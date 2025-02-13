fbpx
467829544_122129524658448156_6133752663711267860_n
Natalia Margarita Fort Worth
Natalia Margarita Fort Worth
Creative Muse Arting
01
04

Creative Muse Arting sessions begin with guided reflection followed by hands-on experimentation with drawing and painting stations. (Courtesy)

02
04

Natalia Margarita says that she's building a sense of curiosity and dismantling what people think art should be. (Courtesy)

03
04

In mid-2024, Natalia Margarita (shown left) entered the FWHCC’s annual business pitch competition and won first place and the People’s Choice award. (Courtesy)

04
04

Margarita’s workshops invite adults to reconnect with their creativity in a supportive, exploratory space.

467829544_122129524658448156_6133752663711267860_n
Natalia Margarita Fort Worth
Natalia Margarita Fort Worth
Creative Muse Arting
Arts

Through Her Workshops, Fort Worth Artist Natalia Margarita Inspires Personal Growth, Creativity, and Advocacy

The Right to Art With Creative Muse Arting

BY // 02.13.25
Creative Muse Arting sessions begin with guided reflection followed by hands-on experimentation with drawing and painting stations. (Courtesy)
Natalia Margarita says that she's building a sense of curiosity and dismantling what people think art should be. (Courtesy)
In mid-2024, Natalia Margarita (shown left) entered the FWHCC’s annual business pitch competition and won first place and the People’s Choice award. (Courtesy)
Margarita’s workshops invite adults to reconnect with their creativity in a supportive, exploratory space.
1
4

Creative Muse Arting sessions begin with guided reflection followed by hands-on experimentation with drawing and painting stations. (Courtesy)

2
4

Natalia Margarita says that she's building a sense of curiosity and dismantling what people think art should be. (Courtesy)

3
4

In mid-2024, Natalia Margarita (shown left) entered the FWHCC’s annual business pitch competition and won first place and the People’s Choice award. (Courtesy)

4
4

Margarita’s workshops invite adults to reconnect with their creativity in a supportive, exploratory space.

In the visual arts world, some artists build careers by creating, while others dedicate themselves to teaching. Fort Worth artist Natalia Margarita’s journey has led her to bridge both worlds — using art as a tool for education, empowerment, and advocacy. From her early days as a ballet folklórico dancer to becoming an arts educator and community leader, she has continuously evolved her craft.

Her work extends beyond traditional teaching. She has pioneered student-led learning as a public school teacher, engaged in underground art movements, and developed her own workshop series called Creative Muse Arting, which is guided by her teaching philosophy that making art is a right we all share.

“I thought I would retire a little old lady and that they would drag my old body out of the art room,” she says with a laugh.

Creative Muse Arting Fort Worth
Fort Worth artist Natalia Margarita founded Creative Muse Arting, an adult art workshop. (Courtesy)

The Inspiration Behind Creative Muse Arting

After an early career in public school education, the pandemic shifted her focus, leading her to the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FWHCC) and a new passion for promoting economic equity in her community. Margarita refined her Creative Muse Arting concept in mid-2024 while completing a 10-week fast-track program for new business owners organized by FWHCC.

“I was trying to find myself,” she recalls. “I was so vulnerable. I started working on my doctorate at TCU but still had that little itch of wanting to teach and reach people. I also saw the need for making the arts accessible to adults so they could develop the soft skills they needed to run businesses. I could see my instructor [at the fast track program] struggling to know what I was doing there.”

During that time, Margarita invited six ladies to participate in a focus group where she refined her workshop concept that invites participants to explore drawing and painting in an open and nonjudgmental setting. Soon after, she entered the FWHCC’s annual business pitch competition and won first place and the People’s Choice award.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

“Being an art teacher was not my calling like I thought it was,” she says. “My calling is bigger than that. Being an art teacher was a job within my calling.”

Creative Muse Arting
Margarita’s workshops invite adults to reconnect with their creativity in a supportive, exploratory space.

Inside Creative Muse Arting Workshops

Margarita’s workshops invite adults to reconnect with their creativity in a supportive, exploratory space. Rather than focusing on technical skill or photorealistic results, the sessions emphasize process over product by encouraging participants to engage with different mediums, tap into their senses, and embrace artistic expression.

Sessions begin with guided reflection followed by hands-on experimentation with drawing and painting stations. The atmosphere is relaxed. Over wine, snacks, and conversation, participants foster a sense of play and curiosity. By the end of each session, each participant creates something uniquely their own.

Margarita works to instill an appreciation of the arts in the men and women who sign up for her workshops.

“A lot of the people I work with are in middle management, and they serve on boards. I’ll tell them, ‘Look at how much effort and vulnerability it takes to make this piece. Let’s start putting [room] in our budgets to hire artists.’”

Margarita says she plans to incorporate the Creative Muse Arting concept into corporate training sessions and find ways to use her workshops to influence how Fort Worth and other cities allocate funding for the arts.

When you tap into your inner artist, she continues, you tap into your inner child.

At these workshops, Margarita says that she sees adults truly letting loose. “How [often] at your job are you allowed to be vulnerable and curious? The time goes by quickly, and they don’t want it to stop. That excites me. I’m building their sense of curiosity and dismantling what people think art should be.”

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$290,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$195,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X