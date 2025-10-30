Young Texas Artists Take Centerstage, Lifting Up the Future Of Music — Diving Into the 41st Season

Young Texas Artists President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski with Bob Hurt and Kathryn Lane of The Woodlands. Lane, an author, is the creator of the popular Nikki Garcia thriller series. (Photo by David Hopper)

Malan received her medal, from Jim Pokorski with Susan Moore Pokorski. Susan explained that in 1998, YTA's budget did not allow them to award medals. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Bill Hazlett and Lana Hazlett of The Woodlands are ardent supporters of the arts. (Photo by David Hopper)

Conroe-area residents Charlotte Belin, Lyn Howard, and Sarah Baxter. Each are longtime Young Texas Artists supporters and volunteers. (Photo by David Hopper)

The Woodlands residents Ann McAlpin, former executive director of Child Advocates of Montgomery County, and Maureen Donelan of Maureen Donelan Design. (Photo by David Hopper)

William Suh is currently an artist diploma candidate at The Julliard School. He was accompanied by Tingting Yao. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Pianist Petronel Malan, the featured performer at Young Texas Artists' Classic Cabaret, and master of ceremonies St. John Flynn, a writer, speaker, podcaster and arts and culture consultant. (Photo by David Hopper)

South African pianist Petronel Malan was a Young Texas Artist winner in 1998. She completed a DMA degree at UNT. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Conroe-based Young Texas Artists kicked off its 41st season in style with its annual cabaret show, featuring two former YTA scholarship winners — cellist William Suh (2025) and pianist Petronel Malan (1998).

“Young Texas Artists has become a premier nonprofit cultural jewel of our state,” master of ceremonies St. John Flynn says. “It’s an official music competition in Texas. YTA is also internationally recognized for superb programming, for community outreach and the excellence of its classical music competition.”

That excellence was on display with the performances of Young Texas Artists products Suh and Malan.

Suh, playing on an American cello made by the Carl Becker family, played five pieces, including works from Bach, Paganini and Florence Price.

Malan’s program also included two works by Price, a recently rediscovered American composer.

“Miss Price died in 1953 in her home in Illinois,” Malan notes. “The house was abandoned until 2008. Developers came in to flip the house, and I am eternally grateful that those developers didn’t just throw away those boxes of manuscripts that were still in that house.

“He did a little research, and the manuscripts were sent to Fayetteville, Arkansas to the library. It was another 11 years before anybody looked at this music. Finally, someone did, and these pieces were published in 2021 and 2022. In the music world, that’s like yesterday.”

Diving Into Young Texas Artists’ Season

Young Texas Artists president and CEO Susie Moore Pokorski is excited for the upcoming season.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to you, to all of you for your generosity and your presence here tonight to launch our 41st season,” Pokorski says. “Our current season will be expansive and inspiring and something for everyone. In fact, something for everyone is the theme of YTA Circle, our lively membership and community outreach group.

“We have stimulating cultural programs that feature casual, wine and cheese evenings with arts experts, plus Zoom access on how to enjoy symphonic music, operatic music and other fine arts.”

YTA’s annual benefit gala dubbed “Bach, Beethoven and Barbecue” will be held March 14 at the Creighton Theatre in downtown Conroe.

“We’ll have 70 to 80 classical musicians audition in the historic Creighton Theater in Conroe, Texas,” Pokorski says. “They will receive professional critiques, contacts and other highly valued opportunities. Eight rising stars will be selected to compete on stage in the finalists’ concert and awards, and the winners will share $40,000 in cash awards.

“The finalists will star at YTA annual benefit gala. This unique jeans to jewels evening blends beautiful classical music and exciting competition.”

It makes a world of difference to young classical musicians. Suh appreciates YTA, and the competition it holds annually.

“At this stage in young artists’ careers we always strive to have more visibility,” Suh says. “Ultimately, our goal is to have a full-time performance career, and you need performance opportunities like YTA presents to sustain or to start a life of a musician. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

YTA Circle’s 2025-2026 season is already underway. The next performance night is set for Thursday, November 6. The program is entitled “What’s so Grand About Opera?” and will feature a special guest from the Houston Grand Opera.