After a Booming Paris Success, Stanton Welch Is Bringing His Lauded Show to Houston For Its United States Premiere

Artists of Houston Ballet perform in Stanton Welch’s ‘Sons de L’âme’ (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Stanton Welch AM and Julie Kent; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and former Soloist dancer Lauren Strongin in Stanton Welch’s Sons de L’âme
Pianist George Li
873-262_Artists_of_Houston_Ballet_edit
Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and former Principal Ian Casady
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Artists of Houston Ballet perform in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Houston Ballet artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

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Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and former Soloist dancer Lauren Strongin in Stanton Welch’s Sons de L'âme (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Pianist George Li joins Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at Asia Society Texas Center April 10 & 11 (Facebook photo)

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Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and former Principal Ian Casady in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013), Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

Artists of Houston Ballet perform in Stanton Welch’s ‘Sons de L’âme’ (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Stanton Welch AM and Julie Kent; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and former Soloist dancer Lauren Strongin in Stanton Welch’s Sons de L’âme
Pianist George Li
873-262_Artists_of_Houston_Ballet_edit
Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and former Principal Ian Casady
Arts / Performing Arts

After a Booming Paris Success, Stanton Welch Is Bringing His Lauded Show to Houston For Its United States Premiere

A Long Anticipated American Dance Moment

BY //
Artists of Houston Ballet perform in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and former Soloist dancer Lauren Strongin in Stanton Welch’s Sons de L'âme (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Pianist George Li joins Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at Asia Society Texas Center April 10 & 11 (Facebook photo)
Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and former Principal Ian Casady in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013), Courtesy of Houston Ballet)
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Artists of Houston Ballet perform in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Houston Ballet artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

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Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and former Soloist dancer Lauren Strongin in Stanton Welch’s Sons de L'âme (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Pianist George Li joins Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at Asia Society Texas Center April 10 & 11 (Facebook photo)

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Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

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Houston Ballet Principal Karina González and former Principal Ian Casady in Stanton Welch’s 'Sons de L'âme' (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013), Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

After playing to standing ovations in Paris’ historic Théâtre des Champs-Élysées back in 2013, Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch is finally bringing his highly lauded Sons de L’âme (Sounds of the Soul) in its entirety to Asia Society Texas Center for its American premiere. Selections from the work have been performed previously by the company in Houston’s Wortham Theater Center.

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Artists of Houston Ballet in Stanton Welch’s ‘Sons de L’âme’ (Photo by Sébastien Mathé, 2013, Courtesy of Houston Ballet)

While the original performance in Paris was accompanied by pianist Lang Lang, the Houston presentation will feature award-winning concert pianist George Li.

Choreographed by Welch to music by Frédéric Chopin, the intimate, elegant work will be presented in its full glory next Friday, April 10 and and Saturday, April 11 in Asia Society Texas Center’s Brown Foundation Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are available here.

“The inspiration behind Sons de L’âme was rooted in the relationship between music, the musician and the dancer,” Welch tells PaperCity. “I was drawn to the idea of exploring how these elements coexist and influence one another. How sound can be translated into movement, and movement, in turn, can deepen our understanding of the music.

“My hope was audiences would walk away with a heightened awareness of that connection and the dialogue that unfolds on stage.”

Pianist George Li
Pianist George Li joins Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch at Asia Society Texas Center April 10 & 11 (Facebook photo)

The Houston Ballet Impact

“Our collaboration with Asia Society Texas is rooted in a shared commitment to cultural dialogue and artistic excellence,” Houston Ballet executive director Sonja Kostich says. “Returning to this partnership for Sons de L’âme reflects the strength of our longstanding relationship and our mutual belief in the power of the arts to connect communities.

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“Together, we are proud to bring a work of profound emotional and cultural resonance to Houston — one that honors the city’s global perspective while showcasing the extraordinary talent and creativity that define Houston Ballet.”

Stanton Welch AM and Julie Kent; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Houston Ballet artistic directors Stanton Welch and Julie Kent at the 2025 Houston Ballet Ball at the Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Asia Society Texas president Bonna Kol is all in on this Houston arts collaboration. “We are so pleased to welcome Houston Ballet back to the AST stage and look forward to sharing the beauty and elegance of Sons de L’âme with our audiences,” Kol says in a statement. “This collaboration builds on our organizations’ long history of partnership and reflects our shared belief in the power of live performance to illuminate the human experience and stir the imagination.”

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