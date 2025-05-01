International Art Stars Embrace Rothko Chapel’s Inspirit Night In Houston With High-Stakes Collecting Sizzle

Ellen Susman, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
105 BLACK & WHITE 6V3A0546-X5 Judy Tate, Shepard Fairey-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.32.45 PM
113 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0553 Sharon Lott Graham, Cruz Ortiz-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.33.05 PM
112 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0278 TK, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.49 PM
111 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0262 TK, TK, Marita Fairbanks-min
110 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0240 TK, Alecia Harris, Louise & Drew Pennebaker-min
109 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0188-X5 TK, Christopher Rothko-min
108 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0159-X5 Andy Weber, Thuy Tran, Michael Piana-min
107 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0156-X5 TK, TK, Chandos Dodson Epley-min
106 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0102-X5 Alton DuLaney, LEAVE SIGN THAT SAYS ART CROPJanavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melissa Richardson Banks-min
115 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0643 Alton DuLaney-min
20250319-InSpirit_0345 Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.29 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.39 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.30.06 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.32.55 PM
01
19

Ellen Susman, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

02
19

Judy Tate, Shepard Fairey at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

03
19

Chairs Robert Muse & Cullen Geiselman Muse at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

04
19

Sharon Lott Graham, Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

05
19

Sharon Lott Graham with a work by Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)

06
19

Emily Kirby, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

07
19

Victor & Livy Lee at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

08
19

Virginia Lahourcade, Sara Robins, Marita Fairbanks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

09
19

Charlotte Bellomy, Alecia Harris, Louise & Drew Pennebaker at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
19

Christopher Rothko greeting at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

11
19

Andy Weber, Thuy Tran, Michael Piana at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
19

Mary Helen, Bowden Elizabeth Pagan, Chandos Dodson Epley at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

13
19

Alton DuLaney, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
19

Alton DuLaney at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

15
19

Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

16
19

Nena & David Marsh at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

17
19

Judy Nyquist, Allison Lott at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

18
19

Shepard Fairey, Lori Lynn Cohen, Michael Keegan at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

19
19

Reynier Leyva Novo, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Ellen Susman, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
105 BLACK & WHITE 6V3A0546-X5 Judy Tate, Shepard Fairey-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.32.45 PM
113 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0553 Sharon Lott Graham, Cruz Ortiz-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.33.05 PM
112 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0278 TK, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.49 PM
111 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0262 TK, TK, Marita Fairbanks-min
110 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0240 TK, Alecia Harris, Louise & Drew Pennebaker-min
109 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0188-X5 TK, Christopher Rothko-min
108 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0159-X5 Andy Weber, Thuy Tran, Michael Piana-min
107 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0156-X5 TK, TK, Chandos Dodson Epley-min
106 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0102-X5 Alton DuLaney, LEAVE SIGN THAT SAYS ART CROPJanavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melissa Richardson Banks-min
115 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0643 Alton DuLaney-min
20250319-InSpirit_0345 Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock-min
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.29 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.29.39 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.30.06 PM
Screenshot 2025-04-24 at 12.32.55 PM
Arts / Galleries

International Art Stars Embrace Rothko Chapel’s Inspirit Night In Houston With High-Stakes Collecting Sizzle

Power Artists Shepard Fairey and Trenton Doyle Hancock in the House

BY // 04.30.25
Ellen Susman, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Judy Tate, Shepard Fairey at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Chairs Robert Muse & Cullen Geiselman Muse at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sharon Lott Graham, Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Sharon Lott Graham with a work by Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)
Emily Kirby, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Victor & Livy Lee at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Virginia Lahourcade, Sara Robins, Marita Fairbanks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Charlotte Bellomy, Alecia Harris, Louise & Drew Pennebaker at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Christopher Rothko greeting at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Andy Weber, Thuy Tran, Michael Piana at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mary Helen, Bowden Elizabeth Pagan, Chandos Dodson Epley at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Alton DuLaney, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Alton DuLaney at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Nena & David Marsh at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Judy Nyquist, Allison Lott at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Shepard Fairey, Lori Lynn Cohen, Michael Keegan at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Reynier Leyva Novo, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
1
19

Ellen Susman, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

2
19

Judy Tate, Shepard Fairey at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

3
19

Chairs Robert Muse & Cullen Geiselman Muse at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

4
19

Sharon Lott Graham, Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

5
19

Sharon Lott Graham with a work by Cruz Ortiz at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)

