Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," - dallas museum of art
new Dallas art exhibits
new Dallas art exhibits
Crow Museum Dallas
dallas art exhibits
01
05

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, returned to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

02
05

London-based painter Pam Evelyn presents her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. (Courtesy)

03
05

Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

04
05

"Cecilia Chiang: Don't Tell Me What To Do" is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

05
05

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," - dallas museum of art
new Dallas art exhibits
new Dallas art exhibits
Crow Museum Dallas
dallas art exhibits
Arts / Museums

5 Must-See Art Exhibits in Dallas Right Now — Catch Yayoi Kusama’s Pumpkin Infinity Room Before It’s Gone

Plus, Expansive Paintings, Contemporary Jewelry, and More

BY //
Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, returned to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)
London-based painter Pam Evelyn presents her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. (Courtesy)
Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)
"Cecilia Chiang: Don't Tell Me What To Do" is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)
Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)
1
5

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, returned to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

2
5

London-based painter Pam Evelyn presents her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. (Courtesy)

3
5

Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

4
5

"Cecilia Chiang: Don't Tell Me What To Do" is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

5
5

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

As the new year kicks off, we are officially launching a new PaperCity series highlighting the most anticipated new art exhibits around the city. Dallas Art Watch is your guide to the best art to catch each season. This winter, there are several can’t-miss shows to check out before they close, including Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin infinity room, London-based painter Pam Evelyn’s first major U.S. exhibition, and more exciting Dallas art exhibits.

Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama

Dallas Museum of Art

Through January 18, 2026

One of the most exciting exhibits at the Dallas Museum of Art this year is almost over. Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) returned to the museum over the summer. The 95-year-old Japanese artist’s infinity room made its first Texas appearance at the DMA in 2018, which was extended several months due to popularity. There are always lines for Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms, no matter which city they’re in. Make sure to buy tickets in advance.

Pam Evelyn

Dallas Contemporary

Through March 15, 2026

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary. The artist is “known for her expansive, abstract canvases that explore nature, the body, and materiality.” Curated by Executive Director Lucia Simek, the new Dallas art exhibit presents works “created over an extended period of focused painting in various locations, including Cornwall, England, her London studio, and the Watermill Center on Long Island in New York, where she recently completed a residency.” Each work depicts Evelyn’s frame of mind during the process.

Crow Museum Dallas
“Cecilia Chiang: Don’t Tell Me What To Do” is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Cecilia Chiang: Don’t Tell Me What To Do

The Crow Museum at the Dallas Arts District

Through March 9, 2026

Currently on view at The Crow Museum in downtown Dallas, this new exhibition comes from self-taught artist Cecilia Chu Chiang. She uses a range of media, including Chinese ink, watercolors, oils, acrylics, ceramics, printmaking, textiles, and collage, to create her whimsical pieces. This exhibit surveys 40 years of Chiang’s practice across media.

“Inspiration appears unintentionally and fleetingly, so it must be seized in an instant,” says Chiang in a statement. “It is never within a fixed framework. I have no fixed mentors or restricted themes in my paintings. Flowers, insects, birds, fish, beasts, people, cartoons — anything can be my subject. My interests are broad and varied, not seeking beauty but rather the joy and beauty in life!”

Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry at the Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Museum of Art

Through May 3, 2026

Currently, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum’s holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary JewelryThe new Dallas art exhibit brings together many of the works for the first time, featuring pieces from the 1940s to the present day, and “illustrates the depth, breadth and diversity of contemporary jewelry design, exploring the myriad ways artists have approached the creation of these wearable works of art.”

dallas art exhibits
Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

Groundbreakers: Post-War Japan and Korea from the DMA Collection

The Crow Museum of Asian Art at UT Dallas

Through July 26, 2026

Bringing together artists who “played with materiality, space, and performance in postwar Japan and Korea after the 1950s,” Groundbreakers is presented in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art. Art forms, including painting, sound, and installation, are designed to be participatory for the viewer. A highlight of the exhibit is Takamatsu’s “Cube 6 + 3,” which will greet visitors at the entrance.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Dallas Art Watch
Featured Events
The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Featured Properties

Swipe
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X