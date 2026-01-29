Nick Mele and Donald Robertson Flock To Palm Beach For Pop-Up With One-of-a-Kind Artwork

Because each piece is painted live and no two are alike, this is a rare opportunity to turn a classic image from Mele into a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork. (Photo by Nick Mele )

Collectors can purchase their favorite Mele photograph, and then watch Drawbertson "transform it live with his iconic, hand-painted details." (Photo by Nick Mele )

Fine art photographer Nick Mele is popping up in Palm Beach for a cheeky collaboration with Dallasite and fellow artist Donald Robertson (a.k.a. "Drawbertson"). (Photo by Nick Mele )

Like all my favorite Snow Birds, I wish I were taking flight to Florida right now.

Nick Mele knows how to play well with others. I met the fine art photographer (whom Town & Country called “a modern-day Slim Aarons”) last spring in Round Top when he hosted an event with Roxy Te Owens and her North Carolina-based furniture company, Society Social. The duo collaborated on a limited-edition furniture collection called “Pause Life, Play Games,” which reimagined the modern game room.

The aesthete is on the move again, this time popping up in Palm Beach for a cheeky collaboration with Dallasite and fellow artist Donald Robertson (a.k.a. “Drawbertson“). Mele’s work feels particularly *at home* in Palm Beach. On my most recent trip, I stayed at The Colony Hotel, which features Mele’s photographs — like a chic sunbather playing poolside backgammon with a crocodile — throughout.

Here’s the skinny (or shall I say the “Slim”?):

On February 13 through 14, Mele and Robertson will be setting up shop together for a live paint experience in Palm Beach, which we can only imagine will result in much tomfoolery and ballyhoo. Collectors can purchase their favorite Mele photograph, and then watch Drawbertson “transform it live with his iconic, hand-painted details.” You know the Drawbertson details — kissy lips, flamingos, and signature flourishes. Because each piece is painted live and no two are alike, this is a rare opportunity to turn a classic image from Mele into a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork.

Best of all (and great news for the Texans), you can either attend in person in Palm Beach or have your customized piece shipped directly to you. There are 19 photographs that collectors can choose from. I’m experiencing difficulty narrowing down my choice, but I’d have to go with either “Pink Shade” or “The Bellhop.” Naturally, I’d hope for some poodle embellishments from Drawbertson.

I recently chatted with Mele, who gave us the inside scoop on the highly anticipated collab.

How did you and Donald meet? How did this collaboration come together?

I’ve been a huge fan of Donald’s work for a while now, and when he had a pop-up space in Palm Beach a few years ago, I took the opportunity to introduce myself. It turned out that we had a lot of friends in common, and we kept running into each other at different dinners and events. I’ve always loved finding interesting ways to collaborate with other creatives, and I think Donald and I have very complementary styles. So, I just called and asked him if he was up for it, and to my delight, he didn’t hesitate.

What do you love about Donald’s style and artwork?

I love how playful it is! He’s got such a great, laidback sense of humor, but his work still feels elevated and fashionable. It’s very rare to find that combination, both in art and in life.

Have you ever collaborated with another artist before in this way?

No. It’s something I have wanted to do for a while, but it had to be a situation where we felt like the collaboration was enhancing the artwork in a meaningful way. In a situation like this, you want to create something new and exciting that will ideally still speak to both your audiences.

Which photograph has been the most popular so far? We’ve only just begun, so it’s too soon to tell. I sent Donald a few test pieces to play around with from my new series, “Please, No Photos,” and those sold immediately. We’re going to officially launch with a big live painting event in Palm Beach over President’s Day Weekend, and I’m excited to see which ones people are drawn to. If it’s successful, I’d love to bring the show to Dallas.

Can buyers make requests as to how Donald embellishes their print? Or, is it just free rein?

You’d have to ask Donald that! I think as artists, we’re both pretty good at accepting requests. However, personally, I’m excited to see what Donald comes up with when he’s given free rein.