In Conversation with Mital Patel, The Dallas Executive Who Moonlights as a Wildlife Photographer

Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa's leading wildlife reserves. (Photo courtesy of Mital Patel) (Photo by Mital Patel)

By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family's business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his "spare time," though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer. (Photo by Mital Patel)

By day, Mital Patel acts as managing partner for his family’s business, NewcrestImage, a commercial real estate investment firm in Dallas. In his “spare time,” though, Patel moonlights as an internationally recognized wildlife photographer.

At the end of May, Patel hosted an exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery in Dallas that benefited Ol Pejeta Conservancy, which is one of Africa’s leading wildlife reserves. Spanning 90,000 acres in Kenya, Ol Pejeta Conservancy cares for and protects endangered species, including the last two northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu.

In 2023, Patel documented Najin and Fatu alongside their head caretaker, Zacharia Mutai. The gallery exhibition at Christopher Martin Gallery showcases some of Patel’s photographs of the nearly extinct northern white rhinos alongside anti-poaching rangers and their K9 partners. The photographs underscore Patel’s larger social impact of illuminating the work of organizations, like Ol Pejeta, that are dedicated to conservation and advocacy. In addition to hundreds of guests from across the metroplex, Ol Pejeta’s CEO, Justin Heath, attended the May event, which shared the conservancy’s mission and aimed to both raise awareness and promote tourism to Africa.

Fusing Wearable Art and Wildlife Photography

Patel recently launched Tembo Collection, a “luxury fusion of wearable art and wildlife photography,” which first debuted a collection of hats. The first piece in the collection, “The Great Tusker” ($69), is inspired by Irima 2, a magnificent big tusker elephant who lives in Tsavo East, Kenya, that Patel previously photographed. That, to Patel, is what sets Tembo Collection apart. “The elephant on the hat is a real elephant with a name,” he says.

With 30 percent of profits going directly back to wildlife organizations, Tembo Collection serves as one more avenue for Patel to tell the story of Africa’s conservation efforts. “It’s a way to carry the wild with you, to wear something that not only looks beautiful but stands for something greater,” says Patel. Currently available for purchase online, Patel hopes to get Tembo Collection into more hands by collaborating with purpose-driven retailers.

On the Horizon

What’s next for Patel? Unsurprisingly, a lot! A fine art book of his photographs, a workshop in Africa for fellow photographers who want to learn from him, and even a national tour of a life-size white rhino sculpture are all in the works.

Oh, and while I had him on the horn, I couldn’t help but ask Patel about The Beeman since NewcrestImage (a.k.a. Patel’s day job) acquired the hotel. Coury Hospitality, which operates many of Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotels in North Texas and beyond, and is 50 percent owned by NewcrestImage, took over management of The Beeman Hotel last fall.

“At the end of this year or in Q1 of 2026,” the hotel will join Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio collection and be rebranded as The Mockingbird Hotel. Located off of U.S. Highway 75 and Mockingbird Lane, the boutique hotel will receive a much-deserved glow-up. Somehow, I trust Patel to showcase The Mockingbird Hotel in her best light.