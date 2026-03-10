The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Returns With a California Original — Meet Featured Artist Taman VanScoy

“Trees and Stream” is a serene landscape that is part of Taman VanScoy’s current body of work. (Photo courtesy Taman VanScoy)

The nationally recognized Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is returning in April for its 21st year. One of the top outdoor art festivals in the entire country, it draws acclaimed artists and thousands of visitors each year. Among this year’s standout artists is California painter Taman VanScoy, who’s been selected as the festival’s featured artist.

This will be VanScoy’s fourth appearance at the Waterway Arts Festival.

“We selected Taman VanScoy as our 2026 Featured Artist because his work consistently stood out,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “His work impressed the juror, earning high scores. It also resonated with patrons drawn to the calm, reflective quality of his paintings.

“Throughout the show, we heard countless compliments about his pieces and the peaceful energy they bring to a space. We’re honored to highlight both his work and his spirit.”

VanScoy first heard about The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival from fellow artists. He has now been juried into the show for the past three years.

Last year’s experience left a strong impression. “The 2025 festival was amazing,” VanScoy says. “The community support is the best I’ve ever seen. I can tell how much the artists are appreciated.”

From Waldorf Classrooms to Watercolor

VanScoy grew up in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He attended a Waldorf school from kindergarten through 12th grade, an environment that encouraged creativity.

“Waldorf was essential to my creative approach to art and life in general,” VanScoy says. “It was so supportive for a child.”

VanScoy later graduated from Cal State Long Beach. However, he began selling his artwork in 2001 while still developing his career. Those early sales encouraged him to stay on his artistic path. He entered his first art show in 2002.

Over time, VanScoy developed an unusual style as a watercolor painter. His distinctive “dry” technique happened almost by accident. He took a break from painting and spent time drawing instead. When he returned to watercolor, the paintings carried the feel of those drawings.

His work also reflects the impact of several well-known artists. VanScoy cites Gerhard Richter‘s painting “Betty” as inspiration for its realism and dreamlike mood. He also admires Richter’s freedom to explore different styles. Vincent van Gogh’s expressive brushstrokes and bold color combinations shape his work as well.

“As a child, I never thought being a full time artist was possible,” VanScoy says. “I feel honored every time a painting sells.”

Life on the Art Show Circuit

VanScoy spends much of the year traveling to art shows. Even when he’s 2,000 miles from California, he feels at home.

“Art shows are my comfort zone,” he says. “I love meeting my customers and learning how my work makes them feel. It’s a privilege to create something that touches people emotionally.”

Those interactions often fuel his next pieces. “I leave inspired to create more,” he says.

VanScoy’s current body of work explores the idea of new beginnings through changing seasons. The paintings draw heavily from nature, featuring peaceful, atmospheric landscapes.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival runs Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12. For more information and tickets, go here.