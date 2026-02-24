RedBall Dallas
RedBall Project is an ongoing temporary public artwork that has been presented in over 50 cities worldwide. (Courtesy)

The Dallas Arts District proudly announces the Dallas and Texas premiere of RedBall Dallas by artist Kurt Perschke, presented June 19–28, 2026. (Courtesy)

The award-winning traveling artwork will be a featured highlight of Dallas Arts District Fest — a multi-week Dallas arts celebration. (Courtesy)

Created in 2001, RedBall Project has performed in 50-plus cities worldwide, such as Paris. (Courtesy)

The project has received a National Award from the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network. (Courtesy)

Arts

A 15-Foot Inflatable Red Sphere Will Travel Around Downtown Dallas This June

"RedBall Project" By Artist Kurt Perschke Makes Its Texas Debut

BY //
While FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are being played in Arlington this summer, visitors (and locals) in North Texas will have a reason to head to downtown Dallas from June 19 through 28. A global public art sensation from artist Kurt Perschke called the RedBall Project is coming to Texas for the first time. The award-winning traveling artwork will be a featured highlight of Dallas Arts District Fest — a multi-week Dallas arts celebration.

For ten days, the 15-foot inflatable red sphere will travel throughout the Dallas Arts District and surrounding neighborhoods such as Deep Ellum and Bishop Arts. Created in 2001, RedBall Project has performed in 50-plus cities worldwide, such as Abu Dhabi, Taipei, Perth, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, and Paris. The project has received a National Award from the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network.

“RedBall finally gets to Texas! To bring the global project to Dallas during the World Cup — a moment when people from around the world will be moving through the city together — feels especially meaningful”, says Perschke in a release. “RedBall is an invitation into the everyday, a catalyst for new encounters and shared experience in public spaces. Each day we will see what Dallas imagines, and how the city responds to that invitation.”

Perschke was born in Chicago but is currently based in Asheville, North Carolina. The sculpture, video, and collage artist has also completed commissions and exhibitions with the Museum of Contemporary Art Barcelona, the Vienna Technical Museum, and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.

Daily locations of the free experience will be announced on June 1. Keep updated through Instagram. Visitors could find the red ball in everyday passageways, busy streets, or tucked into a cultural landmark.

