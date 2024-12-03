Kick Off The Holiday Season With The 38th Annual Breakfast With Santa Spectacular at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

Women’s Auxiliary Co-Chairs Katy Brooks, Stacy Hicks, Jessica Rugg, and Ashley Smetko set out to make the beloved Breakfast with Santa Spectacular bigger and brighter than ever before.

Families and kids will also be dazzled with favorite special characters and princesses roaming around at the Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas is hosting its 34th annual Breakfast With Santa Spectacular on December 8.

The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas is hosting its 34th annual Breakfast With Santa Spectacular on December 8 from 9 am to 11 am at NorthPark Center. The event benefits the patients and families served by Children’s Health.

Women’s Auxiliary Co-Chairs Katy Brooks, Stacy Hicks, Jessica Rugg, and Ashley Smetko set out to make the beloved Breakfast with Santa Spectacular bigger and brighter than ever before. For those who have supported and attended this treasured holiday tradition year after year, expect a little bit of extra.

Start with the opportunity to kick off the holiday season by sharing heartfelt wishes with the iconic NorthPark Santa, as well as taking cherished family photos with him. You can also help fill his sleigh with donations of new unwrapped toys for the Children’s Toy Closet, which serves the patients at Children’s Health. Families and kids will also be dazzled with favorite special characters and princesses roaming around.

This year, the Auxiliary continues to partner with NorthPark Center and incorporated new retailers to be a part of the festive and exclusive “Candy Cane Lane.” Here, you will find fun holiday activities and crafts for all ages, including Charm Your Lip Balm with Glossier, Bedazzle Bows with Hill House Home, Write Letters to Santa with Hip Hip Hooray, Decorate Megaphones with All-Star Cheerleaders from Mustang Cheer, and more.

Watch holiday performances featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas by Dallas Children’s Theater and The Nutcracker by Texas Ballet Theater on the Neiman Marcus stage while enjoying a delicious breakfast with a choice of custom lattes provided by The Meredith Ferrell group, drip coffee from Eataly or mimosas from Joey Dallas. And, new this year, beautiful Candyland tablescapes created by Gresham Jewelry will adorn sponsor tables — perfectly tying together visions of sugar-plum fairies dancing.

Ready to head outside? Enter “Santa’s Village” where you will find live reindeer, bounce houses, cookie decorating, a bath bomb press, and live music by DJ Danny. Celebrate this holiday season with family and friends at Breakfast with Santa Spectacular.

For more information, please email breakfastsanta@childrensauxiliary.org.