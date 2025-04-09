The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is quite a creative scene.
Arts / Galleries

The Top 7 Insider Tips for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — Your Guide To The 20th Anniversary Extravaganza

Fast Track Your Festival Experience With These Artful Hacks

BY // 04.09.25
The 20th-annual Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is happening this weekend — Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy world-class art, local eats and vibrant entertainment. Whether you’re a festival veteran or a first-timer, these are the things you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a moment this weekend.

Here are The Top 7 Insider Tips for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival:

Discover your next favorite artist at the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Arts Council)

1) Skip The Lines and Buy Ahead of Time

Purchase your tickets online for the best deal, as prices increase at the gate. All ticket proceeds benefit The Woodlands Arts Council’s year-round programs. These programs positively impact students, educators and arts organizations in Montgomery County.

2) Celebrate the 20-Year Journey of Making Art Matter

All around the festival, you’ll feel the excitement of the 20th anniversary. Pause between artist booths in Town Green Park or near Gate 4 to explore the colorful timeline banners. They highlight the history of The Woodlands Arts Council. Don’t forget to visit The Market for commemorative and vintage festival merchandise. While you’re there, pick up the Student Art Anthology to support the Student Art Scholarship program.

3) Connect with This Year’s Featured Artist

Meet Thomas Wargin, this year’s featured artist, and experience his stunning work at Watercolor Terrace, one of the festival’s most creative spots. While you’re there, don’t miss “The Beauty of Nature in The Woodlands,” the mural celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. Want to plan ahead? Browse the artist directory online and select your favorite artists to visit.

Howard Hughes
Books on the Green adds literary power to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. (Photo courtesy Village Books)

4) Ride a Wave of Literary Inspiration

Take a break from visual art and unwind at Books On The Green, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee, craft beer or a glass of wine while immersing yourself in literary events. North of Town Green Park, you’ll find award-winning authors, poetry buskers, storytelling competitions, a poetry slam and the longest game of “Pass the Story.”

In partnership with Village Books, this space also features titles from authors across genres and age groups. Check out the full lineup here.

5) Plan Your Schedule Around Live Music

Pick your perfect vibe at the Palette Cafe Main Stage, or enjoy an acoustic set at Hometown Stage, located at the front of Town Green Park. You’ll also find a variety of performances from local groups at the Art & Culture Stage in ARTopoly, on the west end of The Woodlands Waterway. View the full lineup here.

6) Immerse Your Kids in the World of Art

ARTopoly, located at the west end of The Woodlands Waterway, offers a creative experience for kids in partnership with The Woodlands Children’s Museum. On Saturday and Sunday, activities will include hands-on projects inspired by featured artists, graffiti hats, face painting and more. Get details about ARTopoly here.

7) Enjoy Local Eats and Drinks

Recharge with delicious local food, ice cream and beverages throughout the festival. The Palette Café is a fan favorite for taking a break. You can also sip a glass of wine at Wine on the Water.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival runs this Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13. Festival hours are Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, go here.

