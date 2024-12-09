fbpx
EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix
Marisol restrospective
Haegue Yang Nasher Dallas art exhibits
01
03

EJ Hill, Brake Run Helix, 2022. Courtesy of the artist and MASS MoCA. (Photo by Kaelan Burkett)

02
03

Marisol "The Party" (1965-1966)

03
03

This winter, the Nasher presents "Lost Lands and Sunken Fields" by Haegue Yang. (Courtesy)

EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix
Marisol restrospective
Haegue Yang Nasher Dallas art exhibits
Arts / Museums

The Best New Dallas Art Exhibits Opening This Winter — Pop Art, Sculpture, and Site-Specific Installations

Must-See Works From Marisol Escobar, EJ Hill and Martin Gonazales, and Haegue Yang

BY // 12.09.24
EJ Hill, Brake Run Helix, 2022. Courtesy of the artist and MASS MoCA. (Photo by Kaelan Burkett)
Marisol "The Party" (1965-1966)
This winter, the Nasher presents "Lost Lands and Sunken Fields" by Haegue Yang. (Courtesy)
1
3

EJ Hill, Brake Run Helix, 2022. Courtesy of the artist and MASS MoCA. (Photo by Kaelan Burkett)

2
3

Marisol "The Party" (1965-1966)

3
3

This winter, the Nasher presents "Lost Lands and Sunken Fields" by Haegue Yang. (Courtesy)

From a deep dive into Venezuelan American pop artist Marisol Escobar’s career to site-specific installation works, these are the best new Dallas art exhibits opening this winter of 2025.

Marisol restrospective
Marisol “The Party” (1965-1966)

Marisol: A Retrospective

Dallas Museum of Art

February 23 through July 6

A traveling exhibit, this retrospective focusing on Venezuelan American pop artist Marisol Escobar (1930–2016) stops in Dallas this winter. It will examine and contextualize her work from the 1950s to the early 2000s. It’s said to be the most comprehensive survey of Escobar’s work ever assembled.

DMA Members get free and early access to exhibition tickets on Monday, January 20, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix
EJ Hill, Brake Run Helix, 2022. Courtesy of the artist and MASS MoCA. (Photo by Kaelan Burkett)

EJ Hill and Martin Gonzales: Velvet Faith

Dallas Contemporary

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 1

February 28 through August 31

Curated by Associate Curator Emily Edwards, Velvet Faith showcases site-specific installation works created during a month-long residency at Dallas Contemporary alongside new and past sculptures and paintings. This is the first time EJ Hill and Martin Gonzales have worked together. Based in Los Angeles, Hill’s “practice focuses largely on challenging the social aspects and systems that construct a body.” Gonzales’ practice “incorporates drawing, sculpture, installation, video, and performance as means for creating space in the cramped corridors of hegemonic space.”

Together, “the artists will explore the dynamics of intentional community through intimate relationships, challenging conventional notions by investigating the ways community can exist between just two individuals.”

Haegue Yang Nasher Dallas art exhibits
This winter, the Nasher presents “Lost Lands and Sunken Fields” by Haegue Yang. (Courtesy)

Haegue Yang: Lost Lands and Sunken Fields

Nasher Sculpture Center

February 1 through April 27

Opening at the Nasher this winter, Lost Lands and Sunken Fieldsexplores a series of contrasts in response to the building’s architecture: light and dark, aerial and grounded, buoyant and heavy, sparse and dense. Entering the Nasher’s light-filled, street-level galleries, visitors will be greeted by a group of sculptures suspended from the ceiling.”

Born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1971, Yang creates immersive multimedia environments. In this new exhibit, her Airborne Paper Creatures – Triple Synecology (2025) will be on view for the first time, as well as Mignon Votives (2025).

Featured Events
Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

Featured Properties

Swipe
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 Maria Anna Rd.
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 Maria Anna Rd.
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
FOR SALE

1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
Austin, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
1105 Oak Hurst Rd.
1905 Century Farms Road.
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 Century Farms Road.
Burton, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 Century Farms Road.
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X