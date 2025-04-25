20 Years In, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Isn’t Coasting — With a No. 4 National Ranking and Huge Crowds, This Cultural Powerhouse Only Grows

Lou Ann Townsend of New Mexico was selected as the Best of Show winner in Painting. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Festival’s 20th anniversary was made possible by more than 500 dedicated community volunteers. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

Art lovers connect inside one of the artist booths at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Mauricio Ramirez)

Colorado-based ceramicist Peter Karner earned Best of Show in the Ceramics category. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

An artist and festivalgoer share a moment at the booth during The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

The 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival marked a milestone, drawing 20,000 art lovers for a vibrant three-day celebration. Recently ranked No. 4 in USA Today‘s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Art Festival and No. 6 in Art Sales by Art Fair Sourcebook, this signature festival in The Woodlands continues to only rise in both prestige and influence.

With perfect weather and a lively atmosphere, The Waterway and Town Green Park became the epicenter of creativity and community.

Festival goers explored art from more than 200 juried artists, enjoyed nearly 40 live performances and participated in hands-on activities for all ages. More than 500 volunteers supported the event, weaving their efforts into a remarkable milestone year.

“We’re grateful for the artists, volunteers, sponsors and attendees who made this special anniversary one to remember. An event of this scale and impact wouldn’t be possible without them,” The Woodlands Arts Council’s executive director and CEO Jenny Carattini-Wright says.

“This year was a true reflection of our mission to make art matter in our community. We look forward to many more successful events.”

Waterway Arts Festival Winners

Each year, a panel of jurors — comprised of arts professionals, curators and experienced artists — selects the festival’s winners from a deep and diverse pool of talent. With more than 200 juried artists across a range of mediums, competition for the Best of Show titles is always fierce.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

This year’s standout winners included Lou Ann Townsend in Painting; James Offeman in Drawing, Pastels and Printmaking; Randi Solin in Glass; George Perdomo and Jorge Villa in Sculpture; Michael Behr in Photography; and Peter Karner in Ceramics.

Karner, based in Colorado, is now a two-time Best of Show recipient at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Known for his rich glazes and quiet, balanced forms, he brings a reverence for tradition into modern design.

“As the son of a quilter, I was always surrounded by pattern,” Karner says. “I’m interested in making very contemporary, modern pieces that also feel ancient.”

Looking Ahead to Next Year’s Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival

Planning is already underway for next year’s festival. The 2026 Featured Artist is Taman VanScoy, a California-based painter whose landscapes evoke peaceful contemplation and a sense of serenity. With more than 20 years’ experience on the national art show circuit, his award-winning paintings have captivated collectors nationwide. One of his works will be featured on all promotions for next year’s festival.

This will be VanScoy’s third appearance at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. He says he loves its hometown feel.

“I love festivals that are locally supported,” VanScoy says. “Houston’s huge, right? But this feels more like home. This feels super friendly and very intimate.”

Proceeds from the festival directly support The Woodlands Arts Council’s year-round programming, including the Student Art Scholarship and Microgrants Programs, as well as public art initiatives that enrich the cultural landscape of The Woodlands and Montgomery County. Over the past 20 years, the arts council has awarded more than $1.7 million to students, teachers, schools and organizations.

Looking ahead? The 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival will take place Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. For updates and details as they get revealed, go here.