Summer," 2025 at ELLIO Fine Art

7
17

The Pottery Bros at Foelber Pottery Gallery & Studio

8
17

Vernon Fisher's "Starry Night," 2013, at Cat Spring Collection, 4411 Montrose

9
17

Hayun Surl's "Guardian 11," 2025, at Hooks-Epstein Galleries (Photo by Alex Barber)

10
17

Alejandra Regalado's "Alma No. 6," 2017, at Houston Center for Photography

11
17

Agnes Martin's "Untitled," 1997, at Josh Pazda Hiram Butler

12
17

Ellen Frances Tuchman's "Enlighten Me," 2017, at Koelsch Gallery

13
17

Zhuang Hong Yi's "ZHY-B12552, B12553," 2025, at Laura Rathe Fine Art

14
17

Dorothea Prühl's "Flowers from Augustenberg (Blumen aus Augustenberg)," 1989, at MFAH

15
17

Anthony Suber's "Soft Rebuke," 2025, at

16
17

Allison Miller's "Tongue," 2018, at Seven Sisters

17
17

Preston Douglas Boyer's "Infinite Blessing," 2023, at 2910 McKinney

“Marcella Colavecchio: High Voltage” at Anya Tish Gallery. running through October 18

“Mexico in Four Voices: Visions Shaped by Heritage” featuring Sergio Hernández, Javier Marín, Karla de Lara, and Amador Montes at Art of the World Gallery. Through October 2

“Benjamin Edmiston: Blueblack Morning” at David Shelton Gallery. Through October 18

Summer Group Exhibition at ELLIO Fine Art. Through September 27

The Pottery Bros at Foelber Pottery Gallery & Studio. Through October 25

Cat Spring Collection at 4411 Montrose. Through November

Hayun Surl “Liminal Figures” at Hooks-Epstein Galleries. Through October 11

“Rapt in Wonder” featuring River Claure, Jason DeMarte, Adam Ekberg, Julianna Foster, Xuan-Hui Ng, and Thomas Jackson and “Surface” featuring Alejandra Regalado at Houston Center for Photography. Running September 18 through November 9

Screenshot 2025-08-26 at 4.13.08 PM
Zhuang Hong Yi’s ZHY-B12552, B12553, 2025, at Laura Rathe Fine Art

Graciela Hasper, Marta Chilindron, and Vargas-Suarez Universal at IAH, Houston Airport System. Permanently on view

“Nothing About Something” featuring Tara Donovan, Joseph Havel, and Agnes Martin at Josh Pazda Hiram Butler. Through September 30

Ellen Frances Tuchman “Past and Present Future 2025” at Koelsch Gallery. Through October 25

“Forever in Bloom – Zhuang Hong Yi” at Laura Rathe Fine Art. Through October 19

“The Jewelry of Dorothea Prühl” at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Through January 3, 2027

Anthony Suber “As Vast As We Need It To Be” at Nicole Longnecker Gallery. Through September 27

Anthony Suber’s Soft Rebuke, 2025, at Nicole Longnecker Gallery

“MEDITATE MEDITATE MEDITATE: The Pause Between Waves” featuring Chap Edmonson and Mark Francis at Sanman Studios. Through October 25

“Allison Miller” at Seven Sisters. September 20 through October 25

Preston Douglas Boyer at 2910 McKinney. September 16 through December 31 

Jorge Pardo “Folly” at University of Houston. Permanently on view

“Aria” by Mauricio Rodriguez Anza at Vivianne Falco Art + Design Gallery. Through October 24

Where to Stay: Top Houston Hotels To Know

The Lancaster Hotel
La Colombe d'Or
Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Hotel Granduca
The Post Oak Hotel
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Thompson Houston
1
7

The Lancaster Hotel

2
7

La Colombe d'Or

3
7

Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Julie Soefer)

4
7

Hotel Granduca

5
7

The Post Oak Hotel

6
7

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

7
7

Thompson Houston

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, 111 N Post Oak Lane

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park Boulevard

Hotel Saint Augustine, 4110 Loretto Drive

La Colombe d’Or, 3410 Montrose Boulevard

The Lancaster Hotel, 701 Texas Avenue

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, 1600 West Loop South

Thompson Houston, 1717 Allen Parkway

 

Where to Eat: Houston's Restaurant Scene

The Marigold Club
Tavola
Uni presentation at Katami (Photo by Casey Giltner)
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Le Jardinier restaurant. (Photo by Claudia Casbarian)
Mayahuel (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
Milton's
Clark's Oyster Bar
Musaafer (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Perseid at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Nicole Franzen)
Turner's Cut (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
March (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Armandos
BCN Taste & Tradition
1
13

The Marigold Club

2
13

Tavola

3
13

Uni presentation at Katami (Photo by Casey Giltner)

4
13

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Le Jardinier restaurant. (Photo by Claudia Casbarian)

5
13

Mayahuel (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

6
13

Milton's

7
13

Clark's Oyster Bar

8
13

Musaafer (Photo by Julie Soefer)

9
13

Perseid at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Nicole Franzen)

10
13

Turner's Cut (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

11
13

March (Photo by Julie Soefer)

12
13

Armandos

13
13

BCN Taste & Tradition

Armandos, 2630 Westheimer Road

BCN Taste & Tradition, 4210 Roseland Street

Bludorn, 807 Taft Street

Clark’s Oyster Bar, 3807 Montrose Boulevard

Chardon, 1711 Allen Parkway

Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway

Katami, 2701 W Dallas Street

Le Jardinier, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 5500 Main Street

March, 1624 Westheimer Road

The Marigold Club, 2531 Kuester Street

Mayahuel, Autry Park, 811 Buffalo Pk Drive

Milton’s, 5117 Kelvin Drive

Musaafer, The Galleria, 5115 Westheimer Road

Navy Blue, 2445 Times Boulveard

Perseid, Hotel Saint Augustine, 4119 Loretto Drive

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer Road

Tavola, 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100

Toulouse Cafe & Bar, River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer Road

Turner’s Cut, Autry Park, 811 Buffalo Pk Drive

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
read full series
American Art Resources
Art that goes beyond the frame
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$524,900 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
5211 Maple Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Maple Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5211 Maple Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
2802 Morrison Street #210
MORRISON MIDRISE | Co-list: Brandon Russell
FOR SALE

2802 Morrison Street #210
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2802 Morrison Street #210
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$257,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$444,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X