Live Action Gaming Arrives In The Woodlands — TikTok Sensation Activate Makes Gaming Physical and Puzzling

Activate's lobby is designed to take players though the sign in process quickly and easily. Screens throughout the area lets players know where they rank as they play.

Between game room sessions at Activate, players return to the hub to make their next choice of game

Activate, a live action gaming venue and TikTok phenomenon, is opening in The Woodlands today (Friday, August 16). This is the second Activate in the greater Houston region, with a Katy Activate already open. Two locations in the Dallas area also opened earlier this year.

“Activate is excited to expand its footprint by opening a second location in Houston to meet the growing demand for immersive, interactive experiences among residents and visitors,” Activate director of marketing Will Gray says. “This new venue will allow a broader audience to experience the unique mix of physical activity and digital gaming that Activate is known for. We’re excited to bring this thrill to a new market and engage more adventurers.”

At Activate, two to five players choose a room and game. Think Tron, or Wreck-It Ralph. During their 75 minute time allotment, players can move from room to room to play a variety of one to three minute games. Choices include the TikTok viral sensation Mega Grid with 500-plus multi-activated rainbow-colored tiles, blasting the beaming bullseye in a game called Strike, or feeling like a modern day spy in the Laser room.

Games are kept short intentionally, notes Activate general manager Ian Rockett, who’s opening this new location in The Woodlands.

“Instead of just doing a mindless physical activity, we’re going to really challenge you mentally while you’re running and jumping and touching different buttons,” Rockett says. “You’re into solving these puzzles as groups and teams throughout the experience.”

Players wear an RFID bracelet to track their progress through game levels, and screens throughout the facility show the scores. The statistics are broken down, allowing players to see how many wins or losses they have, what their high score is and how much time remains in their session.

“Typically our first time guests are going to get their first reward which is a key chain from us,” Rockett says. “And we’ll attach your profile to that key chain so when you bring it back in, we can skip some of the signup process and give you your wristband right at the front desk with a profile already on there.

“And the keychain has this really cool QR code on the back of it as well that you can scan at home.”

With games that go from Level One to Level 10, and rooms that can be changed, Activate isn’t a one-and-done experience.

“One of the things we pride ourselves in is in the ability to adapt and have replayability for our guests that come back,” Rockett says. “So we have that longevity mindset where we know we can develop new concepts and new games in these rooms and change up how you’re doing things.”

Activate in The Woodlands hours run Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 10 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 9 am to 10 pm. Activate’s sessions start at $19.99 per player Mondays through Thursday and are $24.99 per player Fridays through Sundays (and holidays). Activate requires closed toe shoes.

For reservations, go here. Activate The Woodlands is located at 536 Sawdust Road, Suite C. The official grand opening, with some limited spots for free weekend play, runs August 23 through August 25, but it’s open for play now.