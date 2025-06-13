HCC1201_Board President Rick Kellogg and Robert Simpson_Jeff Grass Photography
Rick Kellogg, Robert Simpson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Grammy Award winning Houston Chamber Choir gives it final concert of the season at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Marianna Parnas Simpson & Bob Simpson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Lauren Suchy, Franco Basil at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Andreea Muț, Steve Martin, Justin Langham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Emily Wolfe, Betsy Cook Weber, Amy Kerswell, Melanie Piché Miller at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Nancy Kruka, Rick Kellog, Penny Morris, Frank Hood at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Patty Grass, Marianna Parnas Simpson, Carl Cunningham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Brian Miller & Melanie Piché Miller at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Sally Schott, Brian Miller, Janice Bradshaw at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Justin Langham, Josh Langham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Ben Kerswell, Scott Simpson, Josh Wilson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Arts / Performing Arts

Surprise $1 Million Gift Lifts Up Houston’s Sweet Music Makers — Inside a Chamber Choir Finale to Remember

Founding Artistic Director Robert Simpson Makes an Emotional Retirement

BY // 06.13.25
Rick Kellogg, Robert Simpson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Grammy Award winning Houston Chamber Choir gives it final concert of the season at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Marianna Parnas Simpson & Bob Simpson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Lauren Suchy, Franco Basil at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Andreea Muț, Steve Martin, Justin Langham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Emily Wolfe, Betsy Cook Weber, Amy Kerswell, Melanie Piché Miller at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Nancy Kruka, Rick Kellog, Penny Morris, Frank Hood at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Patty Grass, Marianna Parnas Simpson, Carl Cunningham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Brian Miller & Melanie Piché Miller at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Sally Schott, Brian Miller, Janice Bradshaw at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Justin Langham, Josh Langham at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

Ben Kerswell, Scott Simpson, Josh Wilson at the Houston Chamber Choir season finale party (Photo by Jeff Grass Photography)

What: Houston Chamber Choir season finale party

Where: Ouisie’s

PC Moment: As the Houston Chamber Choir’s celebratory post-performance party came to a festive high note, the choir’s executive director Brian Miller revealed that the Grammy Award winning chorus had received a $1 million anonymous gift, a generous investment in its future. The evening also had its poignant moment as it marked the retirement of Robert Simpson, who 30 years ago founded the chorus and has since served as artistic director.

For the emotional finale to the concert at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Simpson invited nearly 40 former choir members to join current singers onstage for “Choose Something Like a Star.”

More than 150 board members, donors, staff, and choir, including choir co-founder Marianna Parnas-Simpson, joined the post-performance party. Simpson’s longtime friend Philip Brunelle, the artistic director of VocalEssence who flew in from Minnesota to offer his praise and congratulations, was the very welcome special guest.

“Today, the Houston Chamber Choir is celebrated for its technical brilliance and mastery of a vocal repertory spanning seven centuries,” board president Rick Kellogg told the throng. “Above all, it is cherished for the beauty of its sound.

