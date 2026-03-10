The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.
Taman_VanScoy
Spring_Reflection_by_Taman_Vanscoy
Flowering fields VanScoy
WWAF 2025
Trees and Stream VanScoy
Into the distance VanScoy
01
07

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and a one-of-a-kind scene. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

02
07

Meet Taman VanScoy, the Featured Artist for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

03
07

“Spring Reflection” by Taman VanScoy is the featured artwork for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

04
07

“Flowering Field” is an example of Taman VanScoy’s current focus on landscapes and dreamlike scenes. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

05
07

California painter Taman VanScoy is known for peaceful, dreamlike landscapes inspired by nature. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
07

“Trees and Stream” is a serene landscape that is part of Taman VanScoy’s current body of work. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

07
07

Taman VanScoy’s “Into the Distance” is a tranquil landscape featuring trees and mountains. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.
Taman_VanScoy
Spring_Reflection_by_Taman_Vanscoy
Flowering fields VanScoy
WWAF 2025
Trees and Stream VanScoy
Into the distance VanScoy
Arts / Galleries

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Returns With a California Original — Meet Featured Artist Taman VanScoy

Quiet, Dreamlike Landscapes and a Technique That Almost Happened by Accident

BY //
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and a one-of-a-kind scene. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)
Meet Taman VanScoy, the Featured Artist for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)
“Spring Reflection” by Taman VanScoy is the featured artwork for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)
“Flowering Field” is an example of Taman VanScoy’s current focus on landscapes and dreamlike scenes. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)
California painter Taman VanScoy is known for peaceful, dreamlike landscapes inspired by nature. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
“Trees and Stream” is a serene landscape that is part of Taman VanScoy’s current body of work. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)
Taman VanScoy’s “Into the Distance” is a tranquil landscape featuring trees and mountains. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)
1
7

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and a one-of-a-kind scene. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

2
7

Meet Taman VanScoy, the Featured Artist for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

3
7

“Spring Reflection” by Taman VanScoy is the featured artwork for the 2026 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

4
7

“Flowering Field” is an example of Taman VanScoy’s current focus on landscapes and dreamlike scenes. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

5
7

California painter Taman VanScoy is known for peaceful, dreamlike landscapes inspired by nature. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
7

“Trees and Stream” is a serene landscape that is part of Taman VanScoy’s current body of work. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

7
7

Taman VanScoy’s “Into the Distance” is a tranquil landscape featuring trees and mountains. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

The nationally recognized Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is returning in April for its 21st year. One of the top outdoor art festivals in the entire country, it draws acclaimed artists and thousands of visitors each year. Among this year’s standout artists is California painter Taman VanScoy, who’s been selected as the festival’s featured artist.

This will be VanScoy’s fourth appearance at the Waterway Arts Festival.

“We selected Taman VanScoy as our 2026 Featured Artist because his work consistently stood out,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “His work impressed the juror, earning high scores. It also resonated with patrons drawn to the calm, reflective quality of his paintings.

“Throughout the show, we heard countless compliments about his pieces and the peaceful energy they bring to a space. We’re honored to highlight both his work and his spirit.”

Trees and Stream VanScoy
“Trees and Stream” is a serene landscape that is part of Taman VanScoy’s current body of work. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

VanScoy first heard about The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival from fellow artists. He has now been juried into the show for the past three years.

Last year’s experience left a strong impression. “The 2025 festival was amazing,” VanScoy says. “The community support is the best I’ve ever seen. I can tell how much the artists are appreciated.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

From Waldorf Classrooms to Watercolor

VanScoy grew up in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He attended a Waldorf school from kindergarten through 12th grade, an environment that encouraged creativity.

“Waldorf was essential to my creative approach to art and life in general,” VanScoy says. “It was so supportive for a child.”

VanScoy later graduated from Cal State Long Beach. However, he began selling his artwork in 2001 while still developing his career. Those early sales encouraged him to stay on his artistic path. He entered his first art show in 2002.

Over time, VanScoy developed an unusual style as a watercolor painter. His distinctive “dry” technique happened almost by accident. He took a break from painting and spent time drawing instead. When he returned to watercolor, the paintings carried the feel of those drawings.

Flowering fields VanScoy
“Flowering Field” is an example of Taman VanScoy’s current focus on landscapes and serene natural scenes. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

His work also reflects the impact of several well-known artists. VanScoy cites Gerhard Richter‘s painting “Betty” as inspiration for its realism and dreamlike mood. He also admires Richter’s freedom to explore different styles. Vincent van Gogh’s expressive brushstrokes and bold color combinations shape his work as well.

“As a child, I never thought being a full time artist was possible,” VanScoy says. “I feel honored every time a painting sells.”

Life on the Art Show Circuit

VanScoy spends much of the year traveling to art shows. Even when he’s 2,000 miles from California, he feels at home.

“Art shows are my comfort zone,” he says. “I love meeting my customers and learning how my work makes them feel. It’s a privilege to create something that touches people emotionally.”

Those interactions often fuel his next pieces. “I leave inspired to create more,” he says.

VanScoy’s current body of work explores the idea of new beginnings through changing seasons. The paintings draw heavily from nature, featuring peaceful, atmospheric landscapes.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival runs Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. For more information and tickets, go here.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
read full series
The Birdsall Residences

Featured Properties

Swipe
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
1804 Bolsover St.
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover St.
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover St.
7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Leisure Lane
2700 Wroxton Road
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton Road
West University, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton Road
2016 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2016 Milford
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Reid
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2016 Milford
3133 Bissonnet
West University
FOR SALE

3133 Bissonnet
West University, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3133 Bissonnet
903 E 25th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

903 E 25th Street
Houston, TX

$1,460,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
903 E 25th Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X