A New Immersive Art Pop-Up Show Promises a Treat for the Senses at Fort Worth’s Spring Gallery Night

Known for her bold colors and playful forms, Mariell Guzman brings her signature style to the immersive spring show. (Courtesy)

Growth has been on Cole and Raef Payne’s minds lately. As they prepare for their upcoming show at The Pool (a Near Southside art exhibition space) during Fort Worth Art Dealers Association’s Spring Gallery Night, the married couple says the timing felt right for an immersive art experience centered on growth, newness, hope, and the feminine.

“I think you will see shows like this come back harder and bigger because we all need it,” Cole tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “In 2020 and 2021, we were so attached to our screens because things were changing so quickly. People are looking for real and tangible experiences.”

Spring: An Exhibition in Sight and Sound will feature paintings, watercolor works, and sculptures by five female artists: Mariell Guzman, Katayoun Hosseinrad, Taraka Larson, Erika Duque Scully, and Jessica Vollrath. The single large exhibition space at The Pool will be transformed into a bucolic paradise draped in flowers and brought to life via a mercurial lighting and sound experience composed by Raef. Singer-songwriter Molly Chapin is slated to perform throughout the day.

“My hope is that collectors will recognize art as an experience,” Cole adds. “People who want to buy art want to see it in person and have that experience.”

From Underground Art Shows to Working for Top-Tier Brands

The March 29 show feels like a full-circle moment for the Paynes, who relocated to New York City in 2015 after pioneering immersive music and art shows at The Where House and Shipping & Receiving more than a decade ago. During her five years there, Cole led large-scale experiential events and marketing campaigns for global brands while Raef directed creative branding for major festivals and conferences, among other achievements.

They returned to Fort Worth in 2020 to raise their two young children, and since then, the artist duo — who were among the first to bring large-scale immersive art shows to local audiences — have maintained a relatively low profile until recently. The Spring Gallery Night show is the first presented by their new venture, Arrt Department, a design studio that curates and designs impactful experiential events.

“I’m excited about all of these artists,” Raef says. “Jessica and Mariell bring this feeling of awakening. Even though their styles are different, there’s a shared emotional thread that runs through their work. Erika’s work brings a strong presence to the show, and we’re thrilled to include her. Katayoun’s piece explores the role of women within her home community, and it’s powerful. There’s a quiet strength in her work that really stands out.”

Cole says immersive art shows are growing in popularity on the coasts where they present opportunities for fine art to reach new audiences while creating a buzz that draws socialites and art collectors.

“We’re seeing experiential art with live performances blowing up right now,” Cole continued. “The reason people purchase art is because they care about art. If we create a platform that is something people want to go do, I think it creates excitement for collectors.”

Spring: An Exhibition in Sight and Sound takes place on Saturday, March 29 at The Pool, 1801 8th Avenue. Learn more here.