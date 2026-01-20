Dallas Equine Artist Mel Auberty Exhibits Paintings That Celebrate the Upcoming Year of the Horse

Auberty’s Blue Horses have become iconic, collected widely across Texas and the United States, and decorate many notable collections from coast to coast.

Perhaps it’s fitting that Dallas-based artist Mel Auberty is a graduate of SMU. After all, she is a Mustang and horse lover, equine painter, and founder of Blue Horse Rescue Sanctuary. Graduating with a BFA and working for American Airlines as a graphic designer and photographer, the Dallas native directed and owned galleries in New York City and Los Angeles and later returned to her Texas roots, splitting time between Dallas and her family ranch near Glen Rose.

You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl! Auberty built a glass studio on a hill overlooking the rugged landscape where she has painted and sculpted for the past 15 years. Her work has been featured in various group and solo exhibitions and is included in many corporate and private collections.

Her expressionistic Blue Horses have become iconic and adorn many notable homes from coast to coast. Painting horses is in Auberty’s DNA. Born in the year of the horse, this Texan grew up on horseback and has dedicated 25 years to studying and painting equines, their anatomy, and personality. February’s Lunar New Year brings us around to another Year of the Horse, which comes around only every 12 years, and Auberty is honoring this special milestone with an art exhibition opening February 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Gallery One Two Three in the Dallas Design District.

The Lunar New Year exhibition will feature new Blue Horses, large canvases, bronze sculptures, drawings, and paint sketches, as well as a video installation – all exploring equine form, movement, and spirit.

It is important to note that for the past decade, the artist has expanded her passion beyond the canvas, founding Blue Horse Sanctuary, a non-profit rescue and rehabilitation center for horses and donkeys that have been injured, seized by law enforcement, and those that just need a place to live out their lives in a loving environment. Mel whispers in each horse’s ear as they arrive at their peaceful pastures – “Welcome Home.”

All proceeds from the sales of Auberty’s paintings go directly to support the horses at the sanctuary, making every collector a donor. This is her way of giving back in a small way to these majestic creatures that she has lived amongst her entire life. Mel Auberty invites you to experience the freedom, power, and grandeur as you immerse yourself in her artistic world – celebrating 2026 and THE YEAR OF THE HORSE!

Opening Night is February 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm at 123 Payne Street, Dallas, TX 75207.