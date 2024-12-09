The Best New Dallas Art Exhibits Opening This Winter — Pop Art, Sculpture, and Site-Specific Installations

From a deep dive into Venezuelan American pop artist Marisol Escobar’s career to site-specific installation works, these are the best new Dallas art exhibits opening this winter of 2025.

Marisol: A Retrospective

Dallas Museum of Art

February 23 through July 6

A traveling exhibit, this retrospective focusing on Venezuelan American pop artist Marisol Escobar (1930–2016) stops in Dallas this winter. It will examine and contextualize her work from the 1950s to the early 2000s. It’s said to be the most comprehensive survey of Escobar’s work ever assembled.

DMA Members get free and early access to exhibition tickets on Monday, January 20, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

EJ Hill and Martin Gonzales: Velvet Faith

Dallas Contemporary

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe

































Next

February 28 through August 31

Curated by Associate Curator Emily Edwards, Velvet Faith showcases site-specific installation works created during a month-long residency at Dallas Contemporary alongside new and past sculptures and paintings. This is the first time EJ Hill and Martin Gonzales have worked together. Based in Los Angeles, Hill’s “practice focuses largely on challenging the social aspects and systems that construct a body.” Gonzales’ practice “incorporates drawing, sculpture, installation, video, and performance as means for creating space in the cramped corridors of hegemonic space.”

Together, “the artists will explore the dynamics of intentional community through intimate relationships, challenging conventional notions by investigating the ways community can exist between just two individuals.”

Haegue Yang: Lost Lands and Sunken Fields

Nasher Sculpture Center

February 1 through April 27

Opening at the Nasher this winter, Lost Lands and Sunken Fields “explores a series of contrasts in response to the building’s architecture: light and dark, aerial and grounded, buoyant and heavy, sparse and dense. Entering the Nasher’s light-filled, street-level galleries, visitors will be greeted by a group of sculptures suspended from the ceiling.”

Born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1971, Yang creates immersive multimedia environments. In this new exhibit, her Airborne Paper Creatures – Triple Synecology (2025) will be on view for the first time, as well as Mignon Votives (2025).