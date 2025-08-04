Check Out This $120,000 One-of-a-Kind Louis Vuitton Trunk Set at Fort Worth’s Bowie House

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, has established itself not only as a must-stay Fort Worth hotel, but one of Cowtown’s favorite living rooms, too, where locals hang out for weekend cocktails or play a game of pool in the Billet Room. Now through September 10, visitors can also check out the one-of-a-kind, hand-painted Louis Vuitton trunk set that sits in the lobby — an auction effort that benefits the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The set of six trunks is a work of art titled Painted Pyramid Horses by Daniela Lopez, a local Western artist known for capturing the spirit of the American West. The trunks, hand-painted at Louis Vuitton’s Rochambeau Ranch in Alvarado, Texas, tell a story of cowboy culture, with galloping mustangs, a cowboy perched on a fence post, cactus silhouettes, and big, open skies.

“This truly was painted as a love letter to Texas sunsets, and my hope is that it can awaken the same warm feelings for you and for the many who view it,” Lopez says. Made in France, the new Louis Vuitton trunks were created from a blend of poplar wood, goobon wood, and beech wood, then wrapped in Louis Vuitton monogrammed coated canvas. In total, the set took about 220 hours to produce, making each trunk a unique work of art.

The set (five trunks and one hat box) was donated by a longtime Museum advocate and friend of Kit Moncrief, a devoted supporter of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. “Their passion for preserving Western heritage and celebrating trailblazing women made this a natural and deeply personal contribution,” says Grace Cowan, the experience and community manager at Bowie House.

All six pieces are available for purchase via auction, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the favorite Fort Worth museum. Buyers can purchase individual pieces or the entire set for $120,000. Bidding is available through the Desert Rose Luncheon on September 10. There is a “Buy It Now” option available exclusively for those interested in acquiring the full, six-piece set, or you can buy individual pieces through the auction.