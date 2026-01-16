Lindsay Carl, Katy Schawe, Valerie Hancock, Samantha Niessing and Sarita Berry 042 AR5_4991
Texas Artist of the Year Revealed In Houston Art Party To Remember — With End of the Night Sci-Fi Music Wows

Art League Houston Gives Creatives Another Boost

Lindsay Carl, Katy Schawe, Valerie Hancock, Samantha Niessing, Sarita Berry at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Beth Hamilton-Keen, 2025 Texas Patron of the Year Leah Bennett, Heather Brilliant at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Co-chairs Erin Dorn and Mitra Murthy at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
ALH executive director Jennie Ash, Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Toi Anderson at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
2025 Texas Artist of the Year Dario Robleto (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Selene Escalera, ALH board secretary John Luu at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Jill Whitten, Andres Hirschfeld, Michael Zuraw, Barbara Hinton, Ken Hoge at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Chet Murthy & co-chair Mitra Murthy at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Jason & Kelley Hodges at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Jared Marx-Kuo, Art League Houston curator and exhibition manager Zhaira Costiniano, Raquel Costiniano, May Howard, Izaac Costiniano at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Howard Rose, Fredricka Brecht, Helen & Allen Caudle at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Henry Sanchez, Daniel Rios Rodriguez at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Gaynell Floyd Drexler, co-chair Mitra Murthy, Kathryn Elise Drexler at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Co-chair Erin Dorn, Alexis Pye, Jamal Cyrus at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Dr. German Newall, Lester Marks, Micheline Ferrand Newall at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Cynthia Kagay, David Hayes, co-chair Erin Dorn, Shashi Behl, Karina Birch at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Carli van der Kerkhof, Per Knutas at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Bryan Marker, James Reno at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Alexander Arocha, Lauren Arocha, Mary & Bernardino Arocha (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Jonathan Williamson & Taylor Amador Williamson at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Tyler L. Hough & Jake E. Riley (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Tom Van Laan & Ruth Dreessen (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Selven O'Keef Jarmon, Linda Shearer at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Samantha Niessing, Katy Schawe at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Robert Raney, Michelle Hung, Susan Bray, Catherine Orr, Sarah Bray at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Peter Eccles, Sophie Asakura, Cydney Pickens, Alexis Pye at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Kelly & Nicholas Campbell, Kerry Inman at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Lambris Nde, Michel Muylle at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Michael McGinnis, Linley Stroud, Sarah Foltz at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Melissa Marker Ruzicka, Marlene Marker, James Reno, Michelle Hunt at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Melissa Kessner, Lauren Moreland at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Mark Hitt, Wil McCorquodale, Jennifer Blanco, John Earles at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Marcellus & Mary Barone at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Katrina Moorhead, Natasha Bowdoin, Rachel Hecker, Cynthia Haynie, Janet Phelps, Dana Frankfort at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Joseph McKeel & Sarah Beth Wilson, Chester Nielsen, Rebekah & John McEntire at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
John Walker & Catherine D. Anspon, Bryan Kewley & Tara Conley, Barbara Davis at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
2025 Texas Artist of the Year Dario Robleto's "Survival Does Not Lie in the Heavens," 2012, was on view in the artist's exhibition “If You Remember, I’ll Remember” at Art League Houston
2025 Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year Dario Robleto's multilayered practice is showcased in this work, "Elegies of Proxima b" (detail), 2019. (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
For Art League Houston’s stunning 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW!, co-chairs Mitra Murthy and Seven Sisters gallery’s Erin Dorn welcomed nearly 400 Houston art lovers to the Thompson Hotel. 

On this evening, the nonprofit honored its Texas Artist of the Year Dario Robleto and Texas Patron of the Year Leah Bennett. Robleto’s exhibition “If You Remember, I’ll Remember” was recently on view at Art League Houston and exemplified the San Antonio-born artist’s transdisciplinary practice. Bennett has been a longtime philanthropist and supporter of the arts, focusing on uplifting the voices of women and underrepresented communities. 

