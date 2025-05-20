Catch Me If You Canvas — The Woodlands Becomes an Art-Hidden Treasure Map For a National Scavenger Hunt

This mixed media piece is one of 16 that will be available as a prize in Ardest Gallery's scavenger hunt this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

"Drips" could be yours if you follow the clues on Ardest Gallery’s social media profiles this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

A woodworking bowl is one of the prizes for the scavenger hunt. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Sixteen boxes representing artwork will be hidden in The Woodlands to celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Get ready to hunt for art all week long in The Woodlands. Ardest Gallery has hidden branded boxes around town, leading up to National Scavenger Hunt Day this Saturday, May 24. Each day this week, new clues will be dropping on Ardest’s Facebook and Instagram profiles, turning The Woodlands into a playful treasure map.

Find a box, bring it to the gallery when it’s open and claim your prize.

National Scavenger Hunt Day honors Elsa Maxwell, the party promoter who popularized the game in the 1930s. Every year, individuals and businesses worldwide send community members out to find items in the name of fun on this day. Ardest Gallery is joining the tradition with its second annual scavenger hunt.