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University of Houston’s $250,000 Arts Night — Keeping Creativity In Motion

Kicking Off a Milestone Centennial Year With the School's Arts Power Front and Center

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Photography Jenny Antill Clifton

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Nick Hauge, Frank Liu and David & Skye Chao at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Nick Hauge, Frank Liu and David & Skye Chao at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dean Andrew Davis and honoree Regent Beth Madison at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dean Andrew Davis and honoree Regent Beth Madison at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse & Robert Muse at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse & Robert Muse at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Claudia Pedroza, Dr. Stephen McCauley, David Peavy and Dr. Krešimir Josić at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Claudia Pedroza, Dr. Stephen McCauley, David Peavy and Dr. Krešimir Josić at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kirby Liu at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Kirby Liu at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dean Andrew Davis and Distinguished Alumnus Kenneth Radnofsky at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dean Andrew Davis and Distinguished Alumnus Kenneth Radnofsky at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Drew Helmer, Lisa Long and Robert Royall at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Dr. Drew Helmer, Lisa Long and Robert Royall at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jano Nixon Kelley & John Kelley at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jano Nixon Kelley & John Kelley at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jorge Parodi, Keiji Asakura and Pam Horton at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Jorge Parodi, Keiji Asakura and Pam Horton at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julie Eberly & Rev. Wayne Eberly at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julie Eberly & Rev. Wayne Eberly at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Mitchell Greco, Brandon Weinbrenner and Adam & Melissa Noble at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Mitchell Greco, Brandon Weinbrenner and Adam & Melissa Noble at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julie Strentzsch and Janis Parsley at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Julie Strentzsch and Janis Parsley at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Arturo & Anne Barragan and Alexander Arocha at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Arturo & Anne Barragan and Alexander Arocha at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Mary Schultz-Staupe & Andrew Staupe at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Mary Schultz-Staupe & Andrew Staupe at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Heidi & David Gerger and Dr. John Berry at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Heidi & David Gerger and Dr. John Berry at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Sarah Finke Shideler & Alumni on the Move Jacob Shideler at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Sarah Finke Shideler & Alumni on the Move Jacob Shideler at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

School of Theatre and Dance Director Sharon Ott and School of Art Director Beth Merfish at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

School of Theatre and Dance Director Sharon Ott and School of Art Director Beth Merfish at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Todd Van Kekerix, Timothy Hester, Casey Garza and Jasmine Hester at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Todd Van Kekerix, Timothy Hester, Casey Garza and Jasmine Hester at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Houstonians almost always show up for the arts. University of Houston’s Arts in Motion gala made that point loud and clear.

The school’s Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts welcomed supporters, artists, alumni and civic leaders to POST Houston. The evening celebrated creativity, community and the arts’ ability to move people.

The fête marks a decade of impact for the college. It also launches a year-long giving initiative tied to the University of Houston’s Centennial Campaign.

The fundraising effort focuses on supporting students where they create. It encourages investment in scholarships, facilities and new artistic work to shape the next generation.

Julie Strentzsch and Janis Parsley 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Julie Strentzsch and Janis Parsley at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

A Night of Recognition and Momentum

Every good arts student knows every show has a star. One of the brightest on the Houston arts scene is certainly Beth Madison.

Madison was honored for her leadership and philanthropy, both of which have made a lasting impact on the arts. During the gala, she made a matching gift of $50,000. She became the first major contributor to the Arts in Motion anniversary campaign. Bar raised.

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Distinguished creative alumnus Kenneth Radnofsky was also recognized. In addition, UH honored its Alumni on the Move, including Alexis Pye, Jacob Shideler, Kenneth Broberg and Alex Montoya. Each has made notable contributions across the arts and cultural sectors.

Todd Van Kekerix, Timothy Hester, Casey Garza and Jasmine Hester 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Todd Van Kekerix, Timothy Hester, Casey Garza and Jasmine Hester at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Art in Action

But what is an arts gala without art?

Through the Moving Press: An Exhibition and Print Sale provided to be a clear highlight of the night. This showcase featured works from UH students, alumni and faculty. 

Live printmaking demonstrations brought energy to the space. Limited-edition works were available for purchase. The exhibition embodied the gala’s theme by reinforcing art as a living, evolving force.

Proceeds from the print sale directly benefit student scholarships.

Dean Andrew Davis and Honoree Regent Beth Madison 4 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dean Andrew Davis and honoree Regent Beth Madison at the University of Houston Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts 2026 Arts in Motion Gala (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

By the end of the night, the gala raised more than $250,000 to benefit student scholarships, faculty initiatives and future-facing programs. Through a range of giving opportunities, from annual funds to endowed scholarships and unrestricted support, the campaign balances both immediate needs with longterm sustainability. 

The future of the arts in Houston is already in motion. The momentum goes on.

PC Seen: McGovern College of the Arts Dean and the evening’s emcee Andrew Davis and his wife — the pianist Corey Tu; Blaffer Art Museum director and chief curator Dr. Laura Augusta; Public Art UHS executive director and chief curator Dr. Rachel Mohl with colleague Theresa Escobedo; POST Houston’s Frank Liu and son Kirby Liu; Skye and David Chao; UH Associate VP Rebecca Gentry; Dr. Cullen Geiselman Muse and Robert Muse; Heidi and David Gerger; Mary and Bernie Arocha with son Alexander ArochaBeverly and John Berry; Jo Furr; Rothko Chapel’s Alecia Harris; gallerists Yvonne Garcia and Barbara Davis; Margaret Poissant; and artists Pat Masterson and Lauren Christlieb, whose printmaking prowess was on view.

Additional reporting for this story came from Catherine D. Anspon 

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