Snow In The Woodlands — Striking Winter Scenes Showcased In New Exhibition Of Rare Weather Photos

Judge Patti Gary with TWAC Ted Harris, and TWAC Executive Director Jenny Carattini-Wright at the opening reception for "Winter Wonderland." (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

"The Dreamer" was first in the adult amateur photographer category in the first photography contest held by The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands Arts Council’s newest exhibition dubbed “Winter in The Woodlands” is a photography showcase featuring finalists from organization’s first community photography contest. The exhibition celebrates the creative vision of local photographers who captured and preserved surprising winters with snow in The Woodlands. The show will be on view through February 5 at the TWAC Gallery.

The show has been curated by guest curator Annette Palmer.

“Once a year, if we are lucky, Mother Nature blesses us with winter,” Palmer says. “We are given a different perspective on the familiar. We are awestruck by the newness of our surroundings, our beautiful Woodlands becomes truly magical in this chilly weather, winding tree lined trails and pathways invite us to explore beguiling destinations, and our lakes and ponds reveal new depths in their internal reflections.

“It is a delight to appreciate this enchanting beauty through captured fleeting moments interpreted by members of our community in the medium of photography.”

While snow is an uncommon sight in The Woodlands, the few winter storms over the past five years have left a lasting impression on residents and artists alike. Just a couple of snowy days can fill the community with joy and excitement, turning parks, pathways and even streets into scenes of wonder that live beyond memory and are preserved in photographs capturing the serene beauty and essence of winter.

Local award-winning photographer Patti Gary adjudicated the show, and talked about her criteria for judging.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items Swipe

















Next

“Does that image grab my attention,?” Gary says. “Is it memorable? Creativity and originality — is it a fresh idea? Is it unique? How well did you manage the exposure triangle and all of the elements of what you were taking and does it tell a story? And then the overall impression of the whole photo itself. So that was my mindset as I looked at at each of these.”

The Winter Winners

The winners are Professional Photographer: Dennis Chernov, “Snow Day on The Waterway;” Adult Amateur Photographer: Vance Schwantes, “Christmas Dreaming;” College & High School Student: Emery Oliphant; “Visitor,” and Youth Student: Remington White, “Hello Trolley.”

John Cooper student Emery Oliphant’s photo of the cardinal spoke to Gary.

“I thought this one was particularly original,” Gary says. “Because look how near it is to the ground. It’s not against the sky, it’s not perched in a tree. It’s flying just right above those pavers. So I thought that was quite unique.”

According to Oliphant, the photo took just five minutes to get while she was outdoors wrapped in a blanket using her father’s camera.

Finalists also included Dulce Arelys Gomez Abraham, Kathleen Adey, Elena Agostini, Kayla Bachmeyer, Katherine Borey, Betty-Ann Brose, Jamar Carrington, Nancy Charbonneau, Sakshi Chugh, Stacey Cox, Jeanine Garrett, Nathaniel Holt, Scott Kahney, Julie Pelosi, Evelyn Reinhardt, Zach Thoms, Gustavo von Zeska de Franca, and Heather Wasaff.

This exhibition invites visitors to pause and admire The Woodlands through the lenses of local photographers who interpret the moods, textures and beauty of winter in a region not know for it. One prize remains to be decided — The People’s Choice award. When visitors stop by the gallery, they are invited to cast a ballot for their favorite photo, before February 5 at the close of the exhibit.

The gallery space is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm.