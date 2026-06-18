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Houston’s World Cup Art — Grand Murals and Impressive Exhibitions Bring Staying Power

Where To Find the Most Colorful Parts of the Tournament

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Artist and muralist Jatziri Barron stands near her mural, "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026, which features artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. (Courtesy Jatziri Barron)

Artist and muralist Jatziri Barron stands near her mural, "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026, which features artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. (Courtesy Jatziri Barron)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Artist Jatziri Barron's large scale mural "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026,is located in the Houston Arts District at 2219 Crockett Street. Pictures from left to right: Artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. Barron was selected as one of seven official artists for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Photo by Paul Carrizales. Courtesy Jatziri Barron Studio)

Artist Jatziri Barron's large scale mural "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026,is located in the Houston Arts District at 2219 Crockett Street. Pictures from left to right: Artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. Barron was selected as one of seven official artists for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Photo by Paul Carrizales. Courtesy Jatziri Barron Studio)

A detail of artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, which is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

A detail of artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, which is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

A detail of artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, which is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

A detail of artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, which is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

Artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

Artist Betirri's East End Gateway Mural, 2026, is inspired by Houston's East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

Artist Stephanie Leal's poster design was selected as the official poster for FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston. (Courtesy FIFA)

Artist Stephanie Leal's poster design was selected as the official poster for FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston. (Courtesy FIFA)

Featured: Terence Ntsako Maluleke, "Towards Glory," 2026. This painting will appear in Mitochondria Gallery's exhibition "A Beautiful Game," which opens Saturday June 13 from 7-9 p.m. and runs through July 3. (Photo by Terence Ntsako Maluleke. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery, Houston)

Featured: Terence Ntsako Maluleke, "Towards Glory," 2026. This painting will appear in Mitochondria Gallery's exhibition "A Beautiful Game," which opens Saturday June 13 from 7-9 p.m. and runs through July 3. (Photo by Terence Ntsako Maluleke. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery, Houston)

Sphephelo Mnguni, "Can I Dream Please," 2026. Acrylic on canvas. (Photo by Sphephelo Mnguni. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery)

Sphephelo Mnguni, "Can I Dream Please," 2026. Acrylic on canvas. (Photo by Sphephelo Mnguni. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery)

An installation view of a past show at Mitochondria Gallery in Houston. (Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery, Houston)

An installation view of a past show at Mitochondria Gallery in Houston. (Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan stands near her completed mural "Dream Big," 2026, painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan stands near her completed mural "Dream Big," 2026, painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan's mural "Dream Big," 2026, was painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan's mural "Dream Big," 2026, was painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan's mural "Dream Big," 2026, was painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Amy Malkan's mural "Dream Big," 2026, was painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau stands near his mural, ""The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026. (Photo by Eyeful Art)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau stands near his mural, ""The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026. (Photo by Eyeful Art)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's mural "The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026 appears at 2415 Main Street, Houston.(Photo by Eyeful Art)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's mural "The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026 appears at 2415 Main Street, Houston.(Photo by Eyeful Art)

A detail of artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's mural "The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026, which appears at 2415 Main Street, Houston. (Photo by Eyeful Art)

A detail of artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's mural "The Bayou-tiful Game," 2026, which appears at 2415 Main Street, Houston. (Photo by Eyeful Art)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's work appears at Art Basel Qatar 2026 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by QSI)

Artist Sebastien "Mr. D 1987" Boileau's work appears at Art Basel Qatar 2026 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by QSI)

An artsy Ninfa's van appears beside artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

An artsy Ninfa's van appears beside artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Rep. Christian Menefee (Left) attends the unveiling of José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Rep. Christian Menefee (Left) attends the unveiling of José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Attendees enjoy the unveiling of artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Attendees enjoy the unveiling of artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

A biker rides near artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

A biker rides near artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Many are viewing this aWorld Cup as almost a farewell tour for the legendary duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At least on the World Cup level. More than that, though, this tournament is a celebration of cultures on an international scale. Here in Houston, where two matches have already been played, with five more on tap, a number of artists have created artworks which reflect the energy and positivity of the world’s biggest sporting event.

These are pieces that will live on after the World Cup closes on July 19 in some cases.

This is your guide to Houston’s World Cup Art:

Houston art legend Gonzo247’s mural Frequency of the City (2026) was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Frequency of the City

Houston art legend Gonzo247 has created his own lane as a muralist, graffiti icon and multidisciplinary artist. Created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and the Houston Dynamo, Gonzo’s impressive Frequency of the City (2026) mural is inspired by the FIFA World Cup. The mural graces Shell Energy Stadium, where the Dynamo and Houston Dash play.

“I’ve been painting in this city my whole life, and this neighborhood has always been part of that story,” Gonzo247 says. “Getting to tell the story of where this city came from, where it stands right now, and where it’s going — that’s not something I take lightly. Growing up in Houston’s East End, watching the World Cup was a ritual. That experience deepened my experience of what art can also do: bring people together.”

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Avenue

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Artist Jatziri Barron’s large-scale mural The Art of the Beautiful Game (2026) is located in the Houston Arts District at 2219 Crockett Street. Pictures from left to right: Artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. Barron was selected as one of seven official artists for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Photo by Paul Carrizales. Courtesy Jatziri Barron Studio)

The Art of the Beautiful Game

Artist Jatziri Barrón originally hails from Guanajuato, Mexico, but he is now a Houstonian who embraces the city’s diversity, positive spirit and international appeal. Her stunning mural The Art of the Beautiful Game (2026) presents an alternate reality in which artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh become soccer aficionados.

