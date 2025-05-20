Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
01
04

Sixteen boxes representing artwork will be hidden in The Woodlands to celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

02
04

A woodworking bowl is one of the prizes for the scavenger hunt. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

03
04

"Drips" could be yours if you follow the clues on Ardest Gallery’s social media profiles this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

04
04

This mixed media piece is one of 16 that will be available as a prize in Ardest Gallery's scavenger hunt this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
Arts / Galleries

Catch Me If You Canvas — The Woodlands Becomes an Art-Hidden Treasure Map For a National Scavenger Hunt

16 Texas Artists on the Loose, One Clue at a Time

BY // 05.20.25
Sixteen boxes representing artwork will be hidden in The Woodlands to celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
A woodworking bowl is one of the prizes for the scavenger hunt. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
"Drips" could be yours if you follow the clues on Ardest Gallery’s social media profiles this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
This mixed media piece is one of 16 that will be available as a prize in Ardest Gallery's scavenger hunt this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
1
4

Sixteen boxes representing artwork will be hidden in The Woodlands to celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

2
4

A woodworking bowl is one of the prizes for the scavenger hunt. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

3
4

"Drips" could be yours if you follow the clues on Ardest Gallery’s social media profiles this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

4
4

This mixed media piece is one of 16 that will be available as a prize in Ardest Gallery's scavenger hunt this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Get ready to hunt for art all week long in The Woodlands. Ardest Gallery has hidden branded boxes around town, leading up to National Scavenger Hunt Day this Saturday, May 24. Each day this week, new clues will be dropping on Ardest’s Facebook and Instagram profiles, turning The Woodlands into a playful treasure map.

Find a box, bring it to the gallery when it’s open and claim your prize.

National Scavenger Hunt Day honors Elsa Maxwell, the party promoter who popularized the game in the 1930s. Every year, individuals and businesses worldwide send community members out to find items in the name of fun on this day. Ardest Gallery is joining the tradition with its second annual scavenger hunt.

Ardest Scavenger Hunt 2025
“Drips” could be yours if you follow the clues on Ardest Gallery’s social media profiles this week. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

“The gallery’s mission is to connect with the community through art,” Ardest Gallery director Julie Verville tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “This engaging, lighthearted event highlights the works of 16 Texas artists.

“Each day, their pieces are hidden in and around The Woodlands for residents to find.”

This year’s group of participating artists include April DeConick, Lynne Buchanan, Dirigible Designs, Janet Haynes, Erika Alonso, Allan Ginsburg, David Bartell, Francisco Acosta, William Bartlett, Julie Peleaz, Mary Torres and Cindy Brideau, Melanie Wade Leslie, Isabelle Lopez Kotara, Abigail Gomez and Patti Gary. Their art spans a variety of media, including watercolor, fiber, glass, jewelry, photography, mixed media and wood carvings. Gary and Gomez are returning artists from last year’s hunt.

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025

Follow Ardest Gallery on Facebook and Instagram for daily scavenger hunt clues all week up to National Scavenger Hunt Day this Saturday, May 24.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Curated Collection

Swipe
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X