Your PaperCity Account
Arts / Galleries

Beloved Arts Gallery In The Woodlands Wants You To Look Through Glass — Showcasing a Vital Material

What Happens When Transparency Starts Playing Tricks on You

By //

1/0
Kiln-formed glass and found objects are part of Taylor Vaughn's "Mother Nature's Garden." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kiln-formed glass and found objects are part of Taylor Vaughn's "Mother Nature's Garden." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

"Thresholds" features glass works in a variety of ways and runs through May 30. Mary Torres' "Polka Dot Jungle," far left, took second place honors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

"Thresholds" features glass works in a variety of ways and runs through May 30. Mary Torres' "Polka Dot Jungle," far left, took second place honors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Gallery owner Julie Verville shared remarks and awarded ribbons to three artists at the opening for "Thresholds." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Gallery owner Julie Verville shared remarks and awarded ribbons to three artists at the opening for "Thresholds." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The first-place piece by Deborah Ellington features a wooden cradle created by Houston sculptor Miller Quevedo. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The first-place piece by Deborah Ellington features a wooden cradle created by Houston sculptor Miller Quevedo. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

One of the glass works featured in "Thresholds" at Ardest Gallery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

One of the glass works featured in "Thresholds" at Ardest Gallery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Ardest Gallery is asking visitors to look again — this time through glass.

The beloved Woodlands arts gallery is showing a new exhibit dubbed “Thresholds” through May 30. The show is curated by Austin-based glass artist Malina Cipleu. The exhibit centers on glass as a material of transition and connection, exploring how it separates and connects at once. It is also a juried show featuring glass works from Texas artists, selected by Cipleu, with prizes awarded.

First place went to Deborah Ellington for her kiln-formed glass piece “Encased in Time III.” Mary Torres took second place with “Polka Dot Jungle.” Sandi Neiman earned third for “River Dreams,” a kiln-carved glass work.

Thresholds exhibit Ardest (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
“Thresholds” features glass works in a variety of ways and runs through May 30. Mary Torres’ “Polka Dot Jungle,” far left, took second place honors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Although Cipleu could not attend, Ardest Gallery owner Julie Verville shared her remarks during the opening.

“I kept coming back to how present glass is in our everyday lives,” Cipleu says. “We’re constantly looking through it, often without noticing it.”

That tension sits at the heart of the exhibit. “It separates us, but also connects us, shaping how we see and experience the world,” Cipleu says. “That in-between quality became the starting point for this concept.”

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026

The exhibit explores that idea in different ways. Some glass works stand alone, while others are part of larger, mixed-material pieces.

A Medium Shaped by Light

Glass is not static — and the artists at this Ardest Gallery exhibit lean into that.

“All of them engage glass as a live material that shifts with light and space,” Verville says.

She adds that Cipleu wants visitors to pause and take it in. “Notice those shifts: how the work changes depending on where you stand, how light moves through it and how layers begin to reveal themselves as you look,” she says.

Thresholds exhibit Ardest (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Gallery owner Julie Verville shared remarks and awarded ribbons to three artists at the opening for “Thresholds.” (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Cipleu and Verville connected earlier in the artist’s journey with glass.

“The first time I met her was at The Woodlands Arts Festival, and she was making jewelry,” Verville says. She approached Cipleu at her booth and asked if she could show her work.

“I carried her jewelry for a while, but she doesn’t make jewelry anymore,” Verville tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “She has evolved her craft into huge installations and is really pushing the boundaries of what glass can do.”

“Thresholds” is a group glass art exhibition on display through May 30. Ardest Gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go here.

Trending

  1. Broadway Magic, a Surprise $5 Million Gift and a Speakeasy Finish Power Hobby Center’s Remarkable Houston Night
  2. Houston’s Life Flight Campaign Soars To $60 Million, Guaranteeing 5 New High-Tech Helicopters
  3. Salt & Straw Ice Cream to Open in the Near Southside, Don Artemio to Host Tortilla-Making Workshop, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News
  4. The Late Houston Heiress Anne Schlumberger and a Record-Breaking $31.4 Million Lalanne Hippo
  5. Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Best Things To Do in the City
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Curated Collection

Swipe
6347 Woodland Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6347 Woodland Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jean Bateman
This property is listed by: Jean Bateman (214) 912-9288 Email Realtor
6347 Woodland Drive
3518 Caruth Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3518 Caruth Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Caruth Boulevard
4511 Watauga Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4511 Watauga Road
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4511 Watauga Road
6605 Mimosa Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6605 Mimosa Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6605 Mimosa Lane
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
3849 Hawick Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3849 Hawick Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Maureen Frieze
This property is listed by: Maureen Frieze (214) 929-1166 Email Realtor
3849 Hawick Lane
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3914 Dunhaven Road
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3914 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3914 Dunhaven Road
48 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

48 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
48 Ash Bluff Lane
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,799,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
6834 Northridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6834 Northridge Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6834 Northridge Drive
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$10,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Make Your Move
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X