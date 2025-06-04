Getting to Know Houston’s Mr. Philanthropy — President of Helfman Auto Dealerships, Alan Helfman

For Houstonian Alan Helfman, president of his family’s group of five Helfman Auto Dealerships (Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, and Fiat), giving back is in his DNA. Helfman has built a lasting legacy of generosity and community support in Houston, rallying thousands of Houstonians to join him in supporting a wide variety of causes both near and dear to his heart, as well as the hearts of others.

Helfman is all about getting creative when it comes to being benevolent. You’d think someone in the automotive industry would just donate cars. Not so, for Helfman.

“I do fundraisers that raise anywhere from $25,000 to $4.7 million,” says Helfman. “Every fundraiser is different. You have to gear up for what they need. Yes, some people need a car. But then some people need a down payment. I try to make it happen and try to give people what they need. It’s not all about money. It’s about giving back to the community that helps us.”

An organization that’s personally close to Helfman’s heart is the Houston Police Department. A steadfast supporter of local law enforcement, he has organized an impressive 102 fundraisers for the Houston Police Department. Helfman has donated 10 vehicles over the past 10 years to aid their mission. He raises more than $1 million per year to ensure each department is properly staffed and equipped. Helfman said he’ll typically bring anywhere from 50 to 75 items to each Houston Police Department fundraiser, hoping to help stoke additional support. He has spent up to $20,000 on getting top autographs from sports professionals.

Regularly honored by the Houston Astros for his philanthropic efforts, he will throw out the first pitch at their game on May 27 for the fifth time, as they face off against the Athletics at 7:10 pm at Daikin Park. Helfman actually holds the record for the “highest leg kick of the ceremonial first pitch.” Maintaining this record is no small feat, and Helfman says he has a strict regimen that he practices year-round to help keep him flexible, nimble, and strong, including practicing kicking his leg over certain chair heights and deep stretching.

Part of his partnership with the Houston Astros and his first pitch efforts include donating (and then auctioning off) the sneakers he wears during these pitches to benefit the Astros Foundation. Most recently, these included the Ben & Jerry’s SB Dunks and Rodeo SB Dunks. Helfman notes he’s given away more than 50 pairs of one-of-a-kind tennis shoes, with more to come.

“All these organizations help us; we ought to help them when they’re in need,” says Helfman when asked why philanthropy is so important to him. “We have them to help them in times of need because who else is going to help them? I want to help as many people as possible.”