ayla Ash Davis Jenny Carattini-Wright
Woodlands Arts Council
Jayla Davis Woodlands Arts Council
01
03

Jayla Ash Davis and Jenny Carattini-Wright pose at the Woodlands Arts Council event where Jayla was honored as a Woman of Distinction. (Courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

02
03

One of the pieces that is part of the exhibited collection is from California artist Regina Lyubovnaya.

03
03

Artist Jayla Ash Davis, center, talks about art in her collection with Keith Verville and Ardest Gallery owner Julie Verville at preview event. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

ayla Ash Davis Jenny Carattini-Wright
Woodlands Arts Council
Jayla Davis Woodlands Arts Council
Arts / Galleries / Arts - The Woodlands

A Mysterious New Art Exhibition Takes Over The Woodlands Arts Council’s Headquarters — Inside the World of Collected Recollections

Jayla Ash Davis and Chris Davis Share Their Art

BY // 07.19.24
Jayla Ash Davis and Jenny Carattini-Wright pose at the Woodlands Arts Council event where Jayla was honored as a Woman of Distinction. (Courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)
One of the pieces that is part of the exhibited collection is from California artist Regina Lyubovnaya.
Artist Jayla Ash Davis, center, talks about art in her collection with Keith Verville and Ardest Gallery owner Julie Verville at preview event. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
3

Jayla Ash Davis and Jenny Carattini-Wright pose at the Woodlands Arts Council event where Jayla was honored as a Woman of Distinction. (Courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

2
3

One of the pieces that is part of the exhibited collection is from California artist Regina Lyubovnaya.

3
3

Artist Jayla Ash Davis, center, talks about art in her collection with Keith Verville and Ardest Gallery owner Julie Verville at preview event. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

An exhibition of artwork from Jayla Ash Davis and Chris Davis dubbed “Collected Recollections” is now showing at The Woodlands Arts Council’s new exhibition space and headquarter offices. The Jayla Ash Davis and Chris Davis collection is mysterious, melancholy and reminiscent. It trends toward a dark ambiance with a large pinch of humor. The past becomes the present, and obsolete items are reincarnated into beautiful, thoughtful art.

There are memories and beauty in the discarded, the reuse of everyday objects in assemblage works, countless 3D sculptures that utilize small pieces of antique artifacts and artworks made from organic media, including antique hair, bones and other mementos. These keepsakes are given another purpose, meaning and existence, becoming new heirlooms and objects d’art. Two dimensional works include quirky and curious meaningful pieces containing questions, messages, endless childhood thoughts and the avant-garde.

Every piece has its own story.

“This exhibition is a dip into the past and a nod to the future,” curator Annette Palmer says. “It’s about longevity and preservation, tradition with a modern approach and a view forward using experimental techniques and approaches.”

It comes from artists known in The Woodlands. Chris Davis had a 40 year career as an art educator. Jayla Ash Davis won the 2023 Woman of Distinction from The Woodlands Arts Council.

The Woodlands Arts Council’s Showcase Center

One of the pieces on display in this new exhibition is from California artist Regina Lyubovnaya, the 2023 Featured Artist at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

Woodlands Arts Council
One of the pieces that is part of the exhibited collection is from California artist Regina Lyubovnaya.

Many of the works come from Ash Davis, an accomplished multi-faceted artist. She describes her work as “realism with a touch of abstraction.” She works in both 2D and 3D.

“I draw in pencil, colored pencil, charcoal,” Davis says. “I also play with media, using anything to create a rich, interesting surface to camouflage the images I use as personal symbols in my work. I occasionally build constructions to house the objects and images in my pieces, creating different levels to explore.”

An exhibit dedicated to The Woodlands’ upcoming 50th anniversary closed on July 11, clearing the way for this new “Collected Recollections” art exhibition.

This exhibit is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm each day. It can be found at The Woodlands Arts Council’s still new headquarters at 9450 Grogan’s Mill Road, Suite 160. “Collected Recollections” runs through September 26.

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1203 Nantucket Drive
Open House
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Open House
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4715 Pine Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4509 Blossom Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
5418 Indigo Street
Open House
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$497,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5755 Valkeith Drive
Open House
Maplewood South
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/21 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X