The Woodlands’ New First Fifty Sculpture Will Mark the Passage Of Time, Bringing More Than 400 New Trees

The bars inside the circular sculpture represent trees and the eight residential villages of The Woodlands. (Illustration courtesy of LANDology)

Stainless steel markers indicate the passing of years on the corten sculpture. (Illustration courtesy of LANDology)

The roadway will feature extensive landscaping improvements on both the eastbound and westbound sides of Woodlands Parkway. (Illustration courtesy of LANDology)

The base of the "First Fifty" sculpture marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands. (Illustration courtesy of LANDology)

Before there were villages, parkways or a town center, there was a concrete pour. A new sculpture dubbed “First Fifty” will now mark that moment at a historic Woodlands intersection. More than 50 years ago, this pour marked the beginning of this pioneering master planned community. It would grow far beyond many imagined possible.

The project sits at the intersection of Woodlands Parkway and Grogan’s Mill Road. This crossroads is where the first residential village in The Woodlands’ Grogan’s Mill meets Town Center, the community’s central business district. The site also holds historical significance as the location of the first concrete pour in The Woodlands.

At the base of the sculpture is a dedication plaque honoring Plato Pappas. He was the first civil engineer hired by The Woodlands founder George Mitchell and played a key role in shaping the community’s earliest infrastructure.

Beyond the First Fifty sculpture itself, the surrounding area will undergo extensive landscaping improvements. Funding comes through Woodlands Road Utility District No. 1.

The enhancements will introduce more than 400 new trees. Thousands of shrubs and groundcover plantings will also be added. At the same time, crews will preserve the existing tree canopy and remove invasive species to support the local ecology.

Stone retaining walls and slope stabilization systems will address erosion concerns at the intersection. Iconic stone sphere monuments will improve durability and visual impact. Together, these elements are designed to strengthen the site while elevating its overall appearance.

First Fifty Sculpture Measures Time

The artwork uses corten steel to form a 50-foot-diameter sculpture. The material also appears in Charles Pebworth’s “The Family” sculpture, located at the corner of Woodlands Parkway at Interstate 45.

First Fifty honors The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary (which took place in October 2024) while symbolizing its enduring legacy. Stainless steel markers line the frame, marking the passage of time since The Woodlands was founded in 1974. The effect resembles a timepiece, quietly marking each passing year.

Interwoven within the frame are eight sculpted trees finished in gold and silver. These trees represent the community’s eight residential villages and reflect The Woodlands’ long-standing connection to nature.

According to Howard Hughes, the varying steel diameters of the tree branches reference the passage of time like the weights of a grandfather clock. Viewed together, they represent the quality of life, connection with nature and a shared sense of belonging across all villages.

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors chairman Brad Bailey says donor contributions funded the art project. The contributions came from The Woodlands Township’s Cultural Projects Reserve, Town Center Owners Association and Howard Hughes.

LANDology served as the lead site design and landscape architect for the project. Gulf Coast Landscaping acted as the general contractor.

First Fifty is currently under construction, with the full installation expected to be completed in early 2026.