4 Must-See New Art Exhibits in Dallas This Summer

"Cecilia Chiang: Don't Tell Me What To Do" is currently on view at The Crow Museum of Asian Art in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Yayoi Kusama's "All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins," 2016, returns to the DMA in 2025. (Courtesy Yayoi Kusama Inc., Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London; photo Thierry Bal; © Yayoi Kusama)

The work of 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga is on view this summer at Nasher Sculpture Center. (Photo by IVAM Centre Julio González)

New York-based LaMarsh is a jeweler and sculptor whose exhibit at Dallas Contemporary features custom-made grillz and the process of making them. (Courtesy)

From an exciting custom grillz exhibit at Dallas Contemporary to the return of Yayoi Kusama’s pumpkin-themed infinity room at the Dallas Museum of Art, these are the must-see new art exhibits in Dallas this summer.

Masahiro LaMarsh: Anticlastic

Dallas Contemporary

Through August 31

Along with EJ Hill and Martin Gonzales’ Velvet Faith and the Dallas Contemporary-curated You Stretched Diagonally Across It, the brand new Masahiro LaMarsh: Anticlastic is a must-see new art exhibit in Dallas this summer. Curated by Alexandra Hulsey, the exhibition “highlights the parallels between architectural forms and personal adornment in a body of work that is grounded in craftsmanship and archival references, balancing classical associations with the contemporary, intimate nature of grillz.”

In other words, New York-based LaMarsh is a jeweler and sculptor whose exhibit at Dallas Contemporary features custom-made grillz and the process of making them. It also includes two videos: a short film by Japanese-American electronic artist Shigeto, “who explores his family’s WWII incarceration through archival footage, music, and personal reflection,” as well as 7 Gates — “an evocative representation of the influences behind LaMarsh’s custom grill for Erykah Badu.”

Make sure to check out the July issue of PaperCity for an in-depth story about the new exhibit by Catherine D. Anspon.

Generations: 150 Years of Sculpture

Nasher Sculpture Center

Through August 24

The latest exhibit at the Nasher presents a new selection from the center’s permanent collection. Generations: 150 Years of Sculpture “offers conversations between works past and present about possibilities for sculpture across a century and a half.” The time period it includes goes through two world wars, tech innovations, and many other global changes. The exhibition celebrates recent acquisitions, many on view for the first time. 22 of the 50 total works in the exhibit were acquired last year. Artworks will be divided into different thematic groups of sculpture and works on paper.

Make sure to also catch 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga‘s current exhibition, on view until August 17.

Return to Infinity: Yayoi Kusama Dallas Museum of Art Through January 18, 2026

One of the most exciting exhibits at the Dallas Museum of Art this year, Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), has returned to the museum. The 95-year-old Japanese artist’s infinity room made its first Texas appearance at the DMA in 2018, which was extended several months due to popularity. There are always lines for Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms, no matter which city they’re in. Make sure to buy tickets in advance.

Cecilia Chiang: Don’t Tell Me What To Do

The Crow Museum at the Dallas Arts District

Through March 9, 2026

Currently on view at The Crow Museum in downtown Dallas, this new exhibition comes from self-taught artist Cecilia Chu Chiang. She uses Chinese ink watercolors, oils, acrylics, ceramics, printmaking, textiles, and collage to create her whimsical pieces. This exhibit surveys 40 years of Chiang’s practice across media.

“Inspiration appears unintentionally and fleetingly, so it must be seized in an instant,” says Chiang in a statement. “It is never within a fixed framework. I have no fixed mentors or restricted themes in my paintings. Flowers, insects, birds, fish, beasts, people, cartoons — anything can be my subject. My interests are broad and varied, not seeking beauty but rather the joy and beauty in life!”