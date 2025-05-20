Inside Virgin Hotels Dallas’ Extensive Art Collection — Over 890 Works By Local and Visiting Artists

The Commons Club is the perfect place for an after-work drink or catch up with friends.

Virgin Hotels Dallas has a lot to its name. Not only is it the sole hotel in the bustling, ever-growing Dallas Design District, but it has become a central hub for arts, music, and culture. Pop into the hotel on any given day or night and you’ll see networking meetings, friends catching up over coffee, and first dates. It’s easy to see why. The hotel has become a beacon for community partnerships and programming in championing art and culture.

But, for just as much as it does outside its walls, the collection within the hotel’s own floors tells a beautiful story of creativity and community. In fact, each and every of the 260 guest rooms in the hotel actually has a different and unique art piece as part of the interior design.

Virgin Hotels Dallas has an extensive art program that was created in partnership with art curator Lesli Marshall. From sculptural installations and paintings in the Funny Library Coffee Shop to murals in private meeting rooms, there are a variety of pieces by both local and visiting artists. Marshall has curated over 890 original paintings, sculptures, and murals from artists all around the nation. She particularly focused on local artists, representing a beautiful union of the Virgin Brand and the Dallas art scene.

In addition to Marshall’s work, other highlights of the hotel’s arts program include Kenneth Crain and his Studio No. 217 team’s massive Moon Ship sculpture at the hotel’s entrance. And, guests can’t miss Michael Reeder’s mixed media work for the meeting and event space. Step inside Funny Library Coffee Shop to experience Sergio Garcia’s tongue-and-cheek sculptures and a playful mural by Jeremy Biggers.

But it’s not just inside Virgin Hotels Dallas that features this unparalleled art collection. Marshall tapped Los Angeles-based artist Drew Merritt to create a landmark mural on the hotel’s façade, playfully embracing the Virgin Group ethos. The mural depicts a larger-than-life scene of a young girl floating through space (a nod to Virgin Galactic) wearing a Victorian dress and sporting a copper dive helmet, representing Richard Branson’s commitment to protecting the ocean. Other symbols include a floating crown, a periscope, high heels, a carousel horse with a microphone for a handle, and paper airplanes made of sheet music by Virgin recording artists like Roy Orbison and Smashing Pumpkins.

The art collection is reflective of the hotel’s location. Guests are encouraged to interact with the art both inside and outside of the hotel. The entire Dallas Design District has large sculptures and art pieces throughout the neighborhood. Showrooms and boutiques decorate the District, allowing visitors the chance to meander through one of the nation’s top design meccas.

Staying at Virgin Hotels Dallas doesn’t just mean a place to rest your head — it’s a place meant to invigorate your soul.