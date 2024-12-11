Houston Woman of Substance Brings Pop Art Wonders to River Oaks District’s Art Gallery — Sneha Merchant Goes Live In Color

Nick, Zaryan, Zenya, and artist Sneha Merchant at her pop-up solo exhibition "Live In Color." Merchant's pop art pieces will be on view in River Oaks District through Sunday, December 15. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Woman of Substance and Houston Best Dressed honoree Sneha Merchant’s killer style extends beyond her gorgeous frocks into the vibrant, sparkling paintings she creates. Merchant’s solo exhibition “Live In Color,” on view in a pop-up art gallery in River Oaks District through this Sunday, December 15, is a pop art celebration of her passions. That means everything from high fashion to her Indian heritage.

A major philanthropist who co-chaired the Operation Smile gala alongside Viet Hoang for eight years and serves on the boards of several charitable organizations, Merchant began her artistic pursuits at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. After pursuing a bachelor’s degree in interactive media, she then further developed her skills with graphic design at the Art Institute of Houston, earning an associate’s degree.

Drawing inspiration from modern art icons, including Andy Warhol and Yaacov Agam, Merchant’s paintings leap off the canvas. Paying tribute to cultural icons in her pop art works, Merchant depicts Taylor Swift through an inventive technique with folded paper she learned in Saint Paul de Vence, a commune in France. As one walks by, the work titled Taylor Swift – Kinetic Art transforms from a portrait of Swift into one of her famous quotes: “Anytime someone tells me I cannot do something, I want to do it more.”

“I feel like that’s what I have taken up as my life motto,” Merchant tells PaperCity.

Pop-Up Fun

The pop-up exhibit also features Merchant’s spellbinding mandalas. She meticulously placed dozens of pieces of gold-leaf within the geometric patterns of the piece titled Meditating Mandala, making the painting shine bright. Gazing upon these repeating, perfectly symmetrical shapes creates a sense of inner peace for the artist and viewer alike.

“This mandala painting took me about two weeks, start to finish,” Merchant says. “I listen to meditating music, get into this meditative state and I don’t know when time passes.”

While Merchant’s mandalas are inspired by her Islamic heritage, incorporating Persian, Sufi and Islamic motifs, the artist’s passion for painting pop art came about unexpectedly. Merchant began painting her pop art style works in the midst of COVID-19 as a coping method following a stressful period in her family’s hotel business.

“That’s when I rolled out a canvas that I had in my house and did my first painting, put it up on the wall,” Merchant says. “I had my friends come over later and they kept asking ‘Is that Mr. Brainwash?’ “

Merchant says after explaining to her friends that she created the vibrant work, not the famous French-born street artist, they encouraged her to pursue her artistic career. Since creating a range of commissioned paintings for modern art fanatics, Merchant says she is excited to display her artistic evolution in the exhibition.

On the exhibit’s opening day, gallery owners, art collectors and Merchant’s closest friends and family members came together in a celebration complete with a tequila tasting which fittingly incorporated 24-karat gold flakes courtesy of La Santa Tequila. Attendees can visit with the artist and see her works throughout the exhibit’s run in River Oaks District.

“Live In Color” will be on view in River Oaks District at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite 135, through this Sunday, December 15. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.