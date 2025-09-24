Exploring The Unconventional at Houston’s Sawyer Yards — Divisive Subjects and Science Become Art

Artist Paula Liftschitz standing next to a self-portrait she did in her first painting class in college at the University of Pennsylvania.

Justin Earl Grant subverts the traditional art installation by having his colorful portraits of distorted face hung and hovering around the viewer.

Houstonians can explore the unconventional with these two compelling art exhibitions at Sawyer Yards. In The Silos’ Bay 300 Gallery, painter Paula Lifschitz addresses a often divisive subject with her solo exhibition “Eugenics.” Nearby, Sabine Street Studios’ North Gallery showcases how Justin Earl Grant interweaves science and mathematics into sculptures.

The Science Of Creation

What does an ideal human look like? Where are we progressing towards, not just as individuals but as a planet? These are some of the questions Houston artist Paula Lifschitz explores in her exhibition “Eugenics.”

The artist paints various creatures that are combinations of animals and humans, presented in a whimsical and playful manner rather than a realistic one. Works such as Elephant Cat and Screw worm fly grew legs show the hybridization of various distinct traits fused into one.

Born into a family of doctors, Lifschitz has always wondered whether Houston residents are unaware of the potential resources and knowledge that scientists and doctors have access to at NASA, the Texas Medical Center and other institutions. She hopes these artworks can open the door to discussions about what can be done in labs, especially when it comes to eugenics experiments.

“I think we need to unveil the truth so it’s not a conspiracy and we’re all knowledgeable about what scientists are trying to accomplish,” Lifschitz says.

Exploring the reality of what scientists do behind the scenes may seem like a serious topic. However, Lifschitz presents it with a sense of innocent wonder, reminding us of our childhoods when we freely drew and painted whatever emerged from our imagination.

Paula Lifschitz’s “Eugenics” is on view in the Bay 300 Gallery at the east end of The Silos at Sawyer Yards studio building through this Saturday, September 27.

Suspending The Unnatural

In “BESEECH,” Justin Earl Grant draws on his background in mathematics to create geometric shapes in his portraits and sculptures, calling upon the works of cubist artists. Rather than a conventional display, viewers are greeted by large portraits of distorted faces suspended in an oval above the ground. In the center stands a sculpture of a head with four faces. The artist wanted to ensure that the portraits and sculptures had a presence, regardless of the viewer’s position.

For Grant, this subversion of traditional art installation fosters a moment of connection between the viewer and the portraits — a sense of familiarity.

“I want people to be impacted by the large new works and to have a moment of deep reflection and heightened curiosity,” Grant says.

This deep reflection and connection is one of the most profound aspects of Grant’s works. In an era when many people are increasingly disconnected from one another and physical interaction is becoming less prevalent, this artist speaks to what it means to be connected.

Justin Earl Grant’s “BESEECH” is on view at Sawyer Yards Sabine Street Studios North Gallery through Saturday, November 1.