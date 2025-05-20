The Amon Carter Museum Celebrates 40 Years of Richard Avedon’s In the West Exhibition With New Behind-the-Scenes Ephemera

Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_025 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_009 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_058 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
01
08

Cotton Thompson at "In the American West" opening reception in 1985. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

02
08

The exhibition runs through August 10th, 2025. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

03
08

Beekeeper Ronald Fisher stands next to his portrait. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

04
08

The new exhibition features archival works and ephemera. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

05
08

The opening reception in 1985 included numerous sitters next to their portraits. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

06
08

See numerous portraits as part of the exhibition. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

07
08

A man stands next to his portrait at the opening of the exhibition 40 years ago. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

08
08

The original exhibition in 1985 came after five summers of work. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_025 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_009 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Richard Avedon at the Carter_2025_Carter Museum_058 (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Arts / Museums

The Amon Carter Museum Celebrates 40 Years of Richard Avedon’s In the West Exhibition With New Behind-the-Scenes Ephemera

Take a Deeper Look Into One of the Most Important Documentations of the American West

BY // 05.20.25
photography Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas
Cotton Thompson at "In the American West" opening reception in 1985. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The exhibition runs through August 10th, 2025. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
Beekeeper Ronald Fisher stands next to his portrait. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The new exhibition features archival works and ephemera. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The opening reception in 1985 included numerous sitters next to their portraits. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
See numerous portraits as part of the exhibition. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
A man stands next to his portrait at the opening of the exhibition 40 years ago. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The original exhibition in 1985 came after five summers of work. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
1
8

Cotton Thompson at "In the American West" opening reception in 1985. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

2
8

The exhibition runs through August 10th, 2025. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

3
8

Beekeeper Ronald Fisher stands next to his portrait. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

4
8

The new exhibition features archival works and ephemera. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

5
8

The opening reception in 1985 included numerous sitters next to their portraits. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

6
8

See numerous portraits as part of the exhibition. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

7
8

A man stands next to his portrait at the opening of the exhibition 40 years ago. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

8
8

The original exhibition in 1985 came after five summers of work. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

In 1979, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art commissioned fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon to create a portrait of the American West. For the next five summers, he traveled to 17 states and 189 towns across the American West and into Canada, where he conducted 752 sittings of people he met throughout his travels. The portraits were of working-class people, all pictured against a white backdrop to remove visual markers of place and focus instead on the individuality of each subject. The resulting exhibition in 1985, In the American West, is regarded as one of the most important and influential series of the 20th century and continues to challenge the stereotypes of the West.

“In addition to being an important project for Avedon, In the American West was also an incredible achievement for the Carter,” says María Beatriz H. Carrión, Assistant Curator of Photographs and the organizing curator of Richard Avedon at the Carter.

“The Museum worked really hard to support Avedon, both in terms of fundraising and exhibition logistics, in 1985. Thus, in addition to showing Avedon’s artistry, the exhibition of 1985 also helped cement the role of the Carter in the field of American art.”

1985 In the American West Photographs: by Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The opening reception in 1985 included numerous sitters next to their portraits. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

This month, the Carter debuted Richard Avedon at the Carter, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of In the American West, with 40 of Avedon’s portraits alongside archival photographs taken by Dallas-based artist Laura Wilson, who accompanied Avedon on his travels for In the American West. Also included are behind-the-scenes mementos including the commission contract with Avedon, letters exchanged between the artist and the Carter, copies of signed photo releases by the sitters, Avedon’s travel log, as well as plans for the inaugural exhibition, guest lists, and press coverage from the opening. The included archival photos by Laura Wilson document Avedon’s creative process during photograph production, and all archival materials give a deeper look at what it’s like to work alongside an artist.

Carrión notes that visitors should not miss the research space in the center of the gallery, where visitors can see archival materials and ephemera that the Museum has not displayed before and that are hard to access, even for researchers.

“Viewers may enjoy seeing a picture of Avedon at Joe T. Garcia’s, where the opening reception took place in 1985, or encountering a polite exchange between the Carter’s director and a museum visitor,” she tells PaperCity.

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
Richard Avedon (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)
The exhibition runs through August 10th, 2025. (Photo by Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas)

Richard Avedon at the Carter is on view through August 10, 2025. The Leo Potishman Foundation provides major support for the exhibition, and the Carter will celebrate it during the Museum’s free Second Thursdays event on June 12 from 5 pm to 8 pm. For more information and to RSVP, visit cartermuseum.org/events.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X