Cynthia Kagay, David Hayes, Erin Dorn, Shashi Behl, and Karina Birch Jaschke_ALH_77th_10.10.25-0194 (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
Cynthia Kagay, David Hayes, co-chair Erin Dorn, Shashi Behl, Karina Birch at Art League Houston 77th Anniversary Gala: WOW! (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)

At the cocktail reception, supporters sipped, mingled and chatted while taking in the stunning display of silent auction artwork. Artists featured in the auction included Janet Alling, Glass Cypress, Margarita Cabrera, Paola de la Calle, Jamal Cyrus, Joey Fauerso, Candace Hicks, Qiqing Lin, Kingsley Onyeiwu, Robert Pruitt, Alexis Pye, Daniel Rios Rodriguez, Eli Ruhala, Marisol Valencia, Jasmine Zelay and Ping Zheng. Honoree Robleto was also in the mix.

The gala’s theme was inspired by the mysterious “Wow!” signal, a powerful radio signal detected by Ohio State University’s Big Ear radio telescope in August of 1977, speculated at the time to be a sign of extraterrestrial intelligence. To that effect, supporters donned retro-futuristic and space-themed outfits. Design and print sponsor Field of Study took cues from The Voyager Golden Record to design the event branding, and the floral centerpieces by Crafted Posy evoked outer space aesthetics.

“This evening celebrates the extraordinary ways artists and patrons shape how we see, feel, and understand the world,” Art League Houston executive director Jennie Ash said in her opening remarks. “Dario Robleto and Leah Bennett embody the values at the heart of Art League Houston — curiosity, generosity and a deep commitment to the cultural life of our community.”

During the awards ceremony, Art League Houston curator and exhibition manager Zhaira Costiniano presented the honorees with specially commissioned works of art. Robleto’s prize came from ceramicist KOMIE, and Bennett received an award created by artist Jamie Sterling Pitt.

Screenshot 2026-01-06 at 4.21.11 PM (Photo by Alex Barber and Emily Jaschke)
2025 Texas Artist of the Year Dario Robleto’s Survival Does Not Lie in the Heavens, 2012, was on view in the artist’s exhibition “If You Remember, I’ll Remember” at Art League Houston

The gala closed out with a lively celebration set to music by Flash Gordon Parks. Everyone placed their final bids as the silent auction closed. The evening’s top lots turned out to be Janet Alling’s Giverny 1: Yellow Dahlia, 2017; Margarita Cabrera’s El Flujo de Extracciones (Corriente 54), 2023; Dario Robleto’s Requiem Writer #3, 2001; and Robert A. Pruitt’s Man with Flowers from Another Planet, 2025.

In a word: Wow.

PC Seen: Mary and Bernardino Arocha, Ruth Dreessen and Tom Van Laan, Jereann Chaney, Krista and Mike Dumas, Gaynell Floyd Drexler with daughter Kathryn Elise Drexler, top collector Lester Marks and physician wife Dr. Penelope Marks, Sarah Foltz of Foltz Gallery, Kerry Inman of Inman Gallery (Dario Robleto’s original dealer, whom the artist thanked in his remarks), Stephen Schwarz and Michael Naul, Brad Nagar and Reid Sutton, Texas Southern University’s Dr. Alvia Wardlaw, Ann Dumas, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Per Knutås, Paul Coffey of Glassell School of Art, Mary Hammon Quinn of C2 Art Advisors, Texas Monthly’s Mimi Swartz, artist McKay Otto and Dr. Keith Coffee, artist Tara Conley and Bryan Kewley in sci-fi finery, art historian Jennifer Roberts of Harvard University, Marlene Marker, Rebecca Roe, McClain Gallery’s Hélène Schlumberger, Mary and Marcellus Barone, and Kate Sheerin.

Art League Houston’s 2026 Art Lovers of Houston, co-chaired by Brittany Cox and Liz Klingensmith, takes place Friday, February 6, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Art League Houston. Learn more here

