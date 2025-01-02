Dallas’ 5 Must-See Performing Arts Shows in 2025

The jukebox musical "& Juliet," which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 - February 9. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

"Back to the Future: The Musical" comes to Broadway Dallas from March 18-30. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

A new dawn, a new day, and the performing arts scene in Dallas for 2025 is looking good. Spanning 118 acres, the Dallas Arts District stands out as the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation. As you make plans for the year ahead, there are a plethora of exciting shows to catch in Dallas’ vibrant arts scene.

These are Dallas’ five must-see performing arts shows that we are most excited about in 2025.

Broadway Dallas

Millennials rejoice! The jukebox musical & Juliet comes to Broadway Dallas‘ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 through February 9. Featuring songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, the musical reimagines a world in which Juliet hadn’t killed herself at the end of Romeo and Juliet. Fans who loved Six, which presents the six ex-wives of Henry VIII as pop stars, will also love (and fight the urge to sing along to) & Juliet. Martin’s biggest hits of the late 1990s and early aughts are well-represented, from Britney Spears’ iconic “… Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did It Again” to Backstreet Boys’ “Larger than Life” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

The beloved 1980s film Back To the Future is now a musical. You already know the premise: A time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown transports Marty McFly back to 1955, inadvertently altering the course of history. Back To the Future: The Musical won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and arrives in Dallas for the first time on March 18 and runs through March 30.

Dallas Theater Center

Whereas Broadway Dallas is a presenting theater (meaning they host touring shows), Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is a producing theater. This means that everything is built locally and in-house, including the sets and costumes. Typically, DTC’s season only includes one or two musicals, and they’re always worth seeing. I’m particularly excited about DTC’s production of “Waitress,” which runs at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre from March 29 through April 20.

Based on the film of the same name, the production features music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles and tells the bittersweet story of a small-town waitress (and expert baker) who finds herself in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant. The “uplifting and inspiring musical” celebrates “friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.”

Texas Ballet Theater

Texas Ballet Theater‘s (TBT) Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe presents Giselle, a world premiere, at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas on the weekend of May 16 through 18. TBT describes O’Keefe’s interpretation of the iconic masterpiece, “Seduced and forsaken, the beautiful but bereft Giselle succumbs to madness and a broken heart. Yet even in death her love for her faithless suitor saves him from the ravages of avenging ghostly maidens.” Adolphe Adam composed the ballet, which is being choreographed by O’Keefe, Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa.

The Dallas Opera

Christoph Willibald Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice, the story that inspired the Broadway hit “Hadestown,” arrives at The Dallas Opera from February 7 through 15. In the classic myth, Orpheus descends into the underworld to rescue his wife, Eurydice. His music charms its gatekeepers, and the gods allow Eurydice to return, upon one condition.

This new production imagines the couple later in life as Eurydice descends into dementia. Gluck’s original 1762 score will be conducted by Music Director Emmanuel Vallaume.