Groundbreaking Dance Company Celebrated In Houston With a World Premiere On Tap — ISHIDA Tackles Imposter Syndrome

Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Vega Faùndez, Saula Centa Valente at ISHIDA celebration at Art of the World Gallery (Photo by Paul R. Davis)

Art of the World Gallery team with owners Liliana Molina and Mauricio Vallejo, Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Vega Faùndez at ISHIDA celebration at Art of the World Gallery (Photo by Paul R. Davis)

Nearly a hundred arts enthusiasts and influentials gathered at Art of the World Gallery to celebrate a bastion of contemporary Texas performing arts — ISHIDA Dance Company.

Hosted by Houston socialite Saula Centa Valente, this exclusive preview was an opportunity to mingle with fellow performing arts supporters while sharing light bites and sipping Italian prosecco. A Venice native and longtime arts supporter, Valente played an integral role in introducing ISHIDA to the Houston arts community after its founding in Austin in 2019.

The highlight of the evening was undeniably the curated performance by three members of ISHIDA’s troupe. Critically acclaimed dancers Corah Abbott, Chiara Pignataro and Alice Del Frate took the stage, accompanied live by violist Tonya Burton and cellist David Dietz of Kinetic Ensemble. Abbott even delivered a powerful vocal performance of Mina’s Se telefonando, proving her chops as both a ballerina and a singer.

Adding to the ambience was the featured exhibition by Chilean artist Carlos Vega Faúndez, on display for attendees to view. The artist himself was also in attendance and introduced the Art of the World gallery team to the audience.

Led by artistic director Brett Ishida, ISHIDA Dance Company has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Its next world premiere Rara Avis — translating to “rare bird” in Latin — is set to be performed this month in both Houston and Austin. Through its signature highly physical and emotionally poignant choreography, ISHIDA will tell the story of a singer struggling with imposter syndrome. The program also includes Romanian choreographer Edward Clug’s Mutual Comfort, as well as a world premiere by longtime ISHIDA collaborator Kristian Lever of Finland.

“I think everyone will have great sympathy for this woman and be able to relate to her story,” Ishida says. “Haven’t we all been in a context where self doubt became our own saboteur? And just wait. . . there’s a surprise at the end.”

PC Seen: Art of the World Gallery owners Liliana Molina and Mauricio Vallejo, Camilla Valente, Paolo Valente, Adrienne Jones, Karen Rash, Hadia Mawlawi, Yasmine Haddad, Parissa and Mahzad Mohajer, Micheline Newall, Trey Gillen, Renee Kester, Barbara and Robert Inaba, Tyri Centanni, and Rita Aron.

ISHIDA Dance Company is putting on the world premiere of Rara Avis from January 15 through January 18 at The Asia Society Texas Center Houston, and January 23 at Dell Hall at The Long Center in Austin. For more information and tickets, go here.