5 Must-See Art Exhibits in Dallas Right Now — Catch Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkin Infinity Room Before It’s Gone

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

"Cecilia Chiang: Don't Tell Me What To Do" is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, returned to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

As the new year kicks off, we are officially launching a new PaperCity series highlighting the most anticipated new art exhibits around the city. Dallas Art Watch is your guide to the best art to catch each season. This winter, there are several can’t-miss shows to check out before they close, including Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin infinity room, London-based painter Pam Evelyn’s first major U.S. exhibition, and more exciting Dallas art exhibits.

Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama Dallas Museum of Art Through January 18, 2026

One of the most exciting exhibits at the Dallas Museum of Art this year is almost over. Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) returned to the museum over the summer. The 95-year-old Japanese artist’s infinity room made its first Texas appearance at the DMA in 2018, which was extended several months due to popularity. There are always lines for Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms, no matter which city they’re in. Make sure to buy tickets in advance.

Pam Evelyn

Dallas Contemporary

Through March 15, 2026

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. The artist is “known for her expansive, abstract canvases that explore nature, the body, and materiality.” Curated by Executive Director Lucia Simek, the new Dallas art exhibit presents works “created over an extended period of focused painting in various locations, including Cornwall, England, her London studio, and the Watermill Center on Long Island in New York, where she recently completed a residency.” Each work depicts Evelyn’s frame of mind during the process.

Cecilia Chiang: Don’t Tell Me What To Do

The Crow Museum at the Dallas Arts District

Through March 9, 2026

Currently on view at The Crow Museum in downtown Dallas, this new exhibition comes from self-taught artist Cecilia Chu Chiang. She uses a range of media, including Chinese ink, watercolors, oils, acrylics, ceramics, printmaking, textiles, and collage, to create her whimsical pieces. This exhibit surveys 40 years of Chiang’s practice across media.

“Inspiration appears unintentionally and fleetingly, so it must be seized in an instant,” says Chiang in a statement. “It is never within a fixed framework. I have no fixed mentors or restricted themes in my paintings. Flowers, insects, birds, fish, beasts, people, cartoons — anything can be my subject. My interests are broad and varied, not seeking beauty but rather the joy and beauty in life!”

Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry at the Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Museum of Art

Through May 3, 2026

Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum’s holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. The new Dallas art exhibit brings together many of the works for the first time, featuring pieces from the 1940s to the present day, and “illustrates the depth, breadth and diversity of contemporary jewelry design, exploring the myriad ways artists have approached the creation of these wearable works of art.”

Groundbreakers: Post-War Japan and Korea from the DMA Collection

The Crow Museum of Asian Art at UT Dallas

Through July 26, 2026

Bringing together artists who “played with materiality, space, and performance in postwar Japan and Korea after the 1950s,” Groundbreakers is presented in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art. Art forms, including painting, sound, and installation, are designed to be participatory for the viewer. A highlight of the exhibit is Takamatsu’s “Cube 6 + 3,” which will greet visitors at the entrance.