Will Boone's "Gulf Coast Wolf Ghost" comes to The Power Station.

The Power Station is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to providing a platform for contemporary art projects in Dallas, Texas.

The Power Station in Dallas, Texas, 2011

Arts / Galleries

For This Year’s Dallas Arts Fair, The Power Station Debuts A Cool New Exhibit By Will Boone

"Gulf Coast Wolf Ghost" Opens on April 11 With a Live Performance

BY // 04.02.25
Will Boone’s “Gulf Coast Wolf Ghost” comes to The Power Station.
The Power Station is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to providing a platform for contemporary art projects in Dallas, Texas. (Courtesy)
The Power Station in Dallas, Texas, 2011
Will Boone’s “Gulf Coast Wolf Ghost” comes to The Power Station.

The Power Station is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to providing a platform for contemporary art projects in Dallas, Texas. (Courtesy)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: The Power Station is cool. This art space with an intriguing name manages to exist under the radar except for an in-the-know art crowd — you know, those who stand around in black jackets that seem vintage but are actually current-season Jil Sander while drinking IPA out of the can without irony and uttering, “I like that piece…it’s devoid of narrative.”

Even The Power Station’s location is cool — not the Arts District, but Exposition Park, set amongst artist studio spaces. The building where the exhibitions take place is thoroughly badass: a tricked-out renovated historic Dallas power station. Even the founders of the nonprofit, Alden and Janelle Pinnell, are hip; their home in Highland Park and personal art collection could be straight out of a Bond film.

The Power Station is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to providing a platform for contemporary art projects in Dallas, Texas. (Courtesy)

For this year’s Dallas Art Fair, The Power Station has a thoroughly cool program to unveil: Will Boone’s “Gulf Coast Wolf Ghost.” The 40-something Houston artist will perform eight original compositions on Friday, April 11, at 8:30 pm, in celebration of the release of Guitar Music, by his collaborative musical project Easy Sevens, and the live show occurs in an installation featuring new sculpture.

Boone’s multidisciplinary art practice evolved from myriad inspirations: conspiracy theories, Elvis, roadside attractions, flora and fauna, and even monster movies. His work has been exhibited at David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles; Karma, New York City; Contemporary Arts Museum Houston; Galerie Patrick Seguin, Paris; and the Rubell Family Collection (now the Rubell Museum), Miami.

The vinyl LP of Guitar Music will be available for purchase during the opening, as well as limited-edition merchandise (we’re hoping for a concert T-shirt to wear under a Jil Sander blazer) with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Gulf Coast Canine Project, which tracks the genetic ancestry of wild canines living along the Gulf Coast.

Through July 1, The Power Station. Learn more here.

