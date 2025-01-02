fbpx
“Giselle,” a world premiere ballet by Tim O’Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater.
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
The jukebox musical “& Juliet,” which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 – February 9. Photo by Matthew Murphy.
01
03

"Giselle," a world premiere ballet by Tim O'Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. (Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater)

02
03

"Back to the Future: The Musical" comes to Broadway Dallas from March 18-30. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

03
03

The jukebox musical "& Juliet," which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 - February 9. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

“Giselle,” a world premiere ballet by Tim O’Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater.
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
The jukebox musical “& Juliet,” which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 – February 9. Photo by Matthew Murphy.
Arts / Performing Arts

Dallas’ 5 Must-See Performing Arts Shows in 2025

Hit Musicals Based on Popular Movies, A World-Premiere Ballet, and a Reimagining of a Classic Opera

BY // 01.02.25
"Giselle," a world premiere ballet by Tim O'Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. (Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater)
"Back to the Future: The Musical" comes to Broadway Dallas from March 18-30. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
The jukebox musical "& Juliet," which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 - February 9. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
1
3

"Giselle," a world premiere ballet by Tim O'Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. (Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater)

2
3

"Back to the Future: The Musical" comes to Broadway Dallas from March 18-30. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

3
3

The jukebox musical "& Juliet," which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 - February 9. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

A new dawn, a new day, and the performing arts scene in Dallas for 2025 is looking good. Spanning 118 acres, the Dallas Arts District stands out as the largest contiguous urban arts district in the nation. As you make plans for the year ahead, there are a plethora of exciting shows to catch in Dallas’ vibrant arts scene.

These are Dallas’ five must-see performing arts shows that we are most excited about in 2025.

Broadway Dallas

Millennials rejoice! The jukebox musical & Juliet comes to Broadway Dallas‘ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 through February 9. Featuring songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, the musical reimagines a world in which Juliet hadn’t killed herself at the end of Romeo and Juliet. Fans who loved Six, which presents the six ex-wives of Henry VIII as pop stars, will also love (and fight the urge to sing along to) & Juliet. Martin’s biggest hits of the late 1990s and early aughts are well-represented, from Britney Spears’ iconic “… Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did It Again” to Backstreet Boys’ “Larger than Life” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

The beloved 1980s film Back To the Future is now a musical. You already know the premise: A time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown transports Marty McFly back to 1955, inadvertently altering the course of history. Back To the Future: The Musical won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and arrives in Dallas for the first time on March 18 and runs through March 30.

Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
“Back to the Future: The Musical” comes to Broadway Dallas from March 18-30. (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Dallas Theater Center

Whereas Broadway Dallas is a presenting theater (meaning they host touring shows), Dallas Theater Center (DTC) is a producing theater. This means that everything is built locally and in-house, including the sets and costumes. Typically, DTC’s season only includes one or two musicals, and they’re always worth seeing. I’m particularly excited about DTC’s production of “Waitress,” which runs at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre from March 29 through April 20.

Based on the film of the same name, the production features music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles and tells the bittersweet story of a small-town waitress (and expert baker) who finds herself in a loveless marriage and unexpectedly pregnant. The “uplifting and inspiring musical” celebrates “friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.”

Texas Ballet Theater

Texas Ballet Theater‘s (TBT) Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe presents Giselle, a world premiere, at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas on the weekend of May 16 through 18. TBT describes O’Keefe’s interpretation of the iconic masterpiece, “Seduced and forsaken, the beautiful but bereft Giselle succumbs to madness and a broken heart. Yet even in death her love for her faithless suitor saves him from the ravages of avenging ghostly maidens.” Adolphe Adam composed the ballet, which is being choreographed by O’Keefe, Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa.

“Giselle,” a world premiere ballet by Tim O’Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. Photo courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater.
“Giselle,” a world premiere ballet by Tim O’Keefe, comes to Texas Ballet Theater in Dallas from May 16-18. (Courtesy of Texas Ballet Theater)

The Dallas Opera

Christoph Willibald Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice, the story that inspired the Broadway hit “Hadestown,” arrives at The Dallas Opera from February 7 through 15. In the classic myth, Orpheus descends into the underworld to rescue his wife, Eurydice. His music charms its gatekeepers, and the gods allow Eurydice to return, upon one condition.

This new production imagines the couple later in life as Eurydice descends into dementia. Gluck’s original 1762 score will be conducted by Music Director Emmanuel Vallaume.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$382,500 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X