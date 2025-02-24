Bringing the World to Fort Worth — The Cliburn’s Expands Its Reach With a New Agency, Partnerships, and Concert Series

Daniel Hsu's recent performance at Dickies Arena exemplifies The Cliburn's mission to make classical music accessible to the public. (Photo by the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo)

Bridget Kibbey is one of six artists represented by the Cliburn Agency. (Courtesy)

Competitor Andrew Li is interviewed by Elizabeth Joy Roe and Greg Anderson after his performance in the Preliminary round of The Sixteenth Cliburn International Piano Competition in Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Photo by Ralph Lauer)

Jacques Marquis: "It’s the quality of the winners that sets us apart."

Competitor Denis Linnik is fitted for a new pair of boots at orientation for The Sixteenth Cliburn International Piano Competition at the TCU Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez)

Jacques Marquis and his wife Sandra Doan have grown The Cliburn's reach and reputation over 12 years. (Courtesy)

When Jacques Marquis moved from his home in Montreal, Canada, to lead The Cliburn in 2012, he understood the performing arts group’s strengths and potential for growth. The nonprofit that carries on the legacy of famed concert pianist Van Cliburn had a strong and loyal following in Fort Worth and across the country, but in Europe and Asia, it was often perceived as an “American” competition.

“I told the [Cliburn’s] board that we would improve our footprint in Europe and Asia,” Marquis tells PaperCity. “We partnered with agencies and became involved in events in Europe. Because we were proudly in Fort Worth, our base was solid. When we bring the eyes of the world here, that’s important. Now, we have a footprint that is both local and international.”

Maggie Estes, The Cliburn’s communications and digital content director, says The Cliburn was already leading international piano competitions when it came to live streaming their marquee event: The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

“We took that mantle and ran with it,” she says. “We made the reach of our competition larger and the production better. Under Jacques’ leadership, we were able to build on what we had.”

Cliburn artistic planning director Sandra Doan says The Cliburn’s continued growth owes much to its roster of world-class medalists that include Vadym Kholodenko, Beatrice Rana, and recent gold medalist Yunchan Lim.

The previous competition in 2022 saw a record 60 million online viewers. Carnegie Hall’s upcoming concert series will feature five past Cliburn medalists. In addition to the international piano competition, the performing arts group now presents the Junior Competition and Amateur Competition to expand the reach and frequency of its international competitions.

“You can have the best orchestras and conductors,” Marquis says. “But it’s the quality of the winners that sets us apart.”

New Partnerships, Festivals, and Competitions

The Cliburn has expanded significantly under Marquis’ tenure as President and CEO of The Cliburn. Through diverse programming, new venues, and innovative outreach efforts, The Cliburn reaches audiences throughout Fort Worth’s public schools, community spaces, and bars and restaurants.

“We have been working hard on the programming side to meet people where they are,” Doan says.

While performances at Bass Performance Hall remain central for the final rounds of competitions, The Cliburn has expanded to venues like the Kimbell’s Renzo Piano Pavilion, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, and local public libraries in addition to presenting 350 education programs every year. One recent example of The Cliburn’s hybrid approach to programming includes Sir Stephen Hough’s dual performances at Tannahill’s and the Renzo Piano Pavilion.

Marquis credits Texas’ entrepreneurial spirit for fueling The Cliburn’s willingness to take risks. The decision to present the Junior Competition at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium in 2023 led to more Dallasites attending Cliburn concerts afterward.

“We are expanding the base, and it creates movement and momentum,” Marquis says.

A New Vision: Cliburn Agency

The Cliburn’s newest venture, Cliburn Agency, is a full-service boutique firm dedicated to supporting rising and established instrumentalists. The agency offers musicians a platform to expand their reach while staying true to their artistic vision.

“It’s a responsibility because they are relying on you to bring their projects to life,” says Doan, who heads the program. “They already have their vision. They trust that we will provide them with the right advice.”

The agency currently represents six soloists: Anderson & Roe, Peter Dugan, Fei-Fei, harpist Bridget Kibbey, and Clayton Stephenson.

“We are stretching the boundaries of what people think classical music can be,” Doan explains.

The Cliburn Agency leverages the organization’s extensive contacts. “We have the Cliburn machine. It is a brand and a communication machine,” says Marquis.

The World Prepares for the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Estes says the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — to be held May 21 through June 7 at Van Cliburn Concert Hall and Bass Performance Hall — already has “more buzz” and anticipation than any previous competition. In-person screenings of 77 pianists from 22 countries will take place at PepsiCo Recital Hall through mid-March.

“In the past, we were doing auditions all over the world,” says Marquis. “Now, jury members [can evaluate] contestants on the same piano and same space without contending with jet lag.”

As The Cliburn team prepares to welcome 30 final contestants to Fort Worth in May, Marquis and his team remain focused on their central mission: to support artists and continuously advance classical music.

The addition of the Junior Competition is a major achievement for The Cliburn, Marquis says.

“They are the ones who will change the world on how classical music is presented,” he says.

Doan says the past 12 years have seen The Cliburn evolve and grow in important and needed ways. She’s particularly proud of her nonprofit’s reputation for being approachable and accessible.

For any nonprofit, 12 years of steadfast leadership from a core team is an accomplishment. The relationships Doan, Estes, and Marquis have grown over the past dozen years have expanded The Cliburn’s reach and reputation. From humble roots as a volunteer organization to The Cliburn’s current status as a world leader in classical music programming, artist management, and launching international careers, the mission remains the same even as it grows to include solo piano concerts at Dickies Arena and concerts at Whiskey Ranch.

“One of our secrets to success has been our relationships and partnerships,” Estes says. “It could be Jacques’ work with the [World Federation of International Music Competitions] or Sandra’s relationship with international agencies. Those relationships continue to grow. We had a grand piano on the dirt of the rodeo where Daniel Hsu performed. No one would have expected that. It showcases that classical music is for everyone, and The Cliburn wants to be there to help people discover that.