“Soccer and art have something in common: They bring people together,” Barrón says. “As the world comes to Houston for FIFA World Cup 2026, my mural invites visitors to experience the creativity, energy and community of the Houston Arts District.”

Location: 2219 Crockett Street

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A detail of artist Betirri’s East End Gateway Mural (2026) which is inspired by Houston’s East End and FIFA World Cup 2026. (Courtesy Betirri Studio)

East End Gateway Mural

Sports artist Betirri’s artworks have been exhibited at four previous FIFA World Cup tournaments. For 2026, Betirri has created (along with at least six other artists) the breathtaking and large scale East End Gateway Mural (2026).

“For 15 years, art has been my way of celebrating football,” Betirri says. “This year, seeing the energy around the FIFA World Cup 26 in Houston reflected in the massive mural we just unveiled in the East End is incredibly rewarding. It’s a landmark that captures the spirit of the beautiful game for our city.”

Location: 2727 Harrisburg Boulevard

Sphephelo Mnguni. Can I Dream Please Acrylic on Canvas 27×21 2026 (photo by Sphephelo Mnguni
Sphephelo Mnguni, Can I Dream Please (2026) in the exhibition “A Beautiful Game: Every Match Leaves A Mark” at Mitochondria Gallery. Acrylic on canvas. (Photo by Sphephelo Mnguni. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery)

A Beautiful Game

Mitochondria Gallery is showing “A Beautiful Game: Every Match Leaves A Mark,” a World Cup inspired group exhibition which pays homage to the international scope of the tournament. Featured artists include Terence Ntsako Maluleke, Charles Middleton III, Guy Stanley Philoche and Alpha Odhiambo. Other artists include Corey Ramon Gibson, Bradley Theodore, Sunday Ernest Nnamal and Sphephelo Mnguni.

A Beautiful Game is about more than soccer,” curator Jackson Smith says. “As both a soccer fan and proud Houstonian, I’ve been incredibly excited to see the World Cup come to one of the most diverse cities in America.

“I wanted to create something special which brings together two of my greatest passions, art and soccer, while highlighting both local and global voices. . . This exhibition is about identity, connection and the emotions uniting people across cultures and generations. And we hope audiences can see how deeply the game impacts communities around the world.”

The exhibit runs through Friday, July 3.

Attendees enjoy the unveiling of artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's <em>Welcome Mural</em> (2026) at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)
Attendees enjoy the unveiling of artist José “Meenr” Arredondo’s Welcome Mural (2026) at the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Welcome Mural

José “Meenr” Arredondo’s colorful, sublime Welcome Mural (2026) doubles as a salute to both the East End (Segundo Barrio, 2nd Ward) and the accomplished athletes participating in this World Cup. The mural, painted on the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation building, was unveiled in March, months before the first ball was kicked in Houston.

Location: Original Ninfa’s on Navigation at 2704 Navigation Boulevard

_Dream Big_ Mural by Amy Malkan. Photo by Amy Malkan
Artist Amy Malkan’s mural Dream Big (2026) was painted in honor of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Courtesy POP Studios PR, Houston)

Dream Big

Artist Amy Malkan raced against the clock to create a large-scale, 130-foot mural entitled Dream Big for the Wyndham Hotel near NRG Stadium, which has been renamed Houston Stadium by FIFA for the World Cup.

“The mural is meant to inspire you to dream big,” Malkan says. “I was intentional with the elements integrated into the design — the world becoming a soccer ball, representing the World Cup; bluebonnets, representing Texas; and the little boy (my son, Zenith Adams) looking up into the galaxy, knowing anything is possible and to reach for the stars.

“This is a full circle moment, from playing soccer while growing up, to working for the Houston Dynamo, to now celebrating with the largest mural of my career.”

Location: The side of the Wyndham Hotel near NRG Stadium at 8686 Kirby Drive.

Artist Stephanie Leal's poster design was selected as the official poster for FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston.
Artist Stephanie Leal’s poster design was selected as the official poster for FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Poster, Houston

Stephanie Leal, a former lead designer for the Houston Dynamo, has also established herself as an important artist ambassador for Houston. Her poster celebrating the aerospace cowboy aesthetic of Space City was selected as the official poster for the World Cup in Houston.

“Houston is a place of resilience, hustle and creativity,” Leal says. “Diversity isn’t just accepted here. It’s celebrated. My father chose this city to give our family a better life, and it’s here that my love for football grew even stronger. I’m proud to be a Houstonian, as this city reflects my journey, my growth and the limitless potential I see in both myself and this remarkable city.”

Artist Sebastien “Mr. D 1987” Boileau’s mural The Bayou-tiful Game (2026) appears at 2415 Main Street, Houston. (Photo by Eyeful Art)

The Bayou-itful Game

Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau is an accomplished muralist and multidisciplinary artist whose work was exhibited at Art Basal Qatar in Doha, Qatar earlier this year. In honor of the World Cup coming to Houston, Boileau created a unique, colorful mural dubbed The Bayou-tiful Game.

“For the past 20 years, Houston has been my home, and through my mural work across the City and beyond, I’ve continued to build on that philosophy,” Boileau says. “My artistic practice is centered around public art as a tool for cultural engagement, accessibility and human connection. Houston’s diversity and international spirit reflect the same global energy and unity the FIFA World Cup presents.

“It makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me. I believe murals can celebrate community identity while creating moments of joy, inspiration and pride for people from all walks of life.”

Location: McGowan Rail Stop, 2415 Main Street

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30715 Parkside Passage Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
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