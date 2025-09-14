The Makers Rule — The Woodlands’ Texas Fine Craft Show Returns With Creative Masters

Ewa Kielczewska’s studio is filled with natural light, books and greenery, creating an inspiring space for her leather paintings. (Photo courtesy of Ewa Kielczewska)

The Emperor bowl is inspired by classic Chinese vessels and Japanese Ikebana vases designed to hold a single flower. (Photo courtesy of Randi Solin)

This piece features a combination of burgundy, sage green, and orange glass, and is Solin's homage to Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona. (Photo courtesy of Randi Solin)

Randi Solin shapes molten glass in her Vermont studio, where she creates painterly sculptures shown at the Texas Fine Craft Show. (Photo courtesy Randi Solin)

The Texas Fine Craft Show is returning this fall with an extravaganza dedicated to artistry, texture and imagination in The Woodlands. From September 26 through Sunday, September 28, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott will host the second annual event, produced by The Woodlands Arts Council. Fair goers can expect a finely curated roster of nearly 60 craftspeople traveling from across the country.

While some artisans are familiar to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival regulars, many are brand new to Texas. Want a sneak peek of what to expect? Let’s meet three of the makers participating in this year’s Texas Fine Craft Show.

Randi Solin: Glass (Vermont)

Randi Solin, winner of Best of Show at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival in April, has worked with glass for more than 30 years. She approaches her sculptures like an abstract painter.

“You’ll see completely unique, one-of-a-kind glass art,” Solin tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Many pieces require the viewer to look through the glass to see the coloration. Nobody has done that before.”

Solin exhibits in just two to four shows a year, since galleries across the country represent her work. At the Texas Fine Craft Show, she’ll place her pieces on pedestals for attendees to view up close.

“At galleries, I don’t get to interact with the public while they’re engaging with my art,” Solin says. “Here, I see people’s emotional reactions. They sometimes tear up, hug my work and tell me they’re buying a little piece of me.”

Her work has become highly collectible. One family owns more than 20 of her pieces. “The matriarch turned her kids on to me, then they started buying,” Solin notes. “I have other collectors who average 11 to 13 pieces.”

Amos Amit: Batik (California)

Amos Amit is no stranger to The Woodlands. He was the featured artist at the 2012 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Although he missed the 2025 festival — the first one he’s ever skipped since its founding — he’ll be at the Texas Fine Craft show.

Amit began exhibiting his batik work in 1975. Batik is a hot wax and dyes process on cloth.

“You work from light to dark,” Amit says. “Each color I want to keep, I protect with hot wax. The wax blocks the dye. The covered areas stay the same color while the rest absorbs the new one. After removing the wax, the design shows through in layers. The color goes through both sides of the fabric. The back is as vibrant as the front, only reversed.”

For collectors just starting out, Amit also offers prints at lower price points. “Young people can’t always afford art,” he says. “So they start with a print. A few years down the road, they often come back for an original.”

Ewa Kielczewska: Leather (Washington)

Ewa Kielczewska left Poland in 1972 with a degree in economics. After moving to New York, she studied at the Parsons School of Design.

“Through a friend, I got a box of suede scraps in gratitude for something,” Kielczewska says. “That’s how I started working with the material.”

Today Kielczewska paints her designs on Italian leather.

“I paint spontaneously and I don’t use a ruler,” she says. “Each line and design gets painted five or more times as I apply the fabric paint.”

She calls her process “unpremeditated design.” “I start painting in one corner and keep going,” Kielczewska says. “I don’t know what it’ll look like until I finish. But I always know when I have to stop.”

Kielczewska describes the main characteristic of her work as an understated elegance. “I can spend hours painting because I use the finest materials,” she notes. “Time doesn’t matter. I don’t care how long it takes, as long as I achieve the desired result.”

In glass, wax and leather, these artists embody the energy fueling the Texas Fine Craft Show’s second year in The Woodlands.

The Texas Fine Craft Show will be held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Event hours are set to be on Friday, September 26 from 5 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, September 27 from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, September 28 from 12 pm to 5 pm. For more information and tickets, go here.