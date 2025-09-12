The Woodlands’ Community Art Push Gets a Leadership Boost — See the Visionaries Stepping Up

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes up an entire wall in The Waterway. It is one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

Township director Cindy Heiser, Township director and TWAC Board of Directors member Dr. Ann Snyder, Arts Council Board of Directors president Haley Garcia and TWAC executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright show off "Critter Creature," a bench underwritten by The Woodlands Young Learner Academy. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim N. Hill with Jenny Carattini Wright, TWAC Board of Directors president Haley Garcia, Cindy Heiser and Laura Snyder during the reception for his painting exhibit at The Woodlands Arts Council on June 5, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Jim N. Hill)

The four newest members of the Board of Directors for The Woodlands Arts Council are Bruce Tough, Lizzie Pritchett, Dr. Ann Snyder and Blaine Decker. (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

Board president Haley Garcia chaired last year's Art Dash Party as part of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

Haley Garcia has been named president of the Board of Directors for The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo courtesy of Haley Garcia)

The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is entering a new era. Haley Garcia, a longtime resident of The Woodlands and devoted arts supporter, has been named the new president of the board of directors. The Council also has a new executive team and four new board directors, reflecting its continued growth and community impact.

“The Woodlands Arts Council is proud to have such a wonderful group of talented, experienced and community-minded individuals serving on our board of directors,” TWAC executive director and CEO Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “Each is a dedicated supporter of the arts and the creative community. Their involvement strengthens both the organization and growing the arts.”

Garcia began helping The Council five years ago. Now she steps into leadership as president of the board of directors.

A native Houstonian, Garcia is an entrepreneur, a leading real estate broker and an executive business coach. She is passionate about cultivating lasting relationships with artists and The Woodlands community.

“The Woodlands Arts Council exists as the cultural arts heartbeat of our community,” she says. “Our role is to connect people to beauty, creativity and one another through experiences that inspire both reflection and joy. We’re here to celebrate the arts and to ensure they are accessible to all.”

Garcia points to signature events — notably The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, Texas Fine Craft Show and Young Makers Market — as a testament to the Arts Council’s impact. TWAC also does programming for scholarships, microgrants, senior programs and partnerships with local organizations.

“Through these programs, we bring the arts into daily life, because art matters,” Garcia says.

Public art is a major part of the mission.

“Access to public art is about belonging and inspiration as we move through our community,” Garcia says. “It reminds passersby that this space and this moment are for them. Public art invites them to pause, reflect and connect. Whether they’re experiencing joy or navigating a challenge.

“It sparks conversations, expands perspectives and deepens hometown pride. Public art levels the playing field. It isn’t hidden behind a ticketed door or reserved for a special event. It’s free, open to everyone and woven into the fabric of our community.”

A New Executive Team for The Woodlands Arts Council

In addition to Garcia’s appointment, the TWAC executive team now includes Ted Harris, general manager of The Woodlands Mall, as vice president. Russell Leto, president of Progressive Commercial Aquatics, will serve as treasurer. Nancy Charbonneau, principal designer and CEO of Charbonneau Interiors, is taking on the secretary position.

The Woodlands Arts Council also welcomes four new board directors who bring wide-ranging expertise in business, education and civic leadership. Blaine Decker, financial advisor with Woodforest Wealth/Raymond James, is a West Point graduate and Bronze Star recipient whose service includes a decade in the U.S. Army. He’s a former CSISD School Board member and past president of the Brazos Valley Symphony.

Lizzie Pritchett is the founder of Bellwether Concepts, a digital marketing agency that specializes in social media, branding and digital engagement. She partners with businesses and nonprofits to expand their reach and build authentic connections.

Dr. Ann K. Snyder has lived and served in The Woodlands for more than 36 years. She led Interfaith of The Woodlands, Interfaith Community Clinic and The Woodlands Methodist School. She also served 15 years on the CISD Board of Trustees. Now in her fifth term on the Township Board of Directors, Snyder is a returning TWAC board member and recognized Hometown Hero, Citizen of the Year and Rotary International honoree in The Woodlands.

Rounding out the group is Bruce Tough, founder of Tough Law Firm and chairman of the Montgomery Central Appraisal District. With more than 25 years in elected office, including leadership roles with The Woodlands Township, The Woodlands Fire Department and Conroe ISD, Tough is also a recognized Hometown Hero.

Strengthening Community Through the Arts

TWAC remains committed to its mission of providing regional cultural and educational enrichment opportunities that encourage, support and promote the arts. Along with April’s award-winning The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival, The Woodlands Arts Council is putting on the Texas Fine Craft Show, which is set to run September 26 through September 28 in its second year.

Garcia sees her role as expanding connections.

“Our vision is always about expansion — finding new ways to connect more people through the arts,” she notes. “Right now, we’re developing a corporate program that will allow local companies to engage their employees in community arts initiatives. This kind of involvement reflects the diversity of our community and strengthens partnerships with schools, businesses and other nonprofits.”

She added that the program’s impact will reach far beyond the workplace.

“It will support scholarships for youth, public art installations and more opportunities to create everyday moments of connection through the arts in The Woodlands.”

With Garcia at the helm and a strengthened board in place, The Woodlands Arts Council is poised to broaden its reach. It is all about continuing to build a community where creativity isn’t just celebrated, but embedded into daily life.