Houston Lands an New Art Fair with World Class Ambitions and a Proven Miami Pedigree — Untitled Art Makes Bayou City Moves

Sean Cairns' "Red Magic," 2023, at Gallery 12.26. The Dallas-based gallery, which is also an Armory Show veteran, will appear in the Nest section of Untitled Art, Houston. (Photo courtesy of Gallery 12.26)

Seven Sisters' Erin Dorn and Tom Raith. The gallery, founded in 2023, is the first Houston dealer to sign on for Untitled Art, Houston. Seven Sisters will appear in the Nest section of the fair, where emerging programs are highlighted. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Benjamin Langford's Red Dahlia, 2023, at Megan Mulrooney. The newly opened L.A. gallery is in the first crop of dealers to come on board for Untitled Art, Houston. (© Benjamin Langford; photo by Benjamin Langford studio; courtesy the artist and Megan Mulrooney Gallery)

L.A.-based writer and independent curator Michael Slenske has been tapped as the director of the inaugural edition of Untitled Art, Houston, coming to Texas September 18 – 21, 2025. (Photo by Samuel Frost)

Entrepreneur and collector Jeffrey Lawson is the founder of Untitled Art, Miami Beach. Come 2025, Lawson plans a Houston edition for the respected and buzzy fair.

Judy Chicago's Rearrangeable Rainbow Blocks, 1965/2022, at Jessica Silverman Gallery. The San Francisco-based gallery is one of the first to confirm for Untitled Art. Houston. (Photo courtesy of the artist and Jessica Silverman, San Francisco; photo by Elon Schoenholz)

What Houston has long needed is a world class art fair to put the city’s significant creative scene back in the national cultural conversation. After two previous competing art fairs came and went, Houston was left with an art void, and the Bayou City collecting community seemed to plateau. Now — with the increased footprint of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston campus; the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston acquiring more land; the Orange Show energized with artist Jack Massing as director; and the upcoming $2 billion expansion of George R. Brown Convention Center with plans for an adjoining 30-acre downtown park; plus a slate of new gallerists — Houston seems poised for visual liftoff. But about that art fair. . .

Enter Untitled Art, Houston, a much-anticipated edition of the respected and buzzy Untitled Art, Miami Beach, held every December to align with Art Basel fair time in Florida. For the new Houston art fair — Untitled’s only fair outside of Miami — expect 50 to 60 galleries, from Texas dealers to internationals, showcased in a four-day fair. It all will unfurl next year with a VIP preview on Thursday, September 18, followed by fair days Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

A prominent architect, yet to be revealed, will be commissioned to design the boutique fair experience, and culinary activations at the George R. Brown with food and drinks from noted Houston chefs set to add local flavor.

Meet the Creative Leads

The driving forces are Untitled founder Jeffrey Lawson and fair director Michael Slenske. Lawson, a collector and entrepreneur, started the Miami Beach Untitled fair 12 years ago. His vision reimagined rigid booth layouts, incorporated cool programming including podcasts (which is set to happen in Houston too), and created an avant-garde VIP lounge with a side of performance art. Slenske, a Los Angeles based writer and curator, is conversant with Houston’s cultural scene. He’s been coming to Houston for 15 years, thanks to assignments for W and Architectural Digest.

The pair are on the ground planning the inaugural editions of Untitled Art, Houston.

“We’ve been working on this project for two years now, and the further we get, the more we realize that Houston — which many predict will be the third largest city in the country by the end of the decade — is just firing on all cylinders,” Lawson tells PaperCity. “So the timing seems perfect for this type of event, and with the support of our host committee and cultural partners, we really have a unique opportunity to do something great.

“It’s a blank-canvas moment in a world class arts community that you don’t find too often these days.”

International Art Abounds

“Houston spends the most money in Texas on the arts per year (more than $1 billion), and you’ve got all these recent or ongoing museum expansions. . . not to mention real growth in the local gallery scene and artist communities,” Slenske says. “Add to that a very robust collector community and no fairs to compete with, and we thought it was a good time to make this happen.” Untitled has connections to galleries in Latin America, Mexico, Canada, Cuba, Europe and Asia.

“Untitled is a very international fair representing 34 nations, so that is in our DNA,” Slenske says of the Miami art fair.

Confirmed exhibitors for this new Houston art fair so far are Texas dealers Seven Sisters (Houston) and 12.26 (Dallas), joined by nationals Jessica Silverman Gallery (San Francisco), Various Small Fires (Los Angeles, Seoul, Dallas), Megan Mulrooney (Los Angeles), and Half Gallery (New York City, Los Angeles), with Seven Sisters, 12.26 and Megan Mulrooney appearing in the Nest section for emerging galleries. Untitled has tapped PaperCity as the new fair’s media sponsor.