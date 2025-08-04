Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
National Cowgirl Museum
01
03

Buy the entire Louis Vuitton trunk set for a cool $120,000, or purchase individual pieces. (Courtesy)

02
03

Each Louis Vuitton piece tells a story of Western culture. (Courtesy)

03
03

100 percent of proceeds from the sale benefit the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. (Courtesy)

Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
National Cowgirl Museum
Arts

Check Out This $120,000 One-of-a-Kind Louis Vuitton Trunk Set at Fort Worth’s Bowie House

An Auction Benefitting the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

BY // 08.04.25
Buy the entire Louis Vuitton trunk set for a cool $120,000, or purchase individual pieces. (Courtesy)
Each Louis Vuitton piece tells a story of Western culture. (Courtesy)
100 percent of proceeds from the sale benefit the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. (Courtesy)
1
3

Buy the entire Louis Vuitton trunk set for a cool $120,000, or purchase individual pieces. (Courtesy)

2
3

Each Louis Vuitton piece tells a story of Western culture. (Courtesy)

3
3

100 percent of proceeds from the sale benefit the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. (Courtesy)

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, has established itself not only as a must-stay Fort Worth hotel, but one of Cowtown’s favorite living rooms, too, where locals hang out for weekend cocktails or play a game of pool in the Billet Room. Now through September 10, visitors can also check out the one-of-a-kind, hand-painted Louis Vuitton trunk set that sits in the lobby — an auction effort that benefits the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The set of six trunks is a work of art titled Painted Pyramid Horses by Daniela Lopez, a local Western artist known for capturing the spirit of the American West. The trunks, hand-painted at Louis Vuitton’s Rochambeau Ranch in Alvarado, Texas, tell a story of cowboy culture, with galloping mustangs, a cowboy perched on a fence post, cactus silhouettes, and big, open skies.

“This truly was painted as a love letter to Texas sunsets, and my hope is that it can awaken the same warm feelings for you and for the many who view it,” Lopez says. Made in France, the new Louis Vuitton trunks were created from a blend of poplar wood, goobon wood, and beech wood, then wrapped in Louis Vuitton monogrammed coated canvas. In total, the set took about 220 hours to produce, making each trunk a unique work of art.

Louis Vuitton
Each Louis Vuitton piece tells a story of Western culture. (Courtesy)

The set (five trunks and one hat box) was donated by a longtime Museum advocate and friend of Kit Moncrief, a devoted supporter of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. “Their passion for preserving Western heritage and celebrating trailblazing women made this a natural and deeply personal contribution,” says Grace Cowan, the experience and community manager at Bowie House.

All six pieces are available for purchase via auction, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the favorite Fort Worth museum. Buyers can purchase individual pieces or the entire set for $120,000. Bidding is available through the Desert Rose Luncheon on September 10. There is a “Buy It Now” option available exclusively for those interested in acquiring the full, six-piece set, or you can buy individual pieces through the auction.

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
1609 Noble Way
Point Noble
FOR SALE

1609 Noble Way
Flower Mound, TX

$5,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1609 Noble Way
6949 Terry Trace
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

6949 Terry Trace
Eustace, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
6949 Terry Trace
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3917 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3917 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3917 Centenary Avenue
2828 Hood Street #403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #403
DALLAS, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #403
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,149,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3725 Stratford Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3725 Stratford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3725 Stratford Avenue
2300 Leonard Street #509
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Leonard Street #509
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2300 Leonard Street #509
301 SE County Road 3250
Richland Chambers Lake
FOR SALE

301 SE County Road 3250
Kerens, TX

$7,900,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
301 SE County Road 3250
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$3,799,900 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
6814 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6814 Southridge Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,350,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6814 Southridge Drive
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,999,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X