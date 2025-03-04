Houston Ballet’s New Principal Dancer Is a TikTok Sensation Who’s Authentic To Himself — The Remarkable Story Of Harper Watters

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters and Artist of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s Tu Tu. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Justin Peck’s 'Under the Folding Sky' (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s T'he Nutcracker.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019) Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Harper Watters, seen here as Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s 'Delmira,' just named Principal Dancer. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Following Houston Ballet’s Saturday night production of artistic director Stanton Welch’s Maniyas, the company promoted the uber talented Harper Watters from first soloist to principal dancer. This is considered the highest achievement in ballet and a mark of artistic mastery and “underscores the exceptional talent and dedication Harper brings to the stage” according to Welch.

After joining the ballet’s second company, Houston Ballet II, in 2009, Watters quickly ascended through the ranks, with his talent and dedication finding him promoted to the corps de ballet in 2011. From there Watters got promoted to demi soloist in 2016, to soloist in 2017, and in 2021, he achieved the position of first soloist.

“Stepping into my audition with Houston Ballet feels like yesterday, but it was the beginning of something so much bigger,” Watters says in a statement. “That day, I felt a sense of humanity and identity that this community has continued to show me, and that feeling has only grown.

“I’m grateful to be part of Houston Ballet and excited for the journey ahead — expressing myself through dance and sharing that passion with the world.”

Watters displayed an interest in and talent for ballet from his early days leading him to study at prestigious Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts, not far from his hometown of Dover, New Hampshire. Not only was this a chance to hone technical skills but also imbued a confidence in being out-and-proud.

Beyond the Houston Ballet, Watters brings a social media presence with 601,500 TikTok followers and another 258,000 on Instagram. Here and on YouTube, Houston Ballet’s now principal dancer shares insight into his life as a professional dancer and as he “advocates for authenticity and self-expression.”

That self-expression was gloriously on display at the recent Ballet Ball, where Harper Watters donned a regal blue strapless gown with trailing, ruffled stole by Harry Halim. Talk about delightful and divine.

The Houston Ballet release on Watters’ promotion included a rundown of his memorable performances:

“Throughout his tenure, Harper has captivated audiences with his performances in a diverse repertoire, including Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker (Prince) and La Bayadère (Performer); and Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker (Gopak and Lead Flower), Don Quixote (Sancho Panza and Espada), Giselle, and Romeo and Juliet. He has danced ‘Theme 1’ in George Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments, as well as roles in Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, Jewels, and Ballet Imperial.

“Additionally, he performed in the World Premiere of Edwaard Liang’s Murmuration and created roles in Aszure Barton’s Angular Momentum andCome In; Garret Smith’s Return; Justin Peck’s Reflections and Stanton Welch’s Sylvia (Apollo), The Rite of Spring, and The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra (Trumpet).”