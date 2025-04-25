Woodlands Art Festival
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
01
07

An artist and festivalgoer share a moment at the booth during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

02
07

Colorado-based ceramicist Peter Karner earned Best of Show in the Ceramics category. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
07

Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

04
07

Spring sunshine and crowds marked the 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

05
07

Meet Taman VanScoy, the featured artist for the 2026 Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
07

The Festival’s 20th anniversary was made possible by more than 500 dedicated community volunteers. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

07
07

Lou Ann Townsend of New Mexico was selected as the Best of Show winner in Painting. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Woodlands Art Festival
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
WWAF 2025
Arts / Galleries

20 Years In, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Isn’t Coasting — With a No. 4 National Ranking and Huge Crowds, This Cultural Powerhouse Only Grows

The Talk Of the Art World and Texas Driven

BY // 04.24.25
An artist and festivalgoer share a moment at the booth during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)
Colorado-based ceramicist Peter Karner earned Best of Show in the Ceramics category. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)
Spring sunshine and crowds marked the 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)
Meet Taman VanScoy, the featured artist for the 2026 Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Festival’s 20th anniversary was made possible by more than 500 dedicated community volunteers. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)
Lou Ann Townsend of New Mexico was selected as the Best of Show winner in Painting. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
7

An artist and festivalgoer share a moment at the booth during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

2
7

Colorado-based ceramicist Peter Karner earned Best of Show in the Ceramics category. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
7

Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

4
7

Spring sunshine and crowds marked the 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

5
7

Meet Taman VanScoy, the featured artist for the 2026 Festival. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
7

The Festival’s 20th anniversary was made possible by more than 500 dedicated community volunteers. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

7
7

Lou Ann Townsend of New Mexico was selected as the Best of Show winner in Painting. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival marked a milestone, drawing 20,000 art lovers for a vibrant three-day celebration. Recently ranked No. 4 in USA Today‘s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Art Festival and No. 6 in Art Sales by Art Fair Sourcebook, this signature festival in The Woodlands continues to only rise in both prestige and influence.

With perfect weather and a lively atmosphere, The Waterway and Town Green Park became the epicenter of creativity and community.

Festival goers explored art from more than 200 juried artists, enjoyed nearly 40 live performances and participated in hands-on activities for all ages. More than 500 volunteers supported the event, weaving their efforts into a remarkable milestone year.

“We’re grateful for the artists, volunteers, sponsors and attendees who made this special anniversary one to remember. An event of this scale and impact wouldn’t be possible without them,” The Woodlands Arts Council’s executive director and CEO Jenny Carattini-Wright says.

“This year was a true reflection of our mission to make art matter in our community. We look forward to many more successful events.”

WWAF 2025
Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

Waterway Arts Festival Winners

Each year, a panel of jurors — comprised of arts professionals, curators and experienced artists — selects the festival’s winners from a deep and diverse pool of talent. With more than 200 juried artists across a range of mediums, competition for the Best of Show titles is always fierce.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

This year’s standout winners included Lou Ann Townsend in Painting; James Offeman in Drawing, Pastels and Printmaking; Randi Solin in Glass; George Perdomo and Jorge Villa in Sculpture; Michael Behr in Photography; and Peter Karner in Ceramics.

Peter Karner WWAF
Peter Karner holds his Best of Show ribbon at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

Karner, based in Colorado, is now a two-time Best of Show recipient at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Known for his rich glazes and quiet, balanced forms, he brings a reverence for tradition into modern design.

“As the son of a quilter, I was always surrounded by pattern,” Karner says. “I’m interested in making very contemporary, modern pieces that also feel ancient.”

Looking Ahead to Next Year’s Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival

Planning is already underway for next year’s festival. The 2026 Featured Artist is Taman VanScoy, a California-based painter whose landscapes evoke peaceful contemplation and a sense of serenity. With more than 20 years’ experience on the national art show circuit, his award-winning paintings have captivated collectors nationwide. One of his works will be featured on all promotions for next year’s festival.

Taman Van Scoy
Meet Taman VanScoy, the featured artist for the 2026 Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

This will be VanScoy’s third appearance at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. He says he loves its hometown feel.

“I love festivals that are locally supported,” VanScoy says. “Houston’s huge, right? But this feels more like home. This feels super friendly and very intimate.”

Proceeds from the festival directly support The Woodlands Arts Council’s year-round programming, including the Student Art Scholarship and Microgrants Programs, as well as public art initiatives that enrich the cultural landscape of The Woodlands and Montgomery County. Over the past 20 years, the arts council has awarded more than $1.7 million to students, teachers, schools and organizations.

Looking ahead? The 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival will take place Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. For updates and details as they get revealed, go here.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The <em>Peaky Blinders</em> Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
read full series
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X