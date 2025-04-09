MainStreetArtsFestival
Main Street Arts Festival
concert at main st
Main Street
The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival draws art lovers every year. (Courtesy)

Main Street Arts Festival is set for April 10 through 13 in downtown Fort Worth.

Festival goers fill the streets each year for art and music. (Courtesy)

Shop from numerous art vendors selling a variety of pieces. (Courtesy)

What’s New and Not-to-Miss at The 38th Annual Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

An Expanded Artist Lineup, Over 50 Musical Acts, and Hands-On Experiences

BY // 04.09.25
The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival draws art lovers to downtown every year. (Courtesy)
Main Street Arts Festival is set for April 10 through 13 in downtown Fort Worth.
Festival goers fill the streets each year for art and music. (Courtesy)
Shop from numerous art vendors selling a variety of pieces. (Courtesy)
The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival draws art lovers every year. (Courtesy)

Main Street Arts Festival is set for April 10 through 13 in downtown Fort Worth.

Festival goers fill the streets each year for art and music. (Courtesy)

Shop from numerous art vendors selling a variety of pieces. (Courtesy)

From April 10 through 13, downtown Fort Worth’s Main Street comes alive with the annual Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival, now in its 38th year. Eighteen square blocks celebrate spring and the arts, with live music, interactive family activities, food courts, and more than 200 artists displaying their works. Artists are jury-selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 applications, making the festival one of Texas’ most highly anticipated cultural events.

This year, an expanded artist lineup includes artists showcasing works in mixed media, painting, photography, and ceramics. The Best of Show recipients include Elissa Brown (mixed media) and Amy Walker (jewelry), and Merit Award winners include David Bjurstrom (drawing), John Herbon (ceramics), Lauri Dunn-Peterson (digital), Nicario Jimenez (mixed media), YanFang Inlow (fiber), and Brit Hansen (mixed media).

Over 50 musical acts on two stages happen over four days, and the new UTA West Stage celebrates the University of Texas at Arlington’s westward expansion. Headliners include Poo Live Crew, Def Leggend, Jazz Funk Soul, and more. Just down the street, Studio 80 has a 40-foot, LED pirate ship parked out front on Friday and Saturday nights, with a DJ playing ‘80s hits accompanied by a laser show with synchronized music.

Main Street Arts Festival
Main Street Arts Festival is set for April 10 through 13 in downtown Fort Worth.

High school seniors in Tarrant County can enter the Fort Worth Beauty Art Contest, where they showcase their artistic interpretations of Fort Worth, with the top 50 entires displayed on Saturday and Sunday in the TCC Makers Zone and cash prizes of $250, $500, $750, and $1,000 awarded to the top four winners.

The TCC Makers Zone also has new, hands-on experiences at the top Fort Worth festival, such as nature journaling and leaf rubbing through the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s “A Jane Goodall Experience,” as well as a drone course presented by Fort Worth ISD. Pottery making, caricature illustrations, and other creative installations are also available.

Five food courts offer a tasty snack or meal, with dishes ranging from barbecue and Tex-Mex to burgers and international fare. Of course, there are fun libations, including wine from the Wine Pavilion, frozen margaritas, mojitos, and craft beer.

The festival is free to attend, and attendees are encouraged to use public transportation due to limited parking downtown.

