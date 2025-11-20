pelosi TWAC Winter wonderland
Dreamer TWAC Photo contest
Patti Gary Ted Harris Jenny Wright
trolley TWAC Winter wonderland
Emery Oliphant High School Winner with Judge Patti Gary
Chernov TWAC Winter Wonderland
01
06

Julie Pelosi submitted her photo of footsteps in the snow. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
06

"The Dreamer" was first in the adult amateur photographer category in the first photography contest held by The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
06

Judge Patti Gary with TWAC Ted Harris, and TWAC Executive Director Jenny Carattini-Wright at the opening reception for "Winter Wonderland." (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

04
06

"Trolley" won first place in the Youth Student category by Remington White. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

05
06

Judge Patti Gary was struck by John Cooper student Emery Oliphant's original winter photo. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

06
06

Professional photographer Dennis Chernov won first place for his work "Snow Day Waterway." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

pelosi TWAC Winter wonderland
Dreamer TWAC Photo contest
Patti Gary Ted Harris Jenny Wright
trolley TWAC Winter wonderland
Emery Oliphant High School Winner with Judge Patti Gary
Chernov TWAC Winter Wonderland
Arts / Galleries

Snow In The Woodlands — Striking Winter Scenes Showcased In New Exhibition Of Rare Weather Photos

And the Winners Are. . .

BY //
Julie Pelosi submitted her photo of footsteps in the snow. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
"The Dreamer" was first in the adult amateur photographer category in the first photography contest held by The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Judge Patti Gary with TWAC Ted Harris, and TWAC Executive Director Jenny Carattini-Wright at the opening reception for "Winter Wonderland." (Photo courtesy of TWAC)
"Trolley" won first place in the Youth Student category by Remington White. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Judge Patti Gary was struck by John Cooper student Emery Oliphant's original winter photo. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)
Professional photographer Dennis Chernov won first place for his work "Snow Day Waterway." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
6

Julie Pelosi submitted her photo of footsteps in the snow. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
6

"The Dreamer" was first in the adult amateur photographer category in the first photography contest held by The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
6

Judge Patti Gary with TWAC Ted Harris, and TWAC Executive Director Jenny Carattini-Wright at the opening reception for "Winter Wonderland." (Photo courtesy of TWAC)

4
6

"Trolley" won first place in the Youth Student category by Remington White. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

5
6

Judge Patti Gary was struck by John Cooper student Emery Oliphant's original winter photo. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

6
6

Professional photographer Dennis Chernov won first place for his work "Snow Day Waterway." (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands Arts Council’s newest exhibition dubbed “Winter in The Woodlands” is a photography showcase featuring finalists from organization’s first community photography contest. The exhibition celebrates the creative vision of local photographers who captured and preserved surprising winters with snow in The Woodlands. The show will be on view through February 5 at the TWAC Gallery.

The show has been curated by guest curator Annette Palmer.

“Once a year, if we are lucky, Mother Nature blesses us with winter,” Palmer says. “We are given a different perspective on the familiar. We are awestruck by the newness of our surroundings, our beautiful Woodlands becomes truly magical in this chilly weather, winding tree lined trails and pathways invite us to explore beguiling destinations, and our lakes and ponds reveal new depths in their internal reflections.

“It is a delight to appreciate this enchanting beauty through captured fleeting moments interpreted by members of our community in the medium of photography.”

trolley TWAC Winter wonderland
“Trolley” won first place in the Youth Student category by Remington White. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

While snow is an uncommon sight in The Woodlands, the few winter storms over the past five years have left a lasting impression on residents and artists alike. Just a couple of snowy days can fill the community with joy and excitement, turning parks, pathways and even streets into scenes of wonder that live beyond memory and are preserved in photographs capturing the serene beauty and essence of winter. 

Local award-winning photographer Patti Gary adjudicated the show, and talked about her criteria for judging.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025

“Does that image grab my attention,?” Gary says. “Is it memorable? Creativity and originality —  is it a fresh idea? Is it unique? How well did you manage the exposure triangle and all of the elements of what you were taking and does it tell a story? And then the overall impression of the whole photo itself. So that was my mindset as I looked at at each of these.”

The Winter Winners

The winners are Professional Photographer: Dennis Chernov, “Snow Day on The Waterway;” Adult Amateur Photographer: Vance Schwantes, “Christmas Dreaming;” College & High School Student: Emery Oliphant; “Visitor,” and Youth Student: Remington White, “Hello Trolley.”

John Cooper student Emery Oliphant’s photo of the cardinal spoke to Gary.

“I thought this one was particularly original,” Gary says. “Because look how near it is to the ground. It’s not against the sky, it’s not perched in a tree. It’s flying just right above those pavers. So I thought that was quite unique.”

Emery Oliphant High School Winner with Judge Patti Gary
Judge Patti Gary was struck by John Cooper student Emery Oliphant’s original winter photo. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Arts Council)

According to Oliphant, the photo took just five minutes to get while she was outdoors wrapped in a blanket using her father’s camera.

Finalists also included Dulce Arelys Gomez Abraham, Kathleen Adey, Elena Agostini, Kayla Bachmeyer, Katherine Borey, Betty-Ann Brose, Jamar Carrington, Nancy Charbonneau, Sakshi Chugh, Stacey Cox, Jeanine Garrett, Nathaniel Holt, Scott Kahney, Julie Pelosi, Evelyn Reinhardt, Zach Thoms, Gustavo von Zeska de Franca, and Heather Wasaff.

This exhibition invites visitors to pause and admire The Woodlands through the lenses of local photographers who interpret the moods, textures and beauty of winter in a region not know for it. One prize remains to be decided — The People’s Choice award.  When visitors stop by the gallery, they are invited to cast a ballot for their favorite photo, before February 5 at the close of the exhibit.

The gallery space is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Jose Altuve Refuses to Say Goodbye to Alex Bregman Amid the Quiet Bro Hugs Of Astros Elimination — Like Houston, Tuve Won’t Let Breggy Go Without a Fight
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Yankees and Guardians Have to Desperately Hope A.J. Hinch and the Tigers Can Finish Off the Astros and Change October Forever
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
Jason Heyward Fights a Wall, Joe Espada Finally Lets the Tears Flow and Josh Hader Keeps It Extra — Inside the Houston Astros’ Sweetest Division Title Clinch of All
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
read full series
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X