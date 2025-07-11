The Queen (Photo by Mital Patel)
Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
Eclipse Hunter (Photo by Mital Patel)
Great Tusker, courtesy Tembo (Photo by Mital Patel)
Zacharia Mutai and Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
unnamed (Photo by Mital Patel)
01
06

"The Queen" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)

02
06

By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family's business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his "spare time," though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer. (Photo by Mital Patel)

03
06

"Eclipse Hunter" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)

04
06

"The Great Tusker" cap from Tembo Collection (Photo by Mital Patel)

05
06

Zacharia Mutai and Mital Patel (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)

06
06

Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa's leading wildlife reserves. (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)

The Queen (Photo by Mital Patel)
Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
Eclipse Hunter (Photo by Mital Patel)
Great Tusker, courtesy Tembo (Photo by Mital Patel)
Zacharia Mutai and Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
unnamed (Photo by Mital Patel)
Arts

In Conversation with Mital Patel, The Dallas Executive Who Moonlights as a Wildlife Photographer

From Photographing the Last Two Northern White Rhinos to Creating Wearable Art, Patel's Work Champions Conservation

BY // 07.11.25
photography Mital Patel
"The Queen" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family's business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his "spare time," though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer. (Photo by Mital Patel)
"Eclipse Hunter" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
"The Great Tusker" cap from Tembo Collection (Photo by Mital Patel)
Zacharia Mutai and Mital Patel (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)
Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa's leading wildlife reserves. (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)
1
6

"The Queen" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)

2
6

By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family's business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his "spare time," though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer. (Photo by Mital Patel)

3
6

"Eclipse Hunter" by Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)

4
6

"The Great Tusker" cap from Tembo Collection (Photo by Mital Patel)

5
6

Zacharia Mutai and Mital Patel (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)

6
6

Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa's leading wildlife reserves. (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)

By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family’s business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his “spare time,” though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer.

At the end of May, Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa’s leading wildlife reserves. Spanning 90,000 acres in Kenya, Ol Pejeta Conservancy cares for and protects endangered species, including the last two northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu.

In 2023, Patel documented Najin and Fatu alongside their head caretaker, Zacharia Mutai. The gallery exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery showcases some of Patel’s photographs of the nearly extinct northern white rhinos alongside anti-poaching rangers and their K9 partners. The photographs underscore Patel’s larger social impact of illuminating the work of organizations, like Ol Pejeta, that are dedicated to conservation and advocacy. In addition to hundreds of guests from across the metroplex, Ol Pejeta’s CEO, Justin Heath, attended the May event, which shared the conservancy’s mission and aimed to both raise awareness and promote tourism to Africa.

Great Tusker, courtesy Tembo (Photo by Mital Patel)
“The Great Tusker” cap from Tembo Collection (Photo by Mital Patel)

Fusing Wearable Art and Wildlife Photography

Patel recently launched Tembo Collection, a “luxury fusion of wearable art and wildlife photography,” which first debuted a collection of hats. The first piece in the collection, “The Great Tusker” ($69), is inspired by Irima 2, a magnificent big tusker elephant who lives in Tsavo East, Kenya, that Patel previously photographed. That, to Patel, is what sets Tembo Collection apart. “The elephant on the hat is a real elephant with a name,” he says.

With 30 percent of profits going directly back to wildlife organizations, Tembo Collection serves as one more avenue for Patel to tell the story of Africa’s conservation efforts. “It’s a way to carry the wild with you, to wear something that not only looks beautiful but stands for something greater,” says Patel. Currently available for purchase online, Patel hopes to get Tembo Collection into more hands by collaborating with purpose-driven retailers.

Mital Patel (Photo by Mital Patel)
By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family’s business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his “spare time,” though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer. (Photo by Mital Patel)

On the Horizon

What’s next for Patel? Unsurprisingly, a lot! A fine art book of his photographs, a workshop in Africa for fellow photographers who want to learn from him, and even a national tour of a life-size white rhino sculpture are all in the works.

Oh, and while I had him on the horn, I couldn’t help but ask Patel about The Beeman since NewcrestImage (a.k.a. Patel’s day job) acquired the hotel. Coury Hospitality, which operates many of Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotels in North Texas and beyond, and is 50 percent owned by NewcrestImage, took over management of The Beeman Hotel last fall.

“At the end of this year or in Q1 of 2026,” the hotel will join Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio collection and be rebranded as The Mockingbird Hotel. Located off of U.S. Highway 75 and Mockingbird Lane, the boutique hotel will receive a much-deserved glow-up. Somehow, I trust Patel to showcase The Mockingbird Hotel in her best light.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The <em>Peaky Blinders</em> Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
read full series
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Open House
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/13 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5602 Dumfries Drive
Open House
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/12 - 7/13 Saturday 1-4 PM & Sunday 2-5 PM

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Open House
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/13 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Open House
Meyerland
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/12 - 7/13 Saturday 1-4 PM & Sunday 2-5 PM

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$289,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
8218 Waynemer Way
Open House
Rolling Fork
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/13 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

8218 Waynemer Way
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8218 Waynemer Way
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Open House
Oak Estates
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/13 Sunday 12 - 3 PM

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Open House
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/13 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$480,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/12 - 7/13 Saturday 1-4 PM & Sunday 2-5 PM

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
974 Memorial Village Drive #53
Memorial Village
FOR SALE

974 Memorial Village Drive #53
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
974 Memorial Village Drive #53
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X