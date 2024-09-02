Houston Becomes the Center of the Photography Universe Thanks to FotoFest — When Every Picture Is Worth Big Bucks

Houston became the epicenter of the international photography scene once again, thanks to the latest FotoFest Biennial. The centerpiece of this major photography moment was the eagerly awaited Fine Print Auction. It is widely recognized as one of America’s premier opportunities for collecting contemporary photography.

This year’s Fine Print Auction celebrated the artistry of both seasoned exhibitors and newcomers to the FotoFest community. The live auction featured a meticulously curated selection of museum-quality prints. It ignited excitement for the internationally recognized artists highlighted in this biennial event.

The high-stakes evening took place at The Hangar at Silver Street Studios, where FotoFest’s 2024 central exhibition Critical Geography was also on display. The theme encouraged viewers to broaden their understanding of geography beyond traditional Western and historical perspectives, exploring new realms.

Many participating artists contributed works to the auction that reflected this theme. These included underwater photography and aerial shots of mountain ranges.

The night began with a decadent meal from Wolfgang Puck Catering, featuring pan roasted chicken and beef short rib.

The rest of the spirited evening owed much to FotoFest executive director Steven Evans and Silver Street Capital chairman Steve Gibson. Kudos are also deserved for FotoFest auction co-chairs Megan Olivia Ebel, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee and Tara Tomicic. Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, an independent auctioneer from New York, expertly oversaw the high-energy bidding with photo lovers eagerly vying for contemporary photographs.

With 43 significant works up for acquisition, attendees competed for the coveted lots, ultimately raising an impressive $344,000. The top sale of the evening went to Yao Lu’s Visiting the City’s Places of Interest, Springtime (2007), which captivated with its innovative layering technique and sold for $12,000 to Lauren Hamner. Marcus Lyon’s Intersection (2015) followed closely behind, selling for $8,500 to Masud Haq. Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee’s Blue, Yellow Indian Sea Anemone, Soft Coral Red Sea (2023) also dazzled with its iridescent palette, fetching $7,000 from George Wozencraft.

Funds from print sales and sponsorships will support FotoFest’s Literacy Through Photography program and other key initiatives. This program benefits thousands of Houston-area students annually and also supports professional development initiatives for artists.

PC Seen: FotoFest chairperson, co-founder, and senior artistic director Wendy Watriss; FotoFest board members including the long-serving Carola Herrin, MFAH founding photography department curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, Koslov Larsen Gallery co-founder Bryn Larsen, Abigail Owen-Pontez; Slavka Glaser; photographer/FotoFest Biennial 2024 artist Colby Deal; FotoFest Biennial 2022 artist Reynier Leyva Novo; photographer Roman Franc; Andrea and Jeff Rinker; Sotheby’s senior VP from New York City Emily Bierman; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston curator of photography Malcolm Daniel; Kate Gibson; Alecia Harris; Alton DuLaney; Nina and Michael Zilkha; Thomas Cho; Katherine Osborne Valdez; Aliyya and Herman Stude; David Chao; gallerist Barbara Davis; gallerist Janice Bond; and collector Sean Roberts, who was high bidder on the activist image by Phillip Pyle II.