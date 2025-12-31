Montgomery Photographer Wins Global Recognition — How Patti Gary’s Dried Roses Won Gold

A photograph from Patti Gary’s series depicting birds at a winter tea party during a rare Texas snow. (Photo by Patti Gary)

The third image in a series of aging roses that took first place at the 2025 reFocus Photography Awards. (Photo by Patti Gary)

A study in complementary color and texture, with deep cobalt tones and sunlit clementines evoking distant places and timeless still life traditions. (Photo by Patti Gary)

Patti Gary stands with her floral photograph at the Melissa Preston Breast Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

During a historic winter snow, Gary set this scene in her backyard and waited in 7 degree weather for birds to join it. (Photo by Patti Gary)

Dried roses rarely steal the spotlight, but they helped carry Patti Gary’s work onto a global stage. Their curled petals became the centerpiece of a still life series.

That series caught the attention of the International reFocus Photography Awards at the 2025 Color Photography Contest. Montgomery-based artist Patti Gary earned recognition in the Still Life category. With entries from more than 88 countries, the award is more than a flower in her cap. It is a meaningful recognition for an exceptional talent.

Gary took home the gold for her Rose Couture series. She also earned bronze for Cobalt and Clementines. In addition, she received an honorable mention for the Finch and the Party Crashers series.

“The competition showcased the spirit of photography in numerous categories,” Gary tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I’m grateful my work was selected.”

The distinguished panel of judges included jurists representing National Geographic, BBC, Condé Nast and ABC News.

Gary is known for delicate florals and whimsical bird “tea parties.” She also creates compelling street portraits. Her subjects range from soulful musicians to people living on society’s margins.

Gary works with Canon and Leica systems. She favors prime lenses and off-camera lighting to shape each image. Techniques like bracketing and focus stacking help create her signature depth and clarity.

A purist at heart, Gary aims to “get it right in-camera.” She uses Photoshop only to remove distractions or shape a specific vision when needed. Her work is rooted in authenticity and never relies on Al. Instead, it reflects both technical discipline and a deeply personal creative voice.

The Rose Couture Series

Gary’s gold-winning series features a trio of dried roses.

“Couture celebrates the elegance of aging,” Gary says. “Dried roses, with petals curled into rich folds, resemble elaborate gowns.”

Their colors — deep magenta, blush, ochre and seafoam — reveal unexpected beauty. The series honors grace, resilience and color in transformation.

Beyond reFocus, Gary continues to play an active role in the regional arts community. She recently served as a judge for the Woodlands Arts Council’s Winter in The Woodlands exhibit. The show remains on view through February 5.

Her work can also be seen throughout The Woodlands area. It’s currently for sale at Ardest Gallery and two of her photographs are installed at the Memorial Herman Breast Imaging Center. Gary also regularly exhibits at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

In addition, her work has been recognized by the Conroe Art League, the San Antonio Art League and Museum and the Texas Photographic Society.

“Picking up my camera and seeing through my lens soothes my soul,” Gary says. “I hope the images I capture do the same for you.”