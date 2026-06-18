Houston’s World Cup Art — Grand Murals and Impressive Exhibitions Bring Staying Power

A biker rides near artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Attendees enjoy the unveiling of artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Rep. Christian Menefee (Left) attends the unveiling of José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

An artsy Ninfa's van appears beside artist José "Meenr" Arredondo's "Welcome Mural," 2026, at the Original Ninfa's on Navigation. (Photo by Shane Dante. Courtesy Rachel Austin PR)

Featured: Terence Ntsako Maluleke, "Towards Glory," 2026. This painting will appear in Mitochondria Gallery's exhibition "A Beautiful Game," which opens Saturday June 13 from 7-9 p.m. and runs through July 3. (Photo by Terence Ntsako Maluleke. Courtesy Mitochondria Gallery, Houston)

Artist Jatziri Barron's large scale mural "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026,is located in the Houston Arts District at 2219 Crockett Street. Pictures from left to right: Artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. Barron was selected as one of seven official artists for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. (Photo by Paul Carrizales. Courtesy Jatziri Barron Studio)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Houston art legend Gonzo247's mural, "Frequency of the City," 2026 was created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC. The mural is painted on the side of Shell Energy Stadium, where the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash play. (Courtesy Gonzo247, Meow Wolf and Houston Dynamo FC)

Artist and muralist Jatziri Barron stands near her mural, "The Art of the Beautiful Game," 2026, which features artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh. (Courtesy Jatziri Barron)

Many are viewing this aWorld Cup as almost a farewell tour for the legendary duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At least on the World Cup level. More than that, though, this tournament is a celebration of cultures on an international scale. Here in Houston, where two matches have already been played, with five more on tap, a number of artists have created artworks which reflect the energy and positivity of the world’s biggest sporting event.

These are pieces that will live on after the World Cup closes on July 19 in some cases.

This is your guide to Houston’s World Cup Art:

Frequency of the City

Houston art legend Gonzo247 has created his own lane as a muralist, graffiti icon and multidisciplinary artist. Created in conjunction with Meow Wolf and the Houston Dynamo, Gonzo’s impressive Frequency of the City (2026) mural is inspired by the FIFA World Cup. The mural graces Shell Energy Stadium, where the Dynamo and Houston Dash play.

“I’ve been painting in this city my whole life, and this neighborhood has always been part of that story,” Gonzo247 says. “Getting to tell the story of where this city came from, where it stands right now, and where it’s going — that’s not something I take lightly. Growing up in Houston’s East End, watching the World Cup was a ritual. That experience deepened my experience of what art can also do: bring people together.”

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Avenue

Top Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

The Art of the Beautiful Game

Artist Jatziri Barrón originally hails from Guanajuato, Mexico, but he is now a Houstonian who embraces the city’s diversity, positive spirit and international appeal. Her stunning mural The Art of the Beautiful Game (2026) presents an alternate reality in which artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Vincent Van Gogh become soccer aficionados.

“Soccer and art have something in common: They bring people together,” Barrón says. “As the world comes to Houston for FIFA World Cup 2026, my mural invites visitors to experience the creativity, energy and community of the Houston Arts District.”

Location: 2219 Crockett Street

East End Gateway Mural

Sports artist Betirri’s artworks have been exhibited at four previous FIFA World Cup tournaments. For 2026, Betirri has created (along with at least six other artists) the breathtaking and large scale East End Gateway Mural (2026).

“For 15 years, art has been my way of celebrating football,” Betirri says. “This year, seeing the energy around the FIFA World Cup 26 in Houston reflected in the massive mural we just unveiled in the East End is incredibly rewarding. It’s a landmark that captures the spirit of the beautiful game for our city.”

Location: 2727 Harrisburg Boulevard

A Beautiful Game

Mitochondria Gallery is showing “A Beautiful Game: Every Match Leaves A Mark,” a World Cup inspired group exhibition which pays homage to the international scope of the tournament. Featured artists include Terence Ntsako Maluleke, Charles Middleton III, Guy Stanley Philoche and Alpha Odhiambo. Other artists include Corey Ramon Gibson, Bradley Theodore, Sunday Ernest Nnamal and Sphephelo Mnguni.

“A Beautiful Game is about more than soccer,” curator Jackson Smith says. “As both a soccer fan and proud Houstonian, I’ve been incredibly excited to see the World Cup come to one of the most diverse cities in America.

“I wanted to create something special which brings together two of my greatest passions, art and soccer, while highlighting both local and global voices. . . This exhibition is about identity, connection and the emotions uniting people across cultures and generations. And we hope audiences can see how deeply the game impacts communities around the world.”

The exhibit runs through Friday, July 3.

Welcome Mural

José “Meenr” Arredondo’s colorful, sublime Welcome Mural (2026) doubles as a salute to both the East End (Segundo Barrio, 2nd Ward) and the accomplished athletes participating in this World Cup. The mural, painted on the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation building, was unveiled in March, months before the first ball was kicked in Houston.

Location: Original Ninfa’s on Navigation at 2704 Navigation Boulevard

Dream Big

Artist Amy Malkan raced against the clock to create a large-scale, 130-foot mural entitled Dream Big for the Wyndham Hotel near NRG Stadium, which has been renamed Houston Stadium by FIFA for the World Cup.

“The mural is meant to inspire you to dream big,” Malkan says. “I was intentional with the elements integrated into the design — the world becoming a soccer ball, representing the World Cup; bluebonnets, representing Texas; and the little boy (my son, Zenith Adams) looking up into the galaxy, knowing anything is possible and to reach for the stars.

“This is a full circle moment, from playing soccer while growing up, to working for the Houston Dynamo, to now celebrating with the largest mural of my career.”

Location: The side of the Wyndham Hotel near NRG Stadium at 8686 Kirby Drive.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Poster, Houston

Stephanie Leal, a former lead designer for the Houston Dynamo, has also established herself as an important artist ambassador for Houston. Her poster celebrating the aerospace cowboy aesthetic of Space City was selected as the official poster for the World Cup in Houston.

“Houston is a place of resilience, hustle and creativity,” Leal says. “Diversity isn’t just accepted here. It’s celebrated. My father chose this city to give our family a better life, and it’s here that my love for football grew even stronger. I’m proud to be a Houstonian, as this city reflects my journey, my growth and the limitless potential I see in both myself and this remarkable city.”

The Bayou-itful Game

Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau is an accomplished muralist and multidisciplinary artist whose work was exhibited at Art Basal Qatar in Doha, Qatar earlier this year. In honor of the World Cup coming to Houston, Boileau created a unique, colorful mural dubbed The Bayou-tiful Game.

“For the past 20 years, Houston has been my home, and through my mural work across the City and beyond, I’ve continued to build on that philosophy,” Boileau says. “My artistic practice is centered around public art as a tool for cultural engagement, accessibility and human connection. Houston’s diversity and international spirit reflect the same global energy and unity the FIFA World Cup presents.

“It makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me. I believe murals can celebrate community identity while creating moments of joy, inspiration and pride for people from all walks of life.”

Location: McGowan Rail Stop, 2415 Main Street