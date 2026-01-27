The Stewards Of Houston’s Iconic Art Car Parade Put On the Wildest Party of the Year Too — Inside the Underwater Madness

With preparations for the 2026 Art Car Parade already underway, it’s fitting to look back on one of the best parties of recent Houston memory (this writer would say it’s the best) put on by nonprofit presenter of the iconic parade — the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art and its 44th Annual Gala.

As a faithful attendee and reporter of the Houston arts scene, I’ve personally never missed an Orange Show Gala in the past 20 years. I can therefore confidently say that this recent iteration, brought forth brilliantly as Barefoot Beach Ball was a rum-and-reggae-suffused bash that was not only one of the inventive fêtes of the entire Houston social calendar, but certainly among the top Orange Show Galas ever.

Almost all fundraising soirées unfold in a predictable order — cocktails, seated dinner, auction goodies, speeches, honorees, entertainment. What made Barefoot Beach Ball so extraordinarily over-the-top and unforgettable were five components.

1). Its staging at the beloved folk art/outsider monument the Orange Show and its neighboring Smither Park stood out. Both venues transformed into the ultimate party palaces, as attendees walked a wharf from the mosaic-encrusted sculptures of Smither Park to a shimmering tented pavilion that resembled a light-filled underwater grotto.

2). The wild cosplay of the gala goers. While we don’t have the space to describe all the wondrous outfits inspired by Davy Jones Locker, the tone was set by OS executive director/artist of Art Guy renown Jack Massing. While most galas require the director to don penguin-like tuxes that amount to a prescribed uniform, Massing channeled SpongeBob SquarePants while wife Star Massing went as a starfish naturally.

Needless to say, this was not your usual black-tie affair. Other eye-catching ensembles invoked mermaids and mermen, pirates of all genders, oceanic creatures (especially jellyfish) and swell Polynesian and tiki motifs worn on beach babes and gents.

3). The late Bob Marley’s band The Legendary Wailers starring Junior Marvin starred as musical headliners. The band’s classic reggae set list, including One Love, got the riotous crowd to shed shoes and get down in the gigantic sandbox dance floor while beach balls were bandied back and forth.

4). The silent auction stocked with cool and collectible art personally curated by Massing from his impressive insider connections, wowed. Works from William Wegman, James Surls, John Alexander and Robert Hodge became catnip to collectors.

5). Adroit culinary touches and nifty libations — from the sumptuous raw seafood bar and a Wolfgang Puck-catered seated dinner to Bamboo Bay Rum and Juiceland-fueled tropical quaffs — reinforced the unique beach-bliss experience.

And kudos to the creative captains for Barefoot Beach Ball. The nautical-themed night was imaginatively chaired by fab trio of Grammy-nominated country crooner George Ducas (who contributed his talent to the cocktail hour in Smither Park), alongside fellow chairs sweetheart sunglass queen Margot Hogan and power gallerist Megan Olivia Ebel.

And the theme aligned with the mission of the Orange Show — for this evening offered an ode to the outsider artist in all of us. In creatively and clever touches — a live mermaid lolling on a giant clam shell, a group of artisans erecting a striking sandcastle and in lieu of a mechanical bull, a mechanical surfboard beckoning to brave surf riders— Barefoot Beach Ball exceeded anything even party princess Rebecca Gardner could dream up.

The evening also poignantly marked the first gala since Orange Show savior/founding chairman Marilyn Oshman passed on. But Oshman, the ultimate artist champion and consummate fun maker, was certainly there in spirit thanks to the monument she saved and the power of its ongoing mission an incredible five decades years later.

Above all, Oshman, we’re certain, would have loved this witty shindig that embraced the underwater kingdom of Neptune and evoked good vibes.

PC Seen: The night’s honorees OS/Art Car patron extraordinaire Will Robinson with wife Julia Robinson, educator/artist Julon Pinkston; and artist/educator/muralist Jesse Sifuentes; Orange Show leading lights Oshman’s progeny daughter Karen Oshman Lubetkin and son Andy Lubetkin with wife Cindy Lubetkin and Marilyn’s husband/Karen and Andy’s dad Alvin Lubetkin; board president Lafayette Herring; Mr. Orange Show Don Mafrige Jr.; Lane and Bob Schultz; Beverly and John Berry; Marta Fredricks; Gaynell Floyd Drexler and daughter Kathryn Drexler; Kim and John Bonner; gallerists Franny Koelsch Jeffries and husband John Jeffries, Heidi Vaughan, and Barbara Davis; and a fleet of artists including Susan Budge, McKay Otto with husband Keith Coffee, Dixie Friend Gay, and Robert Hodge who designed the highly collectible collaged album-inspired gala invitation.

