Harper Watters
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker. Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019). Courtesy of Houston Ballet.
Houston Ballet’s Divergence, Harper Watters
Houston Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Harper Watters
Houston Ballet’s TuTu, Harper Watters
01
06

Harper Watters, seen here as Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s 'Delmira,' just named Principal Dancer. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

02
06

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s T'he Nutcracker.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019) Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

03
06

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Justin Peck’s 'Under the Folding Sky' (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

04
06

Houston Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

05
06

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as Dandini in Stanton Welch’s Cinderella. (Photo by Claire McAdams (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

06
06

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters and Artist of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s Tu Tu. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Harper Watters
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker. Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019). Courtesy of Houston Ballet.
Houston Ballet’s Divergence, Harper Watters
Houston Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Harper Watters
Houston Ballet’s TuTu, Harper Watters
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston Ballet’s New Principal Dancer Is a TikTok Sensation Who’s Authentic To Himself — The Remarkable Story Of Harper Watters

Expressing Himself Through Dance

BY // 03.04.25
Harper Watters, seen here as Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s 'Delmira,' just named Principal Dancer. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s T'he Nutcracker.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019) Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Justin Peck’s 'Under the Folding Sky' (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as Dandini in Stanton Welch’s Cinderella. (Photo by Claire McAdams (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters and Artist of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s Tu Tu. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)
1
6

Harper Watters, seen here as Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s 'Delmira,' just named Principal Dancer. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

2
6

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s T'he Nutcracker.' (Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019) Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

3
6

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Justin Peck’s 'Under the Folding Sky' (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

4
6

Houston Ballet’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

5
6

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as Dandini in Stanton Welch’s Cinderella. (Photo by Claire McAdams (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

6
6

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters and Artist of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s Tu Tu. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Following Houston Ballet’s Saturday night production of artistic director Stanton Welch’s Maniyas, the company promoted the uber talented Harper Watters from first soloist to principal dancer. This is considered the highest achievement in ballet and a mark of artistic mastery and “underscores the exceptional talent and dedication Harper brings to the stage” according to Welch.

After joining the ballet’s second company, Houston Ballet II, in 2009, Watters quickly ascended through the ranks, with his talent and dedication finding him promoted to the corps de ballet in 2011. From there Watters got promoted to demi soloist in 2016, to soloist in 2017, and in 2021, he achieved the position of first soloist.

Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker. Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019). Courtesy of Houston Ballet.
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince and artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s T’he Nutcracker.’
(Photo by Amitava Sarkar (2019) Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

“Stepping into my audition with Houston Ballet feels like yesterday, but it was the beginning of something so much bigger,” Watters says in a statement. “That day, I felt a sense of humanity and identity that this community has continued to show me, and that feeling has only grown.

“I’m grateful to be part of Houston Ballet and excited for the journey ahead — expressing myself through dance and sharing that passion with the world.”

Watters displayed an interest in and talent for ballet from his early days leading him to study at prestigious Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts, not far from his hometown of Dover, New Hampshire. Not only was this a chance to hone technical skills but also imbued a confidence in being out-and-proud.

Harper Watters
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters as Dandini in Stanton Welch’s Cinderella.
(Photo by Claire McAdams (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Beyond the Houston Ballet, Watters brings a social media presence with 601,500 TikTok followers and another 258,000 on Instagram. Here and on YouTube, Houston Ballet’s now principal dancer shares insight into his life as a professional dancer and as he “advocates for authenticity and self-expression.”

That self-expression was gloriously on display at the recent Ballet Ball, where Harper Watters donned a regal blue strapless gown with trailing, ruffled stole by Harry Halim. Talk about delightful and divine.

Houston Ballet’s Divergence, Harper Watters
Houston Ballet First Soloist Harper Watters in Justin Peck’s ‘Under the Folding Sky’
(Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox (2023) courtesy of Houston Ballet)

The Houston Ballet release on Watters’ promotion included a rundown of his memorable performances:

“Throughout his tenure, Harper has captivated audiences with his performances in a diverse repertoire, including Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker (Prince) and La Bayadère (Performer); and Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker (Gopak and Lead Flower), Don Quixote (Sancho Panza and Espada), Giselle, and Romeo and Juliet. He has danced ‘Theme 1’ in George Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments, as well as roles in Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, Jewels, and Ballet Imperial.

“Additionally, he performed in the World Premiere of Edwaard Liang’s Murmuration and created roles in Aszure Barton’s Angular Momentum andCome In; Garret Smith’s Return; Justin Peck’s Reflections and Stanton Welch’s Sylvia (Apollo), The Rite of Spring, and The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra (Trumpet).”

Featured Properties

Swipe
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Laurel Creek
FOR SALE

9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Houston, TX

$425,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X