A London Fashion Week Obsession and a Married Couple Of Nearly 50 Years — Meet the Makers of the Texas Fine Craft Show

The second ever Texas Fine Craft Show, presented by The Woodlands Arts Council, is just around the corner. More than 60 fine craftspeople from all over the country will showcase their art indoors at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel this Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28. Many of the artisans featured do limited shows around the country, and the Texas Fine Craft Show puts world class makers right in the heart of The Woodlands.

Let’s take a closer look at a few of the notable makers to know:

Born and raised in Norway, Mona Szabados came to the United States in 1976 with her husband and collaborator Alex. The couple now lives in California where they create jewelry as a team of nearly 50 years.

Mona Szabados grew up in a family of painters.

“My mother was painting,” she says. “My uncle, my grandfather was painting in Norway. They were not professionals, but that was their big hobby. So as a young girl I was painting portraits of my friends and always painting and drawing all my school books.”

Mona went to a five day workshop in Barcelona, led enamellist Francesc Vilasís-Capalleja, who turned out to have a lasting impact on her work.

Now Mona and Alex Szabados create jewelry together almost as strong as their love.

“We have been almost married for 50 years,” Mona says. “We work together. We have been seeing each other almost 24 hours a day for 50 years.”

Their work is a true collaboration.

“I start with a piece of copper that Alex will cut out for me,” Mona notes. “Then I start doing applications of enamel on one side, on the surface, firing each piece. And then there’s the back. They’re all double sided.”