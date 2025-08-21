Laura Wilson Dallas art exhibits
Laura Wilson, Parade of Oxen, Farmer with Spotted Oxen, La Feria de las Velas, Juchitán, Oaxaca, 2011. Archival pigment print. © Laura Wilson.

This fall, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this fall. (Courtesy)

The first major museum survey of celebrated artist Antony Gormley's work in the U.S., this exhibit "spans the breadth of Gormley’s career from experimental work of the early 1980s to the present." (Courtesy)

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

Arts / Museums

5 Must-See New Art Exhibits in Dallas This Fall — Laura Wilson, Pam Evelyn, Antony Gormley, and More Exciting Artists

Paintings, Sculpture, Photography, and Immersive Installations

Laura Wilson, Parade of Oxen, Farmer with Spotted Oxen, La Feria de las Velas, Juchitán, Oaxaca, 2011. Archival pigment print. © Laura Wilson.
This fall, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)
London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this fall. (Courtesy)
The first major museum survey of celebrated artist Antony Gormley's work in the U.S., this exhibit "spans the breadth of Gormley’s career from experimental work of the early 1980s to the present." (Courtesy)
Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)
Laura Wilson, Parade of Oxen, Farmer with Spotted Oxen, La Feria de las Velas, Juchitán, Oaxaca, 2011. Archival pigment print. © Laura Wilson.

This fall, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum's holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this fall. (Courtesy)

The first major museum survey of celebrated artist Antony Gormley's work in the U.S., this exhibit "spans the breadth of Gormley’s career from experimental work of the early 1980s to the present." (Courtesy)

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

As many summer exhibitions wrap up around Dallas, we are officially launching a new PaperCity series highlighting the most anticipated new art exhibits around the city. Dallas Art Watch is your guide to the best art to catch each season. This fall, we’re looking forward to acclaimed Texas photographer Laura Wilson’s newest exhibition, London-based painter Pam Evelyn’s first major U.S. exhibition, celebrated artist Antony Gormley’s first major museum survey, and more exciting exhibits.

Roaming Mexico: Laura Wilson

Meadows Museum

September 14 through January 11, 2026

Dallas-based documentary photographer Laura Wilson has been capturing the best of the modern West for four decades. Most recently, she was highlighted in Richard Avedon at the Carter in Fort Worth, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of In the American West. It featured archival photographs taken by Wilson, who accompanied Avedon on his travels.

This fall, nearly 90 photographs by Wilson that offer a deeply personal and expansive view of life across Mexico will be on display at Dallas’ Meadows Museum. Roaming Mexico brings together over 30 years of images “documenting Wilson’s sojourns across Mexico and areas just beyond its northern border. Some work she created as recently as this year and especially for this exhibition.”

This fall, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum’s holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry. (Courtesy)

Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry at the Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Museum of Art

November 9 through May 3, 2026

This fall, the DMA is showcasing more than 350 works from the Museum’s holdings of contemporary jewelry to present Constellations: Contemporary JewelryThe new Dallas art exhibit brings together many of the works for the first time, featuring pieces from the 1940s to the present day, and “illustrates the depth, breadth and diversity of contemporary jewelry design, exploring the myriad ways artists have approached the creation of these wearable works of art.”

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this fall. (Courtesy)

Pam Evelyn

Dallas Contemporary

November 7 through March 15, 2026

London-based painter Pam Evelyn is presenting her first major U.S. institutional exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this fall. The artist is “known for her expansive, abstract canvases that explore nature, the body, and materiality.” Curated by Executive Director Lucia Simek, the new Dallas art exhibit presents works “created over an extended period of focused painting in various locations, including Cornwall, England, her London studio, and the Watermill Center on Long Island in New York, where she recently completed a residency.” Each work depicts Evelyn’s frame of mind during the process.

The first major museum survey of celebrated artist Antony Gormley’s work in the U.S., this exhibit “spans the breadth of Gormley’s career from experimental work of the early 1980s to the present.” (Courtesy)

SURVEY: Antony Gormley

Nasher Sculpture Center

September 13 through January 4, 2026

The first major museum survey of celebrated artist Antony Gormley’s work in the U.S., this exhibit “spans the breadth of Gormley’s career from experimental work of the early 1980s to the present.” Known for his sculptures, installations, and public artworks that explore the relationship of the human body to space, Gormley will also debut a project installed on the rooftops of skyscrapers around downtown Dallas.

Do Ho Suh, Korean, born 1962 Hub, 260-10 Sungbook-dong, Sungbook-ku, Seoul, Korea, 2016, polyester fabric and stainless steel, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.15 © Do Ho Suh. (Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin)

Groundbreakers: Post-War Japan and Korea from the DMA Collection

The Crow Museum of Asian Art at UT Dallas

September 6 through July 26, 2026

Bringing together artists who “played with materiality, space, and performance in postwar Japan and Korea after the 1950s,” Groundbreakers is presented in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art. Art forms of painting, sound, and installation are meant to be participatory for the viewer. A highlight of the exhibit is Takamatsu’s “Cube 6 + 3,” which will greet visitors at the entrance.

