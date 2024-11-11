fbpx
Gaby Tryon, Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s Friends of Symphony President, and Lorraine Counts make the scene at Young Texas Artist's Classic Cabaret. (Photo by David Hopper)
Gaby Tryon, Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s Friends of Symphony President, and Lorraine Counts make the scene at Young Texas Artist's Classic Cabaret. (Photo by David Hopper)

Duane Windsor, Sandy Max, Susie Moore Pokorski, Annette and Ken Hallock at YTA's Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at the Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

Rick and Jamie Hamm, and Gil and Debra Staley at the YTA Classic Cabaret Evening on October 24 at the Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

Longtime YTA supporters Lyn and Carl Howard at the Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at The Woodlands Country Club's Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

James Dick, founder of the Round Top Festival Institute, was honored at the YTA Classic Cabaret. He played three selections for the crowd at the Palmer Clubhouse on October 24. (Photo by David Hopper)

Emcee and pianist Craig Stephan with soprano Krista Renée Pape at the Classic Cabaret evening at The Palmer clubhouse on October 24. (Photo by David Hopper)

A selection of visual art, curated by Joseph Staley, was exhibited at the YTA Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at The Woodlands Country Club's Palmer course. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Gaby Tryon, Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s Friends of Symphony President, and Lorraine Counts make the scene at Young Texas Artist's Classic Cabaret. (Photo by David Hopper)
Arts / Performing Arts

Young Texas Artists Light Up the Night — Cabaret Glamour, Big Name Icons and Rising Stars Hit The Woodlands

A Little Piano, a Little Art and a Whole Lot of New Texas Talent

BY // 11.10.24
Gaby Tryon, Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s Friends of Symphony President, and Lorraine Counts make the scene at Young Texas Artist's Classic Cabaret. (Photo by David Hopper)
Gaby Tryon, Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s Friends of Symphony President, and Lorraine Counts make the scene at Young Texas Artist's Classic Cabaret. (Photo by David Hopper)

Duane Windsor, Sandy Max, Susie Moore Pokorski, Annette and Ken Hallock at YTA's Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at the Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

Rick and Jamie Hamm, and Gil and Debra Staley at the YTA Classic Cabaret Evening on October 24 at the Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

Longtime YTA supporters Lyn and Carl Howard at the Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at The Woodlands Country Club's Palmer Clubhouse. (Photo by David Hopper)

James Dick, founder of the Round Top Festival Institute, was honored at the YTA Classic Cabaret. He played three selections for the crowd at the Palmer Clubhouse on October 24. (Photo by David Hopper)

Emcee and pianist Craig Stephan with soprano Krista Renée Pape at the Classic Cabaret evening at The Palmer clubhouse on October 24. (Photo by David Hopper)

A selection of visual art, curated by Joseph Staley, was exhibited at the YTA Classic Cabaret evening on October 24 at The Woodlands Country Club's Palmer course. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The 40th season of Young Texas Artists (YTA) began with a dazzling cabaret at The Woodlands Country Club. The event featured performances from renowned concert pianist James Dick and 2024 Young Texas Artist gold medalist in voice Krista Renée Pape, plus an incredible art show curated by Joseph Staley.

“YTA has come a long way, and our success is driven by a commitment to excellence,” Young Texas Artists president and CEO Susan Pokorski says. “Icons like James Dick, internationally renowned pianist, visionary and founder of the Round Top Festival Institute, inspire us.

“We’re also thrilled to showcase rising stars like Krista Renée Pape. Most importantly, we’re grateful to our generous donors who have made it all possible.”

The evening included an art show, with a selection of  two-dimensional works displayed throughout the venue “I aimed to include a diverse range of media, from painting to drawing to collage,” Staley says. “This show supports local Texas artists and appeals to a variety of tastes.”

The cabaret event is not just a celebration of music and art. It also is a vital fundraiser for Young Texas Artists’ upcoming music competition. The evening raises funds to cover significant expenses for the spring show, including performance prizes and cash awards.

Young Texas Artists Marks 40 Years with Fresh Talent

YTA is now reviewing applications for the 40th anniversary music competition. It’s open to musicians aged 18 to 30 in piano, strings, winds, brass, percussion, harp and guitar, and from ages 20 to 32 in voice. Participants must be Texas residents or enrolled in a Texas college or music school.

About 90 hopefuls will audition in Conroe, with eight finalists competing on stage during the gala’s finalist concert. Winners will share $40,000 in cash and awards, along with professional photography, mentoring and performance opportunities with Texas orchestras and other professional organizations.

“When I auditioned and won, it immediately benefited me,” 2024 winner Krista Renée Pape says. “I gained prize money. But more importantly, I connected with industry professionals, like an artistic director. That kind of exposure is invaluable.”

In addition to the competition, Young Texas Artists provides career advancement opportunities for emerging artists. This year, YTA has partnered with Lone Star College to offer free career development seminars for emerging artists in all disciplines.

Jim Pokorski founded YTA in 1983 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting music competitions, career development programs and enrichment outreach for emerging artists. Young Texas Artists alumni include a Grammy winner, two Grammy nominees, singers at New York’s Metropolitan Opera and 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition silver medalist Kenny Broberg. 

Save the date for YTA’s “Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue” gala on March 8, 2025 at the Crighton Theatre in Conroe. For more information, go here.

X