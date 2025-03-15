The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Celebrates 20 Years With a Fan Favorite’s Rise — Meet Your New Featured Artist

"Scattered Thoughts" is part of the Mindset series of sculptures by featured artist Thomas Wargin. It is an enticing vision of our ability to cope with the overwhelming thoughts we face in our everyday lives. (Photo courtesy of Thomas Wargin)

This sculpture is part of the Cycle series and is influenced by Thomas Wargin's time at Harley Davidson. (Photo courtesy of Thomas Wargin)

Thomas Wargin will be the featured artist for the 20th anniversary of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy of Mauricio Ramirez)

This sculpture is part of the "Perseverance" series by The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival's new featured artist Thomas Wargin.

The return of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is always exciting, but this year’s three-day festival promises to be extra special. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the beloved art extravaganza is set for April 11 through April 13. With its signature blend of art, music, food and more, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival has become a staple for both local and visiting art lovers. This year, the festival has tapped sculptor Thomas Wargin to be its featured artist.

Each year, festival staff and board members navigate the event to choose the “Best of Show” awards. One of the coveted winners gets an invitation to return the following year as the featured artist. The featured artist generously donates original artwork that serves as the basis for The Waterway Arts Festival’s posters, T-shirts, kids activities and other promotional materials.

“As we approached our 20th anniversary, we felt inspired to select an artist whose work sparks reflection and curiosity,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “Thomas Wargin’s artwork invites contemplation. He received our Best of Show awards in both 2021 and 2023, so featuring him in this milestone year was a natural choice.”

A Festival Favorite

Wargin is no stranger to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival scene. The Wisconsin-based sculptor has attended the event for years. His “Balancing Boundaries” piece is the signature artwork for this year’s festival. An image of the sculpture will appear on T-shirts, banners and promotional materials.

“It explores the tension between freedom and constraint, harmony and discord,” Wargin says. “The central figure, rendered in a dynamic pose, embodies human vulnerability. It contorts within a geometric steel cube — a symbol of imposed limitations.” Tree branches interwoven with the cube suggests nature’s persistence and resilience against control.

Wargin will bring a variety of sculptures to the festival. “Every year I try to bring a new series or experimental work that no one’s seen and that isn’t on the website,” she says.

One of the highlights of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival every year is the Art Dash Party, a Friday night event where ticket holders have 60 seconds to claim a piece of art when their turn is called. Wargin’s “Balancing Boundaries” will be available during this high-energy event.

For Wargin, balancing his studio time with festival appearances is a delicate act. “It’s very difficult to create while traveling,” Wargin admits. “I can sketch ideas on the road, but the studio is where the magic happens.”

He carefully plans his schedule, attending eight to 12 shows a year. Sometimes he groups multiple shows in one month to carve out two to three months of uninterrupted studio time.

From Harley Davidson to Sculpture

Wargin has been a full-time sculptor for 25 years, but his artistic journey began in the industrial design world. He worked for Harley Davidson, where he created designs for motorcycle parts and accessories. During his time there, he developed a series of sculptures inspired by his work environment.

“Because I was intrigued by machines and mechanisms, I created a series about my work environment. My goal was to capture the essence of what makes a person ride,” Wargin notes. “I wanted to interpret the integration of man and machine, creating a half-man, half-cycle series.”

While his time at Harley Davidson was rewarding, it also limited his creative freedom. “It was a fun time, but it held me back from exploring new ideas,” Wargin says. “I even named some of my sculptures after the top-secret projects that I worked on at Harley Davidson.”

Returning to The Woodlands Waterway Festival is always a highlight for Wargin.

“The festival has been exciting and exhilarating for me over the years,” he says. “When I first started, I made enough to try again and again until the audience began to notice and recognize my work. It took a while but now it’s one of my top events.”

Wargin has built lasting connections at the festival. “What I look forward to most is the staff, the patrons and the appreciation from attendees,” he says. “I’ve made new friends and have even added some to my contacts. Coming back to The Woodlands is always exciting — seeing familiar faces and being surrounded by art lovers makes it special.”

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival will run April 11 through April 13. Festival hours are Friday, April 11 from 1 pm to 5 pm, Saturday, April 12 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, April 13 from 12 pm to 5 pm. For more information or to buy tickets, go here.