6
19

Emily Kirby, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

7
19

Victor & Livy Lee at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

8
19

Virginia Lahourcade, Sara Robins, Marita Fairbanks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

9
19

Charlotte Bellomy, Alecia Harris, Louise & Drew Pennebaker at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

10
19

Christopher Rothko greeting at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

11
19

Andy Weber, Thuy Tran, Michael Piana at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

12
19

Mary Helen, Bowden Elizabeth Pagan, Chandos Dodson Epley at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

13
19

Alton DuLaney, Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

14
19

Alton DuLaney at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

15
19

Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

16
19

Nena & David Marsh at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

17
19

Judy Nyquist, Allison Lott at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

18
19

Shepard Fairey, Lori Lynn Cohen, Michael Keegan at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

19
19

Reynier Leyva Novo, Melissa Richardson Banks at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Art and activism were on the menu when Houston’s Rothko Chapel unfurled its annual Inspirit evening.

Taking the stage at The Astorian before the seated dinner by Jackson & Company were international art stars Shepard Fairey of Obey Giant and Obama Hope renown, whose tagline is Manufacturing Quality Dissent Since 1989; and Houston’s own Trenton Doyle Hancock, fresh off his acclaimed New York Times-reviewed Jewish Museum show where his canvases dialogued with Philip Guston’s paintings of Klan figures. Texas Southern University museum director and art historian Dr. Alvia Wardlaw moderated.

20250319-InSpirit_0345 Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock-min (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Shepard Fairey, Trenton Doyle Hancock at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

The night supported the Rothko Chapel’s mission while amplifying its legacy as a sacred space for contemplation, connection and community engagement.

Adding high-stakes collecting sizzle was a museum-level contemporary auction overseen by McClain Gallery, packed with works from Houston and international notables including Aaron Parazette’s unique Rothko-text inkjet drawings and Cuban conceptual talent Reynier Leyva Novo’s work on paper featuring leaves gathered around the chapel. Top lot honors went to works by Bernar Venet, Kiki Smith and Texas native son John Alexander (now based in New York and Amagansett).

112 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0278 TK, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer-min (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Emily Kirby, Ben Ackerley, Laura Burton, Jessica Phifer at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

Adding to the bottom line were once-in-a-lifetime auction experiences including a guided Rothko exhibition tour and private patron dinner at the Palazzo Strozzi, Florence and A Sabbatical for Your Soul spun around the Dora Maar Cultural Center in the south of France.

And this night for the Chapel saw green, raising $449,000 for the cause. That total included the art auction’s impressive haul of more than $167,000, aided by Aaron Parazette’s special edition Vérité prints (which alone raised more than $15,000).

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
109 BLACK & WHITE 20250319-InSpirit_0188-X5 TK, Christopher Rothko-min (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Christopher Rothko greeting at Rothko Chapel Inspirit Dinner (Photo by Hung L. Truong)

PC Seen: Keeper of the flame, the late Mark Rothko’s son Christopher Rothko and wife Lori Cohen, in from New York; chairs Cullen Geiselman Muse and Robert Muse; the Rothko Chapel team led by director David Leslie, with Thuy Tran and Will Davison; board chair Troy Porter with wife Christina Porter; Sanford Dow; Bruce Eames; Virginia and Lee Lahourcade; artist Andrea Bianconi, in from Italy; Poppi Massey; Jan Bres; Annabel Massey Florescu and Alex Florescu; Alecia Harris; Jessica Phifer; and Linbeck Group’s Virginia Reynolds.

Also sighted: Art conservators Jill Whitten and Rob Proctor, whose firm has stepped up to restore hurricane-damaged Rothko canvases; Untitled Art, Houston fair director Michael Slenske; Ellen Susman; McClain Gallery’s Robert McClain with colleagues, auction chairs Sharon Lott Graham and Hélène Schlumberger, and Charlotta Hill; Judy and Scott Nyquist; Justice Margaret Poissant; Chandos Dodson Epley; Allison Lott; Bennie Flores Ansell and David Ansell; Melissa Richardson Banks; gallerists María Inés Sicardi, Heidi Vaughan, and newly minted Laura Burton; Olive Hershey and A.C. Conrad; Michael Piana and Andy Weber; Hotel Daphne’s Ben Ackerley; Sharon Engelstein; and auction artists including Alton DuLaney (whose ART Stop sign stopped traffic), Cruz Ortiz, and Bradley Kerl with wife Whitney Radley